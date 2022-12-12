Read full article on original website
Related
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Ellen DeGeneres' famed DJ tWitch dead at 40
Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died at 40 years old. The professional dancer gained fame on "So You Think You Can Dance" and "The Ellen Show."
Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis
Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
netflixjunkie.com
Twitter Slams Kate Middleton as Old Video Resurfaces Proving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Right About Interviews
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are causing havoc in the royal circle with their accusations against the Palace. Sussexes made a big claim in their Netflix show about not being allowed to tell their true story in the United Kingdom. They also revealed how their famous engagement interview from 2017 was like an “orchestrated reality show.”
itechpost.com
WarnerMedia is Removing ‘Westworld’ From HBO Max
In early November, HBO canceled its original show "Westworld." Now, according to multiple news outlets such as The Verge, Deadline, Variety, and HypeBeast, the streaming platform is planning to completely remove the back catalog of the show. Currently, it is unclear when HBO Max will remove the show. According to...
itechpost.com
Twitter Account Tracking Elon Musk’s Private Jet Has Been Allegedly Shadowbanned
The owner of the Twitter account that tracks Elon Musk's private jet activities claims it has been shadowbanned on the social media platform. When shadowbanned, the profile and posts of an account become more difficult to find on the platform. On Sunday, Jack Sweeney, the person managing @ElonJet, tweeted about...
Comments / 0