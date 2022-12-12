ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:50 p.m. EST

Ex-Mafia boss 'Cadillac Frank' Salemme dies in prison at 89. BOSTON (AP) — Former New England Mafia boss Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme has died in federal custody at the age of 89. Bureau of Prisons online records show Salemme died on Tuesday and WPRI-TV first reported the death Sunday. The onetime head of the New England family of La Cosa Nostra was serving a life sentence for the 1993 killing of a Boston nightclub owner. Salemme was convicted in 2018 in a case that served as a flashback to the days when the Mafia was a force to be reckoned with in New England. Salemme admitted to a slew of other killings, but insisted he had nothing to do with nightclub owner Steven DiSarro’s killing.
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
US court rejects maintaining COVID-19 asylum restrictions

REYNOSA, Mexico (AP) — Restrictions that have prevented hundreds of thousands of migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. in recent years remained on track to expire in a matter of days after an appeals court ruling Friday, as thousands more migrants packed shelters on Mexico’s border with the U.S.
