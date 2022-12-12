ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Steelers backup Mason Rudolph seemingly jabs Mike Tomlin’s QB assessment

Steelers third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph doesn’t seem to agree with head coach Mike Tomlin’s recent assessment of the team’s depth chart. With the status of starting quarterback Kenny Pickett in flux this week after the rookie entered concussion protocol during Sunday’s 16-14 loss to the Ravens, Tomlin spoke Tuesday about Rudolph and fellow veteran quarterback, Mitch Trubisky, splitting reps. “If he’s unable to work, we’ll divvy those reps up between Mitch and Mason,” Tomlin said, per the Steelers’ website. “We’ll play both guys in a practice setting in an effort to make a determination what’s best as we lean in on the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Brock Purdy-led 49ers vault to No. 2; surging Lions crack top 10!

The top 10 is getting weird again. It's been a chaotic campaign in the upper reaches of the NFL Power Rankings, where only a few teams have managed to maintain top-10 residence for the duration of the season. A year that began with the likes of the Rams, Bucs, Packers and Broncos in the Power Rankings' version of first class has shifted in surprising ways and made way for erstwhile have-nots like the Jets, Giants, Dolphins -- and now even the Lions.
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

Lonzo Ball could miss entire Bulls season in devastating injury update

Lonzo Ball’s season may be over before it could even start. During an appearance on “NBA Countdown” Wednesday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said there are “no guarantees” Ball plays at all this season, adding that the Bulls point guard is still experiencing “some pain” amid his rehab for a left knee injury. “I think the hope is that, perhaps by the All-Star break in mid-February, that they have a sense of whether Lonzo Ball is ready to come back and play for Chicago,” Wojnarowski said. “A lot of that may depend on, where are the Bulls in the standings?” The Bulls...
CHICAGO, IL
NFL

2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 15 waiver wire

As Porky Pig says, tha-budda-butha-thuba-buthat’s all folks. With the fantasy regular season now in the books, you're either in or out (or you play in an abnormal league that starts playoffs after Week 15?) ... and if you're in, it's crunch time. (Oh, and if you're out, check your league's waiver rules -- if you're not locked out, you can still make some critical moves to avoid losing the Toilet Bowl ... or just to enrage the teams in the postseason).
NFL

NFL, IFAF Advancement of Global Flag Football Ambassadors Team Continues

The NFL and the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) announced the fifth team of Global Flag Football Ambassadors to amplify and support the long-term growth of the game worldwide. Legend Aeneas Williams, Chicago Bears WR Chase Claypool and DL Sammis Reyes are among the latest to join an all-star...
ALABAMA STATE
NFL

NFL Announces Front Office Accelerator Slated for League Meeting from December 13-14

As part of the NFL's ongoing commitment to promote greater diversity across the NFL, the league announced plans to host a front-office accelerator from December 13-14 at the league meeting in Dallas. A continuation of the inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator hosted at the league meeting in May, ownership representatives across all 32 clubs will reengage with 32 diverse general manager prospects, representing 28 clubs and the league office.
DALLAS, TX
NFL

Move the Sticks: Breaking down big Week 14 games, Brock Purdy's first start

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 14 of the NFL season. The trio starts by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. After that, the group hits on two games, the Dolphins at Chargers and Jaguars at Titans. Next, the guys touch on two more games, the Browns at Bengals and Texans at Cowboys. To wrap up the show, the trio discusses the Vikings at Lions game and explain why there should be optimism in Detroit.
NFL

NFL Fantasy Q&A Show: Who can you trust?

Week 14 is in the books, and we're answering your questions as we look ahead to a big Week 15 and the start of the fantasy playoffs. Today, we're joined by Patrick Claybon, and Adam Rank as they play Don't @ Me Bro and help you figure out what to do with some struggling, big-name players.
NFL

2022 NFL season, Week 14: What We Learned from Patriots' win over Cardinals on Monday night

Depth wins for New England. This game got ugly on the injury front early. New England lost DeVante Parker to a head injury and defensive back Jack Jones to a knee ailment early, then watched bulldozing running back Rhamondre Stevenson exit with an ankle injury. Stevenson returned briefly before leaving for good, thinning out the Patriots' list of game-changers on the road. No matter for Bill Belichick's squad, which turned to its depth to take home a win. South Dakota State product Pierre Strong finally saw the field after spending most of the season on ice and didn't waste much time before making an impact, catching a Mac Jones pass for a 16-yard gain and using his top-flight speed to race around the left end for a 44-yard gain on the ground, setting up a game-tying Nick Folk field goal. Sixth-round rookie Kevin Harris joined the party, too, picking up 32 yards and scoring a touchdown on his first three carries to give the Patriots an early 7-3 lead. The offense was far from perfect, but the Patriots were able to turn to their lesser-known players to win a game they absolutely needed at this point in the season. We shouldn't expect anything less from a Belichick squad.
ARIZONA STATE
NFL

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray carted off field vs. Patriots with knee injury

Just three snaps into Monday night's game, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a non-contact knee injury and was subsequently carted off the field. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the fear is Murray suffered a serious injury, and an MRI and other tests are forthcoming. Following the Cardinals' 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said it "doesn't look good," but the team would know more in the morning.
NFL

NFL community mourns loss of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach

NFL players, coaches and organizations took to social media Tuesday to mourn the loss of Mike Leach following the Mississippi State coach's death. Former players and coaches who worked with Leach, along with notable names from around the sport, were among those who paid tribute.
STARKVILLE, MS
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football Show: The Brock Pot

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another Monday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! The fantasy regular season is coming to a close, and the hosts start by discussing some impactful injuries to a few players as well as their biggest takeaways for a handful of fantasy pieces. They also dive into Week 14's top performers, some must-target waiver wire adds, and which players can be dropped.

