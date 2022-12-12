Read full article on original website
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Wichita Eagle
Report: Golden State Warriors Interested in Trading for Jae Crowder
The Golden State Warriors may be the defending champions, but this season clearly hasn't gone their way. Roughly 30 games into the season, the Warriors have a losing 14-15 record, and may possibly be without Steph Curry for an extended time. As such, the team should definitely be interested in the trade market.
Wichita Eagle
Mavs Among Trade Suitors Linked to Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic
The Dallas Mavericks have started the 2022-23 season with a 13-12 record and plenty of room to improve, as the midseason trade deadline approaches. After losing Jalen Brunson in free agency over the summer, the Mavs have deployed Spencer Dinwiddie as the starting backcourt partner to Luka Doncic. When Tim Hardaway Jr. is converting at a strong clip from deep, he enhances the Mavs' offense, but he's largely limited to perimeter shooting as a means of making his impact. Could they pursue a wing to help?
Wichita Eagle
Report: LA Clippers Interested in Trading for Jakob Poeltl
There have been numerous reports of the LA Clippers reportedly being in the market for a backup center. One report mentioned that they were interested in Myles Turner, but it seems that a new report has surfaced. According to Eric Pincus from Bleacher Report, the LA Clippers are reportedly interested...
Wichita Eagle
76ers vs. Kings: James Harden on Thybulle, Tucker’s Success
Getting defensive-minded players such as PJ Tucker and Matisse Thybulle involved on the offensive end has been a work in progress for the Philadelphia 76ers. Going into Tuesday night’s matchup between the Sixers and the Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia forward PJ Tucker averaged three points and just 1.6 three-point attempts per game.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: This L.A. Role Player Has Already Earned Darvin Ham’s Trust
With Russell Westbrook embracing his bench role, the Lakers have been fluid from top to bottom and are slowly finding their stride. While Westbrook commands most of the attention, one role player Darvin Ham continues to heavily rely on is Austin Reaves. Reaves is currently fifth on the team in...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Charles Barkley Holds Nothing Back When It Comes To Lakers National Games
When it comes to expressing his opinion, Charles Barkley has never been a shrinking violet. That's what's made him perhaps the single greatest player-turned-commentator in at least NBA history. Last night, following your Los Angeles Lakers' 122-118 overtime loss to the visiting Boston Celtics, Barkley weighed in on the inordinate...
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson Makes Impact In Oklahoma City Victory
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is in the middle of a difficult season. He has been in and out of the rotation, fell out of the starting lineup and often draws criticism from fans because of his $90-million contract. On Wednesday, Robinson got a little payback.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Austin Reaves Laments Another Winnable Loss
Your Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Boston Celtics at home last night in overtime 122-118, though the game was threatening to be a Boston blowout as late as the midway point of its third quarter. Lakers reserve shooting guard Austin Reaves played a big part of the game's second...
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Lives For The Big Moments
View the original article to see embedded media. When Tyler Herro entered the NBA, he had a reputation for being confident and unafraid of clutch moments. Herro was in the situation Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game was tied at 108 in the closing moments until Herro hit the winning jumper with 4.9 seconds left.
Wichita Eagle
Bol Bol Drive And Dunk Highlight Goes Viral
View the original article to see embedded media. Orlando Magic forward Bol Bol has made great strides in his fourth season. He is averaging 12.7 points and 7.4 rebounds and starting resemble the player most would consider an NBA All-Star. He is an early candidate for the league's most improved player. The 7-foot-2 Bol recently set the Internet abuzz with a court-length move where he went behind his back, hit a spin move and then finished with a two-handed dunk against the Atlanta Hawks.
Wichita Eagle
NBA Officially Names Sixth Man of the Year Trophy in Honor of Celtics Icon
A Boston Celtics legend was honored Tuesday afternoon. The NBA unveiled new names and trophies for each of its major awards and Celtics icon John Havlicek was announced as the namesake for the new Sixth Man of the Year Award. Along with Havlicek, the Most Valuable Player award was named after Michael Jordan, the Defensive Player of the Year award for Hakeem Olajuwon, Rookie of the Year for Wilt Chamberlain, the Most Improved award for George Mikan, and the league also announced the newly created Clutch Player of the Year award after Jerry West.
Wichita Eagle
How To Watch The Miami Heat Against Houston Rockets Thursday, Injury Report, Betting Lines Etc
VITALS: The Heat and Rockets meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Miami has swept the last two series and has currently won four-straight against Houston. A win would tie Miami’s longest road winning streak against the Rockets at three consecutive games, having last done so from 1/15/10 – 11/12/12. The Heat are 37-33 all-time versus Houston during the regular season, including 23-13 in home games and 14-20 in road games/
Wichita Eagle
Warriors Update Steph Curry’s Injury Status vs. Pacers
After a bad loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Golden State Warriors have to turn right around and take on another Eastern Conference opponent in the Indiana Pacers. The team has taken a conservative approach to back to backs this season, often resting multiple veterans for one of the two games, and could do the same in this one.
Wichita Eagle
NBA Jerseys: Picking the Best, Worst and Most Underrated Uniforms
Which is the best NBA jersey of all time? Which is the worst? Which jersey is slept on? Are there too many uniforms now? The Crossover staff answers. Mark Bechtel: Here’s a hunch: Most people are going to opt for a jersey worn by their favorite team, probably from their childhood. I know I am. The Cavaliers of the late 1970s and early ’80s were horrible. But their duds were impeccable. The wine-and-gold (a truly underrated color scheme) checkerboard pattern that ran up the sides of the jerseys and shorts brought a wonderful pop of color. Seeing them evokes memories of Bingo Smith, Foots Walker and Campy Russell. Usually playing in an empty cavernous arena and losing, but still …
Wichita Eagle
NBA Trade Rumors: How Bogdanovic, Noel Trade Could Work for Mavs
As the old saying goes, where there's smoke, there's fire. It might be a small fire, but it's a fire nonetheless. With the February trade deadline getting closer by the day, NBA trade rumors are starting to heat up, and the Dallas Mavericks have come up in quite a few of them.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Kahlef Hailassie, Cornerback, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Three Keys to Victory for the Browns Against the Ravens in Week 15. By Brandon Little Sports Illustrated Cleveland Browns News, Analysis and More.
Wichita Eagle
Injury Report: Doncic Available For Mavericks As Thunder Wrap up Road Trip
The battle of two MVP candidates takes place in Dallas on Monday night when Oklahoma City takes on the Dallas Mavericks. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will lead the Thunder into battle against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. The game marks the end of a five game road trip for the Thunder, OKC...
Wichita Eagle
76ers vs. Hornets: Doc Rivers Highlights James Harden’s Night
The biggest takeaway from Sunday night’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Charlotte Hornets by far is Joel Embiid’s scoring performance. As the All-Star center scored 53 points, exceeding 50 for the second time this season and becoming the first player to do so this year, Embiid was the star of the show on Sunday night.
Wichita Eagle
Dallas Goedert on Brink of Returning, but Backups Did Well in his Absence
PHILADELPHIA – Every NFL team has injuries. It’s Week 15, after all. The Eagles, though, will likely get back a key piece on Sunday when they visit the Chicago Bears with tight end Dallas Goedert returning to practice on Wednesday. The Eagles opened the 21-day practice window on...
