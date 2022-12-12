Read full article on original website
IGN
Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Part 1 Research and Event Guide
The winter season is now in full gear in Pokemon Go, propelling us toward the new year with the Winter Holiday Part 1 event. This exclusive winter event will debut Mega Glalie for the first time in Pokemon Go, not to mention the return of some holiday-themed wild Pokemon encounters, featuring Winter Carnival Outfit Pikachu and Holiday Outfit Spheal.
dexerto.com
Best team for the Fighting Cup Remix in Pokemon Go
The Fighting Cup is getting a Great League Edition Remix in the Pokemon Go Battle League, which means you’re going to have to rethink your ‘best team’ from last time around. There are loads of unique cups to take part in during the Season of Mythical Wishes...
IGN
Emblem Rings - List of Emblem Characters
Emblem Rings are a special equippable item in Fire Emblem Engage that allows you to summon the spirits of heroes from previous Fire Emblem games. This page includes information on the full list of Emblem Rings and the characters that can be summoned - including when they unlock, and which skills, weapons, and abilities you can gain from using them.
Pokemon Violet is now the lowest-rated mainline Pokemon game
The new game falls just under Brilliant Diamond's rating
All Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Let's Go Evolutions
Learn which monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet must evolve through the games' Let's Go function.
Sega Taking A Shot At Sony Put A Target On The Dreamcast
The Sega Dreamcast embodied the adage of the brightest stars burning the fastest. It sold over 500,000 units in the U.S. during its first two weeks (per The Wall Street Journal) and crushed analyst predictions (per Los Angeles Times). But less than two years later, Sega was out of the console race for good.
Warzone 2 player is using proximity chat to trick players into turning their consoles off
It’s hard to gauge the reception to Warzone 2.0. Unlike Modern Warfare II, it’s certainly a game that seems to have split the opinion of players. In particular, there’s quite a strong hatred towards the new DMZ mode. Inspired by Escape From Tarkov, players criticised the mode’s lack of an in-game economy system - and some are even paying to avoid playing it. How, I hear you ask? They’re hiring someone else to play and grab the M13B Assault Rifle for them.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy: Gameplay Showcase Reveals New Details About the Open World, Combat and More
Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay showcase II is out now, and it provides players with some intriguing details about the upcoming title. Through this showcase, players got to see more of the open-world through the broom flight and traversal system. They also received a deep dive into the combat mechanics that have gone into the game and a better look at their personal HQ in the game, the Room of Requirement.
IGN
How to Get and Use Card Skins in Genius Invokation TCG
Genius Invokation is a card game in the world of Genshin Impact. This card game is popular in the world of Teyvat and has its grasp all over the continent. Since this is a card battle game, there are different cards that the players can use to attack, defend, or produce effects with, and it is key to use a range and combination of all of these in order to achieve victory.
dexerto.com
Pokemon anime schedule leaked with new episodes after Ultimate Journeys
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys fans have been speculating about the future of the series and now a leaked schedule of episodes has been released. Pokemon Ultimate Journeys viewers have been wondering if the lead character, Ash Ketchum, will still be around in the near future – after securing his status as the best trainer in the world in November.
IGN
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Includes a Wild Easter Egg Relating to Cyberpunk 2077's Biggest Mystery
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update includes a bizarre Easter Egg relating to Cyberpunk 2077's biggest mystery. YouTuber xLetalis, who has discovered just about every other Easter Egg and secret hidden within The Witcher 3, posted a new video that outlines how to uncover the mystery and how it relates to a Cyberpunk 2077 secret that still has players scrambled more than two years after the game launched.
IGN
League of Legends: Teemo Statue Available at the IGN Store
Calling all League of Legends fans: A statue of the lovable Teemo is now available for preorder at the IGN Store! In this statue from Polystone, the Swift Scout Teemo is standing on a cliff side, holding his poison dart blow gun in one hand and a raised telescope in the other hand.
IGN
Railgrade - Official Update 1.1 Developer Overview
Railgrade is a train management sim that has released Update 1.1 bringing new story content, mission modifiers, and more changes to the game. Players can now elect to switch off train ghosting, which means that trains will no longer pass through each other - requiring careful planning as your network grows in complexity. The No Timers modifier takes away the pressure of the clock, while Millionaire Mode unlocks unlimited funds, allowing your imagination to run wild as you build to your heart’s content. There’s also the addition of the much-requested Endless Mode, allowing you to continue playing past a mission’s completion. Railgrade Update 1.1 is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC.
IGN
Blaston - Official Free to Play Update Trailer
Starting today, the 1v1 shooter, Blaston, is available as a free download on the Quest Store, Steam VR — and starting in 2023, Blaston will be coming to Pico Neo3 Link and Pico 4. In addition to Blaston’s shift to free-to-play, today’s update brings a number of additions and upgrades including new weapon attachments and skins, a revamped in-game store, improved Passthrough on Quest 2, and all-new full-color Passthrough on Meta Quest Pro.
IGN
Demeo: Reign of Madness - Official Trailer | Resolution Games Showcase 2022
The fifth and final chapter in the Mad Elven King Saga, Reign of Madness is live and invites Demeo players to the town of Ends where they have a chance to close the Rift Bridge and stop Rackarn once and for all. Available now as a free update for Demeo owners on the Quest Store and Steam.
IGN
Grime: Colors of Rot - Official Launch Trailer
Grime: Colors of Rot is available now on PC, as well as on PlayStation and Xbox as part of the base game. Check out the action-packed launch trailer for the Colors of Rot free DLC expansion, which brings new enemies, new weapons, new abilities, and a new area to the action-adventure RPG.
dexerto.com
Best Azumarill build for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raids
Azumarill, while overlooked by many trainers on their journey, is one of the strongest Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet when it comes to taking on five and six-star Tera Raids. Here’s how to build it. Tera Raids are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s answer to Sword & Shield’s max Raids....
How to Get the Loaded Dice in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Get the Loaded Dice to manipulate the number of times your Pokemon's multistrike hits will land.
game-news24.com
Pokemon Fans Share Game Freak Stop Telling People That Game
Although Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were released, it never became easier to catch them. We’ve got more than 1,000 Pokemon to enjoy, despise or ambivalent towards, although some have received much more love from Game Freak over the years. Since the Game Freak doesn’t expect to naturally scolde masses of Pokemon into one single game, a sacrifice has been made over the past few years, several Pokemon has been cut. I don’t think I should remind you of the Dexit fiasco.
IGN
Destiny 2 Dawning 2022
Get in the spirit of giving with Destiny 2's The Dawning 2022 event this winter. Collect tasty Materials from defeated enemies and use Eva Levante's Holiday Oven to whip up some cozy treats. Gift those holiday goodies to vendors across the system, and you must just receive a Gift in Return. If you want to earn some snazzy winter-themed weapons, it's time to get baking!
