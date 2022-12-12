ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Stone Gap, VA

Johnson City Press

Wallens Ridge inmate accused of killing another inmate

BIG STONE GAP – Virginia Department of Corrections investigators are looking into the fourth fatal inmate attack in two state prisons in Wise County since 2018. DOC spokesperson Carla Lemons said an inmate was pronounced dead 4 p.m. Sunday after he apparently was attacked by another inmate. Names of the victim and alleged attacker were not available Monday pending notification of next of kin, Lemons said.
supertalk929.com

Carter County Jail receives certification by state board

Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley said on Wednesday the Tennessee Institute Board of Control voted unanimously to certify the county jail. Fraley recently voiced his concerns regarding whether the jail would be re-certified due to staffing shortages, which he pinned on lack of competitive wages. He said in a November...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Court docs: Both victims of Bristol shooting were shot in head

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The suspect in a Bristol, Virginia shooting Thursday allegedly shot both victims in the head, court documents provided to News Channel 11 reveal. A criminal complaint against Wynston Scott Rhinehart, 25, states that officers were called to the 100 block of Harvey Lane on around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 8 after […]
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Without a Trace: The Murder of Janina Jefferson

WISE COUNTY, Va. — It has been six years since Janina Jefferson was murdered in Wise County, Virginia. Her ex-husband Eric Jones is the prime suspect, and is charged with her murder, but he has never been found. News 5's Andrew McClung spoke with Jefferson's family members and investigators, about the investigation and the hunt for Jones.
WISE COUNTY, VA
k105.com

Eastern Ky. hospital fined over $4 million after 60,000 pills stolen over 2 years

An eastern Kentucky hospital has been fined over $4 million for violating federal recordkeeping laws which allowed approximately 60,000 pills, including hydrocodone and oxycodone, to be stolen from the hospital and distributed in Pike and surrounding counties. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky announced that Pikeville...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WJHL

Southwest Va. task force arrests 19 on drug & weapons charges

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Multiple drug and firearm arrests were made on Thursday, Dec. 8 by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) and the Holston River Regional Drug Task Force. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, a narcotics round-up operation was conducted after 62 charges were issued through indictments from the Russell […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Kingsport police investigating hotel robbery

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department (KPD) officers are investigating a robbery at an Americourt Extended Stays hotel on Wednesday. According to KPD public information officer Tom Patton, officers were called to the Americourt location on 1900 American Way around 5:30 Wednesday evening in reference to an alleged robbery. Patton said that details will […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents

Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents. Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate …. Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents. Carter County Jail certified by state board. Carter County Jail certified by state board. Hotels with Heart campaign collects donations...
BRISTOL, VA
supertalk929.com

12-year-old charged after pointing BB gun at school bus in Kingsport

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says a petition was filed to charge a 12-year-old child with reckless endangerment and 24 counts of aggravated assault after an incident during a school bus route. A report says deputies responded to an area of Beulah Church Road in Kingsport on December 9th to speak with a school bus driver.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

One dead following tractor trailer crash on I-26 in Unicoi County

One man is dead after a tractor trailer overturned on Interstate 26 near Exit 50 in Unicoi County on Tuesday. According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Brandon Marveay Hearns, 40, from Charleston, West Virginia, was killed after the wheels on the 2019 International tractor trailer he was driving ran off the right side of the roadway while in a curve.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Dickenson County school system responds to FBI visit

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Dickenson County Public Schools (DCPS) released a statement addressing “stress and anxiety” caused by a visit from FBI agents on Tuesday, revealing that federal officials were there to inquire about student records. According to a statement from DCPS, FBI agents were present at Ridgeview High School to gather information about […]
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA

