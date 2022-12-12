Which is the best NBA jersey of all time? Which is the worst? Which jersey is slept on? Are there too many uniforms now? The Crossover staff answers. Mark Bechtel: Here’s a hunch: Most people are going to opt for a jersey worn by their favorite team, probably from their childhood. I know I am. The Cavaliers of the late 1970s and early ’80s were horrible. But their duds were impeccable. The wine-and-gold (a truly underrated color scheme) checkerboard pattern that ran up the sides of the jerseys and shorts brought a wonderful pop of color. Seeing them evokes memories of Bingo Smith, Foots Walker and Campy Russell. Usually playing in an empty cavernous arena and losing, but still …

22 HOURS AGO