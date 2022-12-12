ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Stormy weather on the way along with huge surf

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A front approaching from the northwest will keep light winds across the state, allowing for some land and sea breezes through Thursday. The front will bring increasing showers and the possibility of thunderstorms Thursday night through Saturday. Another round of unsettled weather and increasing winds, is possible...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Heads up: First alerts this week as two fronts move towards the islands. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins - Tracking Two Fronts. FIRST ALERT: A large NW swell arrives later this week plus we are tracking a front and then deep topical moisture. Click on the video for the details.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Beautiful conditions today, juicy cold front due on Thursday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wind speeds will gradually ease through Wednesday, giving way to a land and sea breeze weather pattern Thursday as a front approaches from the northwest. The front will bring a period of wet weather, including the possibility of thunderstorms, to portions of the state Thursday afternoon into...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Breezy winds backing down, more rain expected later in the week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wind speeds will gradually ease Tuesday and Wednesday, expect typical trade wind weather to focus clouds and showers across windward slopes, along with afternoon clouds and spotty showers across leeward and interior areas of the Big Island, giving way to a land and sea breeze weather pattern Thursday as a front approaches from the northwest. The front will bring a period of wet weather to portions of the state Thursday night into Saturday. A stronger front is due early next week as a deep low sets up north of Hawaii. Breezy to windy southwest flow could develop as early as Sunday, and wet and unsettled weather is becoming increasing likely.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins - Tracking Two Fronts. Updated: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Plans to prevent Waikiki from flooding still in discussion

HNN's Mahealani Richardson joins Dillon Ancheta in the Digital Center with the latest on the environmental disaster. The announcement was made Wednesday by the Los Angeles County Coroner. Wednesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

USGS: Mauna Loa and Kilauea no longer erupting; alert levels downgraded

The U.S. Geological Survey announced Tuesday morning that Mauna Loa is no longer erupting. Hawaiian Airlines stops by HNN to put on surprise holiday performance. Singers, hula dancers and even Santa were all part of the performance. Updated: 54 minutes ago. |. The chemicals were also found in drinking water...
HAWAII STATE
GreenMatters

Maui’s Second Shark Attack in a Week Sends a 68-Year-Old Man to the Hospital

During a run-of-the-mill beach trip on Tuesday, Dec. 13, an older man in Hawaii endured one of everyone's worst nightmares: an unpredicted shark encounter. The shark attack took place off the Hawaiian island of Maui, resulting in serious injuries that sent him to the hospital. It was the second shark attack on the island within the last week, leaving locals and visitors nervous to set foot in the otherwise gorgeous blue waters.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now-Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Winds will ease slightly, with only minimal showers Saturday. Mostly dry conditions are expected Saturday, with a slight increase in showers Sunday and Monday. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 9, 2022. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:27 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Healthier Hawaii: How to deal with vog and identify allergies

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The double eruption of Mauna Loa and Kilauea on Hawaii Island may be over, but some of us are still feeling the effects of vog. In fact, vog could get worse starting Wednesday as lighter winds take over. Dr. Jeffrey Kam of Straub Medical Center explains symptoms...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Warning signs posted at Hawaii Island beach after reports of shark bite

Low morale, staff shortages takes toll on EMS services for Oahu community. EMS chief Jim Ireland says on Sunday, 14 out of 22 ambulances were unstaffed over two 12 hour shifts. Red Hill lawsuit expands to include latest reports of 'forever chemicals' detected in drinking water. Updated: 50 minutes ago.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Special series airing this week takes a look inside the Saguardo prison

HNN's Mahealani Richardson joins Dillon Ancheta in the Digital Center with the latest on the environmental disaster. The announcement was made Wednesday by the Los Angeles County Coroner. Wednesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy