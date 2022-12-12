Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State


Tri-City Herald
Report: LA Clippers Interested in Trading for Jakob Poeltl
There have been numerous reports of the LA Clippers reportedly being in the market for a backup center. One report mentioned that they were interested in Myles Turner, but it seems that a new report has surfaced. According to Eric Pincus from Bleacher Report, the LA Clippers are reportedly interested...
Tri-City Herald
76ers vs. Kings: James Harden on Thybulle, Tucker’s Success
Getting defensive-minded players such as PJ Tucker and Matisse Thybulle involved on the offensive end has been a work in progress for the Philadelphia 76ers. Going into Tuesday night’s matchup between the Sixers and the Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia forward PJ Tucker averaged three points and just 1.6 three-point attempts per game.
Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat Fan Hilariously Uses Tyler Herro To Troll Michael Jordan
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro wasn't even born when Michael Jordan was dominating the NBA. It didn't stop Heat fans from lumping Herro with Jordan after Wednesday's victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Herro had a Jordan-like performance by scoring 35 points and hitting the winning basket with 4.9 seconds left.
Tri-City Herald
Steve Kerr Gives New Injury Update on Steph Curry’s Shoulder
With just a few minutes left in the third quarter of Wednesday night's game vs. the Indiana Pacers, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry suffered a left shoulder injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the game. The Warriors released an injury update that confirmed it was his left shoulder, but the team did not add any additional information at the time of their update.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana prematurely flashes congratulations to soccer team following National Championship loss
Indiana soccer fell to No. 3 Syracuse on penalty kicks in the 2022 College Cup Monday evening. The No. 13 Hoosiers took the Orange to sudden death and fell in heartbreaking fashion. Someone at Assembly Hall in Bloomington must not have gotten the memo. The screen flashed a premature congratulations...
Two Notre Dame greats headed to Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame
No state is prouder of its basketball tradition than Indiana, so to be honored for basketball in the state is extra special. Before Tuesday, 20 individuals with Notre Dame connections were inductees of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. The most recent of those inductees were Ken Barlow and Beth Cunningham, both of whom were enshrined in 2019. Now, that number soon will be 22 with the announcement that ruth riley Hunter and Sheila McMillen Keller will be inducted in 2023.
Tri-City Herald
Oregon in a Late Fight for Prized QB Commit Dante Moore
We're eight days from the early signing period and it looks like Oregon could be in a late recruiting battle. Only this time it's not to land a recruit or flip him from another school--it's to make sure he stays a Duck. Over the weekend Oregon Ducks quarterback commit Dante...
Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell to skip Citrus Bowl vs. LSU
Purdue senior Aidan O'Connell, who threw for 3,490 yards and 22 TDs this season, will skip the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs. LSU, he said.
"You see that little glare" — Former Hornets player on what Michael Jordan did to them after they had a bad game
DJ White recalls seeing Michael Jordan storm into the Hornets' locker room multiple times.
