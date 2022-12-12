Read full article on original website
Kingsport's Christmas Season Officially Kicks Off This Weekend with Parade and Much MoreJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Devoted Tennessee Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Never Returned: What Happened To Nadine?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedChurch Hill, TN
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the KidsJohn M. DabbsKentucky State
‘Unspeakable Conditions’: Tazewell Co. nurse charged with murder of dependent step-father
A Cedar Bluff, Virginia woman is facing a felony murder charge after her step-father died due to wounds allegedly suffered in her care, county officials say.
Inmate killed after alleged attack at Wallens Ridge identified
The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) has identified an inmate who died after an alleged attack inside Wallens Ridge State Prison.
Johnson City Press
Wallens Ridge inmate accused of killing another inmate
BIG STONE GAP – Virginia Department of Corrections investigators are looking into the fourth fatal inmate attack in two state prisons in Wise County since 2018. DOC spokesperson Carla Lemons said an inmate was pronounced dead 4 p.m. Sunday after he apparently was attacked by another inmate. Names of the victim and alleged attacker were not available Monday pending notification of next of kin, Lemons said.
supertalk929.com
Carter County Jail receives certification by state board
Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley said on Wednesday the Tennessee Institute Board of Control voted unanimously to certify the county jail. Fraley recently voiced his concerns regarding whether the jail would be re-certified due to staffing shortages, which he pinned on lack of competitive wages. He said in a November...
Inmate killed in Virginia state prison
An inmate was killed in custody Sunday in what Virginia prison authorities believe was an attack by a fellow inmate.
Court docs: Both victims of Bristol shooting were shot in head
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The suspect in a Bristol, Virginia shooting Thursday allegedly shot both victims in the head, court documents provided to News Channel 11 reveal. A criminal complaint against Wynston Scott Rhinehart, 25, states that officers were called to the 100 block of Harvey Lane on around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 8 after […]
wcyb.com
Without a Trace: The Murder of Janina Jefferson
WISE COUNTY, Va. — It has been six years since Janina Jefferson was murdered in Wise County, Virginia. Her ex-husband Eric Jones is the prime suspect, and is charged with her murder, but he has never been found. News 5's Andrew McClung spoke with Jefferson's family members and investigators, about the investigation and the hunt for Jones.
Criminal justice expert says deputies justified in Edwards home search
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A criminal justice expert said Tuesday that Washington County, Virginia deputies were justified in the emergency search of the home of Austin Lee Edwards, a a deputy accused of a triple homicide in California. Edwards is accused of catfishing a teenage girl in Riverside, California before traveling there and killing […]
Worker died at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill Wednesday morning, spokesperson says
An employee of a subcontractor at the Cardinal Glass facility in Church Hill died Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson.
Megan Boswell, Sullivan Co. woman accused of killing daughter, faces jury trial in February 2025
Megan Boswell had been set to face a jury trial in February 2023; however, in a court hearing Wednesday, her trial was delayed and set to Feb. 3, 2025.
k105.com
Eastern Ky. hospital fined over $4 million after 60,000 pills stolen over 2 years
An eastern Kentucky hospital has been fined over $4 million for violating federal recordkeeping laws which allowed approximately 60,000 pills, including hydrocodone and oxycodone, to be stolen from the hospital and distributed in Pike and surrounding counties. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky announced that Pikeville...
989wclz.com
Former Greeneville police chief pleads guilty to breaking into camp, setting fires
A former Maine police chief has pleaded guilty to multiple charges. 54-year-old Jeffrey Pomerleau worked for the Augusta Police Department for 17 years before becoming the police chief in Greeneville. He retired in 2020. According to the Kennebec Journal, Pomerleau allegedly broke into a camp owned by his friend, fired...
993thex.com
“Narcotic Round Up” operation leads to 19 arrests in Russell County, Virginia
Nineteen individuals were arrested last week as part of a “Narcotics Round Up” operation in Russell County, VA. The Holston River Regional Drug Task Force and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests, which ranged from drug offenses to firearm violations. Officials with the operation say...
Southwest Va. task force arrests 19 on drug & weapons charges
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Multiple drug and firearm arrests were made on Thursday, Dec. 8 by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) and the Holston River Regional Drug Task Force. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, a narcotics round-up operation was conducted after 62 charges were issued through indictments from the Russell […]
Kingsport police investigating hotel robbery
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department (KPD) officers are investigating a robbery at an Americourt Extended Stays hotel on Wednesday. According to KPD public information officer Tom Patton, officers were called to the Americourt location on 1900 American Way around 5:30 Wednesday evening in reference to an alleged robbery. Patton said that details will […]
Washington Co., Virginia authorities share new details on ‘Catfish Killer’ home search
Washington County, Virginia deputies searched the home of Austin Lee Edwards — the alleged killer of three members of a family in California — on Nov. 25, and officials say the action was ordered after they were contacted by Riverside California Police Department investigators.
wjhl.com
Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents
Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents. Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate …. Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents. Carter County Jail certified by state board. Carter County Jail certified by state board. Hotels with Heart campaign collects donations...
supertalk929.com
12-year-old charged after pointing BB gun at school bus in Kingsport
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says a petition was filed to charge a 12-year-old child with reckless endangerment and 24 counts of aggravated assault after an incident during a school bus route. A report says deputies responded to an area of Beulah Church Road in Kingsport on December 9th to speak with a school bus driver.
Johnson City Press
One dead following tractor trailer crash on I-26 in Unicoi County
One man is dead after a tractor trailer overturned on Interstate 26 near Exit 50 in Unicoi County on Tuesday. According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Brandon Marveay Hearns, 40, from Charleston, West Virginia, was killed after the wheels on the 2019 International tractor trailer he was driving ran off the right side of the roadway while in a curve.
Dickenson County school system responds to FBI visit
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Dickenson County Public Schools (DCPS) released a statement addressing “stress and anxiety” caused by a visit from FBI agents on Tuesday, revealing that federal officials were there to inquire about student records. According to a statement from DCPS, FBI agents were present at Ridgeview High School to gather information about […]
