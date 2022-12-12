Read full article on original website
New York Post
Steelers backup Mason Rudolph seemingly jabs Mike Tomlin’s QB assessment
Steelers third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph doesn’t seem to agree with head coach Mike Tomlin’s recent assessment of the team’s depth chart. With the status of starting quarterback Kenny Pickett in flux this week after the rookie entered concussion protocol during Sunday’s 16-14 loss to the Ravens, Tomlin spoke Tuesday about Rudolph and fellow veteran quarterback, Mitch Trubisky, splitting reps. “If he’s unable to work, we’ll divvy those reps up between Mitch and Mason,” Tomlin said, per the Steelers’ website. “We’ll play both guys in a practice setting in an effort to make a determination what’s best as we lean in on the...
NFL
Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins not thinking about forecast as they prepare for Buffalo: 'It's a mindset thing'
The Miami Dolphins are hitting the road this week to head to frigid Orchard Park, New York, where they'll meet the division-rival Buffalo Bills in a game the road team needs a bit more than the home team. They'll also need to pack their parkas for this rematch. Forecasts are...
NFL
NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 15: Building the NFC Pro Bowl Games roster on offense
The 2023 Pro Bowl Games rosters will be announced Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network during NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed. In the meantime, I've decided to once again make my own list of offensive players worthy of making this year's team. Below, I...
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Kickers
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL
NFL QB Index, Week 15: San Francisco 49ers rookie Brock Purdy soars into top half of rankings
NOTE: Up/down arrows illustrate movement from the Week 14 QB Index. Rankings reflect each quarterback's standing heading into Week 15. 2022 stats: 13 games | 65.8 pct | 4,160 pass yds | 8.1 ypa | 33 pass TD | 11 INT | 280 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 4 fumbles.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Brock Purdy-led 49ers vault to No. 2; surging Lions crack top 10!
The top 10 is getting weird again. It's been a chaotic campaign in the upper reaches of the NFL Power Rankings, where only a few teams have managed to maintain top-10 residence for the duration of the season. A year that began with the likes of the Rams, Bucs, Packers and Broncos in the Power Rankings' version of first class has shifted in surprising ways and made way for erstwhile have-nots like the Jets, Giants, Dolphins -- and now even the Lions.
New York Post
Lonzo Ball could miss entire Bulls season in devastating injury update
Lonzo Ball’s season may be over before it could even start. During an appearance on “NBA Countdown” Wednesday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said there are “no guarantees” Ball plays at all this season, adding that the Bulls point guard is still experiencing “some pain” amid his rehab for a left knee injury. “I think the hope is that, perhaps by the All-Star break in mid-February, that they have a sense of whether Lonzo Ball is ready to come back and play for Chicago,” Wojnarowski said. “A lot of that may depend on, where are the Bulls in the standings?” The Bulls...
NFL
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 15 waiver wire
As Porky Pig says, tha-budda-butha-thuba-buthat’s all folks. With the fantasy regular season now in the books, you're either in or out (or you play in an abnormal league that starts playoffs after Week 15?) ... and if you're in, it's crunch time. (Oh, and if you're out, check your league's waiver rules -- if you're not locked out, you can still make some critical moves to avoid losing the Toilet Bowl ... or just to enrage the teams in the postseason).
NFL
NFL, IFAF Advancement of Global Flag Football Ambassadors Team Continues
The NFL and the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) announced the fifth team of Global Flag Football Ambassadors to amplify and support the long-term growth of the game worldwide. Legend Aeneas Williams, Chicago Bears WR Chase Claypool and DL Sammis Reyes are among the latest to join an all-star...
NFL
NFL Announces Front Office Accelerator Slated for League Meeting from December 13-14
As part of the NFL's ongoing commitment to promote greater diversity across the NFL, the league announced plans to host a front-office accelerator from December 13-14 at the league meeting in Dallas. A continuation of the inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator hosted at the league meeting in May, ownership representatives across all 32 clubs will reengage with 32 diverse general manager prospects, representing 28 clubs and the league office.
NFL
Move the Sticks: Breaking down big Week 14 games, Brock Purdy's first start
Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 14 of the NFL season. The trio starts by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. After that, the group hits on two games, the Dolphins at Chargers and Jaguars at Titans. Next, the guys touch on two more games, the Browns at Bengals and Texans at Cowboys. To wrap up the show, the trio discusses the Vikings at Lions game and explain why there should be optimism in Detroit.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Q&A Show: Who can you trust?
Week 14 is in the books, and we're answering your questions as we look ahead to a big Week 15 and the start of the fantasy playoffs. Today, we're joined by Patrick Claybon, and Adam Rank as they play Don't @ Me Bro and help you figure out what to do with some struggling, big-name players.
The memes were back after Auburn defeated Georgia State
The Auburn family had some great memes for Georgia State.
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 14: What We Learned from Patriots' win over Cardinals on Monday night
Depth wins for New England. This game got ugly on the injury front early. New England lost DeVante Parker to a head injury and defensive back Jack Jones to a knee ailment early, then watched bulldozing running back Rhamondre Stevenson exit with an ankle injury. Stevenson returned briefly before leaving for good, thinning out the Patriots' list of game-changers on the road. No matter for Bill Belichick's squad, which turned to its depth to take home a win. South Dakota State product Pierre Strong finally saw the field after spending most of the season on ice and didn't waste much time before making an impact, catching a Mac Jones pass for a 16-yard gain and using his top-flight speed to race around the left end for a 44-yard gain on the ground, setting up a game-tying Nick Folk field goal. Sixth-round rookie Kevin Harris joined the party, too, picking up 32 yards and scoring a touchdown on his first three carries to give the Patriots an early 7-3 lead. The offense was far from perfect, but the Patriots were able to turn to their lesser-known players to win a game they absolutely needed at this point in the season. We shouldn't expect anything less from a Belichick squad.
NFL
Patriots QB Mac Jones not fretting outbursts: 'I like to show my passion on the field'
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has recently been caught by television cameras voicing vociferous frustrations and annoyances with the offense, including expletive-filled rants on the sidelines. Jones makes no apologies for wanting to win. "I think football is an emotional sport. I like to show my passion on the...
NFL
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray carted off field vs. Patriots with knee injury
Just three snaps into Monday night's game, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a non-contact knee injury and was subsequently carted off the field. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the fear is Murray suffered a serious injury, and an MRI and other tests are forthcoming. Following the Cardinals' 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said it "doesn't look good," but the team would know more in the morning.
NFL
The First Read, Week 15: Six defenses under pressure; Jared Goff's rise; Baker Mayfield's future
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- The rebirth of a former No. 1 overall pick. -- Troubling signs for the Chiefs?. -- Whether ANOTHER former No. 1 overall pick can...
NFL
NFL community mourns loss of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach
NFL players, coaches and organizations took to social media Tuesday to mourn the loss of Mike Leach following the Mississippi State coach's death. Former players and coaches who worked with Leach, along with notable names from around the sport, were among those who paid tribute.
NFL
Jeff Saturday 'not wavering' in desire to earn Colts' permanent head coaching gig
Upon making the surprise hire of Jeff Saturday as his interim coach, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay noted the move was for the final eight games of the season and "hopefully more." After a surprise win in his first game in Las Vegas, Saturday's club has stumbled to three consecutive...
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football Show: The Brock Pot
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another Monday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! The fantasy regular season is coming to a close, and the hosts start by discussing some impactful injuries to a few players as well as their biggest takeaways for a handful of fantasy pieces. They also dive into Week 14's top performers, some must-target waiver wire adds, and which players can be dropped.
