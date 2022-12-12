Read full article on original website
Snow, Strong Winds, and Subzero Temperatures Are Forecast for Christmas in the United Kingdom by the Met Office
According to Met Office data, the UK would need a near-record cold December to avoid 2022 being the warmest year on record. The announcement comes as preliminary Met Office data show that Autumn 2022 (September, October, and November) was the third warmest on record for the UK, with an average mean temperature of 11.1C, trailing only 2011 and 2006's Autumn figures in a series dating back to 1884.
As Snow Is Expected To Fall in Time for Christmas, Again the Dreaded ‘Beast From the East’ Could Return This Winter in UK
According to weather forecasters, the dreaded "Beast from the East" could return this winter, as snow is expected to fall in time for Christmas. According to British Weather Services meteorologist Jim Dale, cold weather drivers emerging over Russia appear to have strengthened in recent weeks, increasing the likelihood of a cold snap in December.
Weather alerts in place as snow and ice bring disruption
Motorists are being warned to drive carefully as icy Arctic air sweeps Scotland – bringing treacherous conditions with it.A yellow weather alert for snow and ice is in force across northern Scotland and has been extended until 12pm on Sunday.The Met Office also issued a yellow warning for ice across southern Scotland which was in force until noon on Friday.Snow was disrupting travel on Friday morning, with snow gates closed on the A939 at Cock Bridge snow gate and the B974 at Cairn O’Mount in Aberdeenshire, Traffic Scotland said.🌨️ Friday afternoon will see further wintry showers push into northern Scotland🌦️...
Snow warnings as UK cold snap prompts fears of winter energy crisis
Ministers taking advice on how to protect vulnerable amid weather alerts for large parts of country
Almost four inches of snow could fall in London and south east within days
Nearly four inches of snow could fall in southern England within days – potentially causing travel chaos.The UK will see at least another seven days of arctic weather, in which temperatures could plummet to as low as -10C, wintry downpours and “freezing fog”.On Friday, the Met Office issued a yellow snow and ice warning for London and south-east England on Sunday and Monday after identical warnings in other parts of the country.It comes after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) sent out a level three cold weather alert covering England until Monday.Temperatures fell late on Thursday to as low as...
WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches
The mix will continue into Sunday night but change over to all snow.
Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History
All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. The start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
Cold snap: Temperatures set to plunge to -5C
The first cold spell of winter will reach Northern Ireland later in the week with sub-zero temperatures at night and wintry showers forecast. Arctic air will bring temperatures well below average especially from the middle of the week with widespread frost expected by night. Thermometers are expected to fall as...
Snow could hit southern England as ice cold temperatures drop to minus 10C
Snow could hit parts of southern England within days as ice cold temperatures plummet to minus 10C, forecasters say.The UK will see at least seven days of arctic weather accompanied by wintry downpours and “freezing fog” which could affect morning commutes.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) sent out a Level 3 cold weather alert covering England until Monday and the Met Office issued several yellow weather warnings for snow and ice in parts of the country over the coming days.Temperatures plummeted late on Thursday to as low as minus 9C in the village of Benson in South Oxfordshire.Met Office spokesman...
UK weather: Snow warning issued by Met Office as ‘Arctic blast’ to bring freezing temperatures
Forecasters have warned heavy snow showers could batter northern Scotland this week as temperatures are set to fall across the UK when an “Arctic blast” strikes.The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning on Sunday covering the north of Scotland on Wednesday. The forecaster said that road and rail services could be impacted by the snow.It comes as temperatures are set to tumble in other parts of the country this week, in what has been branded the “first notable cold spell of winter”. “Showers will fall as snow to low levels on Wednesday,” a Met Office spokesperson said. “Accumulations...
