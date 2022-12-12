Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2022 IHMVCU Shootout pairings unveiled
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The matchups for this year's IHMVCU Shootout have been announced, and the event is bigger and better than ever, according to a news release. The pairings for the Jan. 7 tournament were announced on Monday, Dec. 12, just under a month before the action tips off.
Scooter's Coffee coming to Kewanee
A new Scooter’s Coffee business is under construction on Tenney Street, and is scheduled to open in March. The building is on the east side of Tenney just south of the former Broken Chimney building. According to a news release from Scooter’s, the store will be “our drive-thru kiosk model.”
ourquadcities.com
‘Rockford Files’ actor, born in Davenport, dies at 82
Character actor Stuart Margolin, who earned two Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as Angel Martin on “The Rockford Files,” died Monday, Dec. 12, at the age of 82, according to the “Do You Remember?” website and imdb.com. His family was with him when he died...
ourquadcities.com
Three elementary schools will close in Davenport
Three elementary schools in the Davenport Community School District will be closed. That decision came from the school board Monday night. It’s part of the district’s long-term facilities plan. Monroe, Washington and Buchanan elementary schools will shut down. Administrators say Monroe and Washington are too old and expensive...
Two-time Champion: Tunnel car wash company plans second Galesburg location
Champion Xpress Carwash, which operates an automated tunnel car wash on East Carl Sandburg Drive, plans to build a second Galesburg car wash on North Henderson Street. With 22 locations across New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Iowa and Illinois, Champion Xpress last week purchased the site of a former car wash at 1819 N. Henderson Street. Local developer Rob Benedict, who had plans to build his own tunnel car wash on site, sold the property for $1.45 million to Via Real Estate LLC (Champion Xpress) on Friday, Dec. 9.
mycarrollcountynews.com
Original Ferris Motors car recalls racing's glory days
Racing fans in the 1960s might recall the glory days of Ferris Motors racing in this area. Jack Ferris and his brother-in-law, Bob Mace, of Savanna, spent many hours racing in Cordova as well as Wisconsin, Florida, Canada, Pennsylvania and Missouri, to name a few locations. Because of their successful wins, Chrysler Motors soon sponsored them as they continued to win many coveted races and titles.
Sioux City Journal
Davenport school board votes to close three schools, sixth-grade transition
Three Davenport elementary schools now are scheduled for closure at the end of the school year. The school board voted Monday to close Buchanan, Washington and Monroe. Board Director Karen Gordon voted against the closure of Buchanan, saying she has "serious reservations" about closing schools with higher numbers of students at low-income socioeconomic statuses. Gordon also voted against the closure of Washington on similar grounds.
KWQC
Augustana College grad named CNN’s Hero of the Year
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - An Augustana College graduate is being honored for her work in bringing technology to schools in her home country. Nelly Cheboi is from Kenya and came to the Quad Cities to attend Augustana on a scholarship. At the time, she had almost no experience with computers. Today, she’s a software engineer and co-founder of a nonprofit that collects used computers to create computer labs in Kenyan schools.
District 205 December personnel report: Who is coming, going within Galesburg schools?
Here are personnel moves approved by the District 205 Board of Education at the Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, meeting:. PERSONNEL ITEMS FOR BOARD APPROVAL DECEMBER 12, 2022 CERTIFIED STAFF. BOARD ACKNOWLEDGES THE FOLLOWING. TERMINATIONS/RESIGNATIONS/RETIREMENTS:. Ivania Santoyo, 4 hour per day Satellite Kitchen Assistant at King Elementary School, resigned, effective November...
KWQC
Coal Valley boy needs life-saving surgery
COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - If you get a chance to meet Liam Doxsee, you would think he’s an average 8-year-old. He loves to play, read, and he especially loves his pug, Lulu. “If I’m sick, she’ll lay right on top of me and then mom will be like,...
A Look Back At The First Country Show Ever At The Mark
Over the years the Vibrant arena at The Mark has gone through some name changes and has had some of the most iconic names in music perform there. A big name early in the life of the Mark was Reba, but she wasn't the first country act to perform there.
ourquadcities.com
Faithful Pilot in LeClaire to close
After 31 years in business, the popular QC restaurant The Faithful Pilot will close after Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at 117 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. “We had the pleasure of creating so many memories over these 30 years. From anniversaries, birthdays, engagements, and even weddings. You, our guests, have made this possible,” the restaurant (which opened in 1991 and changed ownership in 2009) posted Tuesday on Facebook.
BREAKING: Jackson County Fair Announces Country Headliner
While we're gearing up for the holidays, artists are already gearing up for touring this summer. The Jackson County Fair has announced a country act that will be coming to Iowa this summer. The perfect gift for the holiday season might just be concert tickets (at least in my opinion).
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
aroundptown.com
Whiteside County Senior Commodity & Services Sign Up
Whiteside County Senior Center has announced commodity delivery and help with attaining other services and discounts in both Prophetstown and Erie for local seniors and disabled. All income eligible seniors and disabled individuals will be able to stop by one of locations in December to sign up for this service to begin in January.
Listen for Nally’s Kitchen! It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year!
All week long, I am going to ask you to send me a message on our 97X App. So, make sure you have your notifications turned on. Here's a link in case you don't have it yet... I'll send out an alert this week in the afternoon to have you send in your name & address. I'll put you in the running for a shot at free food from Nally's Kitchen in Davenport.
Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding
In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf Forest Grove project progresses
Beginning Friday, Dec. 16, a newly reconstructed portion of Bettendorf’s Forest Grove Drive starting just east of International Drive to Friendship Path will be reopened to traffic. The Forest Grove Drive and Friendship Path intersection will also be opened, allowing access to Middle Road and the TBK Bank Sports...
moline.il.us
Moline to become "Certified Gigabit City"
Metronet and the City of Moline are pleased to announce that Metronet will construct a 100 percent fiber optic network that will deliver multi-gigabit speed internet service directly to the homes and businesses of the City of Moline. Metronet will fully-fund the multimillion-dollar construction and operation of the Moline network with private capital, as it has in communities throughout the Quad Cities.
iowapublicradio.org
Experts are urging Iowans to take more precautions amid severe respiratory virus season
Respiratory virus season has started early, and experts say it's looking severe. Hospitals in Iowa City and Des Moines are reporting high levels of kids in particular in their emergency rooms. Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines reported seeing about double the patient volume that it normally sees at this...
Comments / 0