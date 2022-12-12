Ex-Mafia boss 'Cadillac Frank' Salemme dies in prison at 89. BOSTON (AP) — Former New England Mafia boss Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme has died in federal custody at the age of 89. Bureau of Prisons online records show Salemme died on Tuesday and WPRI-TV first reported the death Sunday. The onetime head of the New England family of La Cosa Nostra was serving a life sentence for the 1993 killing of a Boston nightclub owner. Salemme was convicted in 2018 in a case that served as a flashback to the days when the Mafia was a force to be reckoned with in New England. Salemme admitted to a slew of other killings, but insisted he had nothing to do with nightclub owner Steven DiSarro’s killing.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO