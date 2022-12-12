ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis

Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
WarnerMedia is Removing ‘Westworld’ From HBO Max

In early November, HBO canceled its original show "Westworld." Now, according to multiple news outlets such as The Verge, Deadline, Variety, and HypeBeast, the streaming platform is planning to completely remove the back catalog of the show. Currently, it is unclear when HBO Max will remove the show. According to...
Twitter Account Tracking Elon Musk’s Private Jet Has Been Allegedly Shadowbanned

The owner of the Twitter account that tracks Elon Musk's private jet activities claims it has been shadowbanned on the social media platform. When shadowbanned, the profile and posts of an account become more difficult to find on the platform. On Sunday, Jack Sweeney, the person managing @ElonJet, tweeted about...

