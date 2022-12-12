China scraps virus tracking app as country braces for Covid impact

Read full article on original website
US places Chinese chipmakers on trade blacklist
The US Commerce Department on Thursday blacklisted 36 Chinese companies including top producers of advanced computer chips, severely restricting their access to American technology. In October more than 30 Chinese high-tech companies were placed on the US Entity List, with officials saying they did not want American technology helping the Pentagon's top rival, the Chinese military.
Biden blacklists China's YMTC, crackdowns on AI chip sector
WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Thursday added Chinese memory chipmaker YMTC and 21 "major" Chinese players in the artificial intelligence chip industry to a trade blacklist, broadening its crackdown on China's chip industry.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
U.S. Stocks Slip as Fed Signals It Will Remain Aggressive
"Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Thursday following the latest signal from the Federal Reserve that interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation.The S&P 500 fell 2.1% as of 10:13 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 686 points, or 2%, to 33,282 and the Nasdaq fell 2.4%. The slide erased all the weekly gains for the major indexes.Investors have been hoping that a slow but steady easing of inflation would prompt the Fed to take a less aggressive stance on interest rate hikes. The central bank has been raising rates in an...
Israeli technology aims to curb male chick culling
Israeli scientists have created egg-laying hens that only produce females, a breakthrough that could help end the annual culling of around seven billion male chicks globally. "It costs a dollar to cull each male chick, so that's seven billion in savings a year," Cinnamon said.
