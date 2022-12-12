BIG STONE GAP – Virginia Department of Corrections investigators are looking into the fourth fatal inmate attack in two state prisons in Wise County since 2018. DOC spokesperson Carla Lemons said an inmate was pronounced dead 4 p.m. Sunday after he apparently was attacked by another inmate. Names of the victim and alleged attacker were not available Monday pending notification of next of kin, Lemons said.

