Looks like WatchBox will have plenty to celebrate this New Year’s. The longstanding secondary-market retailer predicts its sales will increase to more than $400 million and its revenue will rise by roughly 33 percent in 2022. The business has a combination of lucrative trends to thank for the influx: With the growing number of yearlong waitlists and production slowdowns resulting in limited quantities among top luxury watch brands, more and more collectors are favoring pre-owned. And, while certain highly coveted companies such as Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet continue to reign supreme, there’s also a notable growth in the interest...

19 MINUTES AGO