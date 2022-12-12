Read full article on original website
India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, Yellen says. The caveat: it can't use Western insurance, finance and maritime services.
India can buy as much Russian oil as it likes, US Treasury Secretary Yellen told Reuters. However, India can't use Western shipping, insurance, and financial services in such deals, she said. It would be tough for heavily sanctioned Russia to find substitutes for such Western services, she said. India can...
‘Stateless’ Shamima Begum would face death in Bangladesh, court hears
Lawyer says home secretary failed to consider ‘serious consequences’ of removing 23-year-old’s citizenship
The Jewish Press
‘Rape Their Daughters’ Convoy Case Dropped; CAA Demands Prosecutor Chief Resignation
The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) organization has demanded that the Director of Public Prosecutions, Max Hill KC, “immediately explain this decision or resign” and is exploring its legal options after the Jewish Chronicle reported the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had dropped all charges against the remaining suspects in a notorious convoy that drove through London last May.
BBC
Iran executes four men over alleged links with Israel's intelligence service
Iran has executed four men accused of working with Israel's intelligence service, Iranian state media reported. The sentences for "intelligence cooperation" with Israel and "kidnapping" were carried out on Sunday, the Mizan news agency said. Iran's Supreme Court had upheld death penalties against them on Wednesday following their arrest in...
India is trying to become the new factory of the world, but it could take more than a global pandemic to unseat China from its 40-year reign
China has managed to build up a value chain so extensive that almost everything required to make a product can be sourced and acquired in the country.
Indian and Chinese troops fight with sticks and bricks in video
Video of what appears to be a previously unreported violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at their disputed Himalayan border has emerged online, offering a rare window into the long-simmering territorial tensions between the two Asian powers.
'Enough is enough': UK PM announces crackdown on illegal immigration
LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday said it planned to bring in new legislation to prevent migrants who cross the English Channel from remaining in the country, as the government tries to control a surge in people arriving in small boats on its southern coast.
Indian and Chinese soldiers got into a fight on their disputed border, a first since a brutal 2020 brawl that left troops on both sides dead
China and India have long been at odds over their contested border. They fought a war over the dispute in 1962 that ended with a tenuous truce.
Pakistan accuses India of being behind 2021 bombing outside militant home
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan’s interior minister accused India on Tuesday of being behind a bombing in 2021 near the house of Hafiz Saeed, the founder of a militant Islamist group blamed for a deadly 2008 attack in Mumbai.
EU credibility at stake in European Parliament graft probe, ministers say
BRUSSELS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The European Union's credibility is at stake, EU foreign ministers warned on Monday, following allegations Qatar lavished cash and gifts on European Parliament officials to influence decision-making.
US News and World Report
WhatsApp Pay India Chief Quits Within Months of Taking Charge
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Vinay Choletti, head of WhatsApp's India payment business, has quit the firm within four months in the role, marking the latest in a series of domestic senior-level departures at parent company Meta Platform Inc. "As I move on to my next adventure, I strongly believe that WhatsApp...
Indian, Chinese troops clash at border in fresh faceoff
NEW DELHI (AP) — Soldiers from India and China clashed last week along their disputed border, India’s defense minister said Tuesday, in the latest violence along the contested frontier since June 2020, when troops from both countries engaged in a deadly brawl. Rajnath Singh, who addressed lawmakers in...
India Details 'Face-Off' With China Soldiers in Border Clash
The latest border clash was the most serious since India and China's deadly skirmish in June 2020.
Cricket-Pujara, Iyer rescue India after top order collapse against Bangladesh
Dec 14 (Reuters) - India's Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer combined in a 149-run stand for the fifth wicket to help the tourists overcome a top order wobble and reach 278-6 against Bangladesh on the opening day of the first test in Chittagong on Tuesday.
