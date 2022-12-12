ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

WQAD

2022 IHMVCU Shootout pairings unveiled

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The matchups for this year's IHMVCU Shootout have been announced, and the event is bigger and better than ever, according to a news release. The pairings for the Jan. 7 tournament were announced on Monday, Dec. 12, just under a month before the action tips off.
MOLINE, IL
Mike Berry

Scooter's Coffee coming to Kewanee

A new Scooter’s Coffee business is under construction on Tenney Street, and is scheduled to open in March. The building is on the east side of Tenney just south of the former Broken Chimney building. According to a news release from Scooter’s, the store will be “our drive-thru kiosk model.”
KEWANEE, IL
ourquadcities.com

‘Rockford Files’ actor, born in Davenport, dies at 82

Character actor Stuart Margolin, who earned two Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as Angel Martin on “The Rockford Files,” died Monday, Dec. 12, at the age of 82, according to the “Do You Remember?” website and imdb.com. His family was with him when he died...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Three elementary schools will close in Davenport

Three elementary schools in the Davenport Community School District will be closed. That decision came from the school board Monday night. It’s part of the district’s long-term facilities plan. Monroe, Washington and Buchanan elementary schools will shut down. Administrators say Monroe and Washington are too old and expensive...
DAVENPORT, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Two-time Champion: Tunnel car wash company plans second Galesburg location

Champion Xpress Carwash, which operates an automated tunnel car wash on East Carl Sandburg Drive, plans to build a second Galesburg car wash on North Henderson Street. With 22 locations across New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Iowa and Illinois, Champion Xpress last week purchased the site of a former car wash at 1819 N. Henderson Street. Local developer Rob Benedict, who had plans to build his own tunnel car wash on site, sold the property for $1.45 million to Via Real Estate LLC (Champion Xpress) on Friday, Dec. 9.
GALESBURG, IL
mycarrollcountynews.com

Original Ferris Motors car recalls racing's glory days

Racing fans in the 1960s might recall the glory days of Ferris Motors racing in this area. Jack Ferris and his brother-in-law, Bob Mace, of Savanna, spent many hours racing in Cordova as well as Wisconsin, Florida, Canada, Pennsylvania and Missouri, to name a few locations. Because of their successful wins, Chrysler Motors soon sponsored them as they continued to win many coveted races and titles.
SAVANNA, IL
Sioux City Journal

Davenport school board votes to close three schools, sixth-grade transition

Three Davenport elementary schools now are scheduled for closure at the end of the school year. The school board voted Monday to close Buchanan, Washington and Monroe. Board Director Karen Gordon voted against the closure of Buchanan, saying she has "serious reservations" about closing schools with higher numbers of students at low-income socioeconomic statuses. Gordon also voted against the closure of Washington on similar grounds.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Augustana College grad named CNN’s Hero of the Year

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - An Augustana College graduate is being honored for her work in bringing technology to schools in her home country. Nelly Cheboi is from Kenya and came to the Quad Cities to attend Augustana on a scholarship. At the time, she had almost no experience with computers. Today, she’s a software engineer and co-founder of a nonprofit that collects used computers to create computer labs in Kenyan schools.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

District 205 December personnel report: Who is coming, going within Galesburg schools?

Here are personnel moves approved by the District 205 Board of Education at the Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, meeting:. PERSONNEL ITEMS FOR BOARD APPROVAL DECEMBER 12, 2022 CERTIFIED STAFF. BOARD ACKNOWLEDGES THE FOLLOWING. TERMINATIONS/RESIGNATIONS/RETIREMENTS:. Ivania Santoyo, 4 hour per day Satellite Kitchen Assistant at King Elementary School, resigned, effective November...
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Coal Valley boy needs life-saving surgery

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - If you get a chance to meet Liam Doxsee, you would think he’s an average 8-year-old. He loves to play, read, and he especially loves his pug, Lulu. “If I’m sick, she’ll lay right on top of me and then mom will be like,...
COAL VALLEY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Faithful Pilot in LeClaire to close

After 31 years in business, the popular QC restaurant The Faithful Pilot will close after Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at 117 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. “We had the pleasure of creating so many memories over these 30 years. From anniversaries, birthdays, engagements, and even weddings. You, our guests, have made this possible,” the restaurant (which opened in 1991 and changed ownership in 2009) posted Tuesday on Facebook.
LE CLAIRE, IA
aroundptown.com

Whiteside County Senior Commodity & Services Sign Up

Whiteside County Senior Center has announced commodity delivery and help with attaining other services and discounts in both Prophetstown and Erie for local seniors and disabled. All income eligible seniors and disabled individuals will be able to stop by one of locations in December to sign up for this service to begin in January.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
97X

Listen for Nally’s Kitchen! It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year!

All week long, I am going to ask you to send me a message on our 97X App. So, make sure you have your notifications turned on. Here's a link in case you don't have it yet... I'll send out an alert this week in the afternoon to have you send in your name & address. I'll put you in the running for a shot at free food from Nally's Kitchen in Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding

In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf Forest Grove project progresses

Beginning Friday, Dec. 16, a newly reconstructed portion of Bettendorf’s Forest Grove Drive starting just east of International Drive to Friendship Path will be reopened to traffic. The Forest Grove Drive and Friendship Path intersection will also be opened, allowing access to Middle Road and the TBK Bank Sports...
BETTENDORF, IA
moline.il.us

Moline to become "Certified Gigabit City"

Metronet and the City of Moline are pleased to announce that Metronet will construct a 100 percent fiber optic network that will deliver multi-gigabit speed internet service directly to the homes and businesses of the City of Moline. Metronet will fully-fund the multimillion-dollar construction and operation of the Moline network with private capital, as it has in communities throughout the Quad Cities.
MOLINE, IL

