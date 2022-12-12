Read full article on original website
First Alert Forecast: Stormy weather on the way along with huge surf
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A front approaching from the northwest will keep light winds across the state, allowing for some land and sea breezes through Thursday. The front will bring increasing showers and the possibility of thunderstorms Thursday night through Saturday. Another round of unsettled weather and increasing winds, is possible...
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Heads up: First alerts this week as two fronts move towards the islands. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins - Tracking Two Fronts. FIRST ALERT: A large NW swell arrives later this week plus we are tracking a front and then deep topical moisture. Click on the video for the details.
Forecast: Beautiful conditions today, juicy cold front due on Thursday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wind speeds will gradually ease through Wednesday, giving way to a land and sea breeze weather pattern Thursday as a front approaches from the northwest. The front will bring a period of wet weather, including the possibility of thunderstorms, to portions of the state Thursday afternoon into...
Forecast: Breezy winds backing down, more rain expected later in the week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wind speeds will gradually ease Tuesday and Wednesday, expect typical trade wind weather to focus clouds and showers across windward slopes, along with afternoon clouds and spotty showers across leeward and interior areas of the Big Island, giving way to a land and sea breeze weather pattern Thursday as a front approaches from the northwest. The front will bring a period of wet weather to portions of the state Thursday night into Saturday. A stronger front is due early next week as a deep low sets up north of Hawaii. Breezy to windy southwest flow could develop as early as Sunday, and wet and unsettled weather is becoming increasing likely.
DEBRIEF: Here's a rundown of the biggest recent developments with the Red Hill crisis
The opening of the three month window for the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay began on Wednesday.
It may not feel like winter in Hawaii, but it’s snowing atop Mauna Kea!
MAUNA KEA (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s a winter wonderland atop Mauna Kea on Hawaii Island. Snow and ice have prompted officials to close off Mauna Kea Access Road to the public on Tuesday. Web cams from the summit of Mauna Kea showed the snowy conditions and icicles. According to the...
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins - Tracking Two Fronts.
Plans to prevent Waikiki from flooding still in discussion
HNN's Mahealani Richardson joins Dillon Ancheta in the Digital Center with the latest on the environmental disaster. The announcement was made Wednesday by the Los Angeles County Coroner.
USGS: Mauna Loa and Kilauea no longer erupting; alert levels downgraded
The U.S. Geological Survey announced Tuesday morning that Mauna Loa is no longer erupting. Hawaiian Airlines stops by HNN to put on surprise holiday performance. Singers, hula dancers and even Santa were all part of the performance. The chemicals were also found in drinking water
Maui’s Second Shark Attack in a Week Sends a 68-Year-Old Man to the Hospital
During a run-of-the-mill beach trip on Tuesday, Dec. 13, an older man in Hawaii endured one of everyone's worst nightmares: an unpredicted shark encounter. The shark attack took place off the Hawaiian island of Maui, resulting in serious injuries that sent him to the hospital. It was the second shark attack on the island within the last week, leaving locals and visitors nervous to set foot in the otherwise gorgeous blue waters.
Hawaii News Now-Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Winds will ease slightly, with only minimal showers Saturday. Mostly dry conditions are expected Saturday, with a slight increase in showers Sunday and Monday. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 9, 2022.
Healthier Hawaii: How to deal with vog and identify allergies
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The double eruption of Mauna Loa and Kilauea on Hawaii Island may be over, but some of us are still feeling the effects of vog. In fact, vog could get worse starting Wednesday as lighter winds take over. Dr. Jeffrey Kam of Straub Medical Center explains symptoms...
Man bit in waters off Hawaii in apparent shark attack
An apparent shark attack at Anaehoomalu Bay ended with a man being seriously injured on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Warning signs posted at Hawaii Island beach after reports of shark bite
Low morale, staff shortages takes toll on EMS services for Oahu community. EMS chief Jim Ireland says on Sunday, 14 out of 22 ambulances were unstaffed over two 12 hour shifts. Red Hill lawsuit expands to include latest reports of 'forever chemicals' detected in drinking water.
STUDY: Is Hawaii the most popular state for vacations
FloridaRentals came out with their study on the most popular states for a vacation.
These inmates have access to better facilities. The price? They’re 3,000 miles from home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Eloy, Arizona is in the middle of the desert ― about an hour from Phoenix. It’s a sharp contrast from Hawaii. But it’s where 1,000 Hawaii inmates are currently housed at Saguaro Correctional Center, a facility the state pays millions to each year to relieve overcrowding at in-state facilities.
Scientists declare 2 Hawaii volcanoes have stopped erupting
HONOLULU — (AP) — U.S. scientists declared Tuesday that two active Hawaii volcanoes — one where lava destroyed hundreds of homes in 2018 and another where lava recently stalled before reaching a crucial Big Island highway — have stopped erupting. “Kilauea is no longer erupting,” the...
Red Hill lawsuit expands to include latest reports of 'forever chemicals' detected in drinking water
EMS chief Jim Ireland says on Sunday, 14 out of 22 ambulances were unstaffed over two 12 hour shifts. Filipinos in Hawaii are rediscovering, relearning what it means to be Filipino. One in four Hawaii residents have some Filipino ancestry, and most are from one
What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?
A parade of storms blasted Northern California with rain and snow in recent weeks, but experts say the drought is far from over.
Special series airing this week takes a look inside the Saguardo prison
HNN's Mahealani Richardson joins Dillon Ancheta in the Digital Center with the latest on the environmental disaster. The announcement was made Wednesday by the Los Angeles County Coroner.
