The Detroit Lions and New York Jets are fighting for a playoff berth in their respective conferences. The difference between the teams is that they've been heading in opposite directions. The Lions have been rejuvenated by winning five of their last six. The Jets have lost their last two and four of their last six heading into their matchup at East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday. All of New York's recent losses have been decided by eight or fewer points. ...

DETROIT, MI ・ 19 MINUTES AGO