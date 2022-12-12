ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: SoCal mom goes to extreme lengths to find daughter's stolen 'Pidgey Magoo' in SF

By Dion Lim via
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 2 days ago

A young girl who visited San Francisco is making a desperate plea after a toy with a lot of sentimental value was stolen on the last day of their family vacation. Her mother is going to great lengths to find the stuffed pigeon, Pidgey Magoo.

Jennifer and her daughter Faith requested we only use their first names. They were visiting last week from Southern California.

Video from a restaurant along Market Street shows how Faith's bag was stolen in just seconds. Inside was the stuffed pigeon named Pidgey Magoo. The family fosters and has pet pigeons at home, so both mom and daughter are devastated as Pidey was a gift from Santa seven years ago.

"She's back at home and she's been in bed 3 days she's so sad," said Jennifer, who flew back from LA Sunday morning in order to search for the stuffed gray animal.

Faith spoke to ABC7 News Anchor Dion Lim via zoom from her bedroom, where she has been holed up.

"It's just really weird not having him with me. He's been with me forever," said Faith, sobbing through a waterfall of tears. She continued to say about the suspect, "He's just so cold-blooded for robbing me -- just a kid trying to have fun and you can't steal bags! It's not right, you shouldn't take things".

Jennifer did file a police report.

She spend much of Sunday, despite the rain, visiting open-air secondhand markets and scouring nearby streets for the small black backpack with Chihuahua decal on the front. She is offering a $2,000 reward for the safe return of Mr. Magoo.

You can reach out to the family with information via their Instagram @SnowyMarshmallowPidgey or contact Jennifer directly at JVWemails@gmail.com.

ABC7 News Bay Area