Cold weather payments triggered by Arctic blast as lows near minus 10C expected
People on the lowest incomes in hundreds of affected postcode districts will receive a £25 cold weather payment due to the freezing conditions.The Government payments have been triggered for eligible households in areas where the average temperature has been recorded as, or is forecast to be, 0C or below over seven consecutive days.The Met Office has warned that temperatures “falling close to minus 10C” could be recorded in rural parts of the UK on Thursday.The bank top-up of £25 will be in eligible people’s bank account within 14 days of the trigger, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said.People...
Ice cold arctic air set to move across UK on Tuesday to begin wintry spell
Cold arctic air is set to move across the UK, triggering a chilly spell when overnight temperatures are predicted to plunge to as low as minus 10C.Frost will hit areas from Tuesday evening, with snow predicted in parts of Scotland, forecasters say.It comes as the Met Office and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued a severe cold weather alert for England and warned the plummeting temperatures could increase health risks to vulnerable people and disrupt deliveries.Tuesday morning will see showers feeding into northern and eastern coasts from the North Sea, as well as into Northern Ireland and North Wales from...
Britain Braces for Snow and Ice, While Melbourne and Adelaide Experience Temperature Drops of up to 15 Degrees
The Met Office has issued its first snow warning of the season, as Britain is expected to experience icy conditions this week. On Wednesday, a yellow weather warning for snow was issued for northern Scotland, with snow showers expected to disrupt travel. This week's weather in Melbourne and Adelaide has...
Snow Report: 70 Inches of New Snow Pushes NorCal Totals Past 10 Feet for December
The major winter storm that nuked Northern California with a ton of mountain snow lived up to the hype over the weekend. The snow totals catapult the region into what many hope will be a wet winter. When the storm arrived on Friday, many people were skeptical if it could...
Cold Weather to Remain Until Weekend in UK
The latest news report showed that the colder weather would remain in portions of the U.K. until the weekend. Snow and freezing temperatures would continue to persist, and residents need heating to alleviate the colder temperatures. A Cold Weather Alert 3 was issued on Wednesday, December 7, in England due...
Weather warnings extended as coldest temperature recorded for second night
Snow and ice weather warnings have been extended across the UK after the record for the coldest night of the year so far was broken for the second night in a row.The Met Office has extended a yellow snow and ice warning covering northern Scotland and north-east England until noon on Friday.Snow and ice warnings are in place in the South West from 6pm on Tuesday until 10am Wednesday.An ice warning is in place in East England from 3pm on Tuesday until noon Wednesday.The national forecaster has also added a yellow ice warning in northern parts of Northern Ireland, including...
UK weather: ‘Arctic blast’ to strike next week as snow warning issued - OLD
Forecasters have warned that heavy snow showers could batter northern Scotland this week as temperatures are set to fall across the UK as an “Arctic blast” strikes.The Met Office today issued a yellow weather warning covering the north of Scotland on Wednesday. The forecaster said that road and rail services could be impacted by the snow.The Met Office said: “Showers will fall as snow to low levels on Wednesday.“Accumulations of 2-5 cm are possible at lower levels, with 5-10 cm above 200 metres, with some drifting and blizzard conditions in the strong northerly winds.”The weather warning is in place...
Millions of Americans under winter weather alerts as coast-to-coast storms coat U.S.
Millions of Americans are under winter weather alerts as coast-to-coast storms sweeps across the country. Weather Channel meteorologist Stephanie Abrams has more.
An Arctic blast is on its way and temperatures could plummet to -10C
Okay, so temperatures have officially dropped in the UK. Like, wearing-six-layers-in-bed kind of dropped. Thermals and that. We’re not loving it, but the one thing that’s meant to make it better is at least the hope of some snow (and a day off school or work perhaps). Well,...
UK weather: Freezing conditions trigger cold weather payments
Temperatures across the UK plummeted overnight, dipping as low as -9.1C in the Scottish Highlands. The weather triggered the government to issue cold weather payments for those on the lowest incomes in some areas, as millions struggle to heat their homes. A cold weather alert issued by the UK Health...
