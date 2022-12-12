People on the lowest incomes in hundreds of affected postcode districts will receive a £25 cold weather payment due to the freezing conditions.The Government payments have been triggered for eligible households in areas where the average temperature has been recorded as, or is forecast to be, 0C or below over seven consecutive days.The Met Office has warned that temperatures “falling close to minus 10C” could be recorded in rural parts of the UK on Thursday.The bank top-up of £25 will be in eligible people’s bank account within 14 days of the trigger, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said.People...

6 DAYS AGO