Lonzo Ball’s season may be over before it could even start. During an appearance on “NBA Countdown” Wednesday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said there are “no guarantees” Ball plays at all this season, adding that the Bulls point guard is still experiencing “some pain” amid his rehab for a left knee injury. “I think the hope is that, perhaps by the All-Star break in mid-February, that they have a sense of whether Lonzo Ball is ready to come back and play for Chicago,” Wojnarowski said. “A lot of that may depend on, where are the Bulls in the standings?” The Bulls...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO