Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Daily

Pinstripe Bowl preview: Gophers football takes on Syracuse

The (8-4, 5-4) Minnesota Gophers will travel to New York City on Dec. 29 to play the (7-5, 4-4) Syracuse Orange from the ACC Conference. The game will be televised on ESPN at 1 p.m. CST. Here is how both teams stack up against each other. Offense. Both teams own...
SYRACUSE, NY
Minnesota Daily

Minneapolis, UMN respond to homelessness as harsh weather begins

Wet blankets and abandoned clothes scattered the streets in a place that residents used to call home. Tents rattled against the newly placed fence with broken chairs and tables laying in the snow. This homeless encampment was recently evicted by the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD). Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Daily

BS vs. BA: Which should you choose when both are offered?

As the University of Minnesota offers 150 undergraduate majors, it can be difficult to make a decision about which program is the best fit. When certain majors offer multiple degree programs, that decision can be even more difficult. With common programs like the bachelor of arts (BA) and bachelor of...
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN

