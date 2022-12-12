Read full article on original website
QBs in spotlight as Lions, Jets continue playoff push
The Detroit Lions and New York Jets are fighting for a playoff berth in their respective conferences. The difference between the teams is that they've been heading in opposite directions. The Lions have been rejuvenated by winning five of their last six. The Jets have lost their last two and four of their last six heading into their matchup at East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday. All of New York's recent losses have been decided by eight or fewer points. ...
Lions Head Coach: Detroit 'Never Went There' With Drafting Sauce Gardner
Gardner will try to keep proving them wrong as the Jets host Campbell's team on Sunday.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Legendary NASCAR Driver Itching To Return To Track
Red Farmer is currently recovering from double pneumonia, but that won't stop him from thinking about Talladega Superspeedway. Farmer, 90, told WVTM-TV that he's "itching" to get prepared for the Ice Bowl in January. It would be his 75th Ice Bowl. However, the NASCAR legend must put all his focus...
