Satellite Imagery Venture Planet Delivers Record Quarter, Sees Annual Revenue Nearing $200 Million
Satellite imagery and data company Planet delivered quarterly results after market close on Wednesday, with the venture delivering record results and forecasting nearly $200 million in annual revenue. "Planet's growth continues to be underpinned by global, secular tailwinds that are driving demand for our solutions," cofounder and CEO Will Marshall...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Tesla, Warner Bros. Discovery, Lennar and More
Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla fell 1.2% in premarket trading after an SEC filing showed that Elon Musk sold another $3.6 billion in shares. The stock is down 55% year to date through Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) – Warner Bros. Discovery raised its projected costs for scrapping planned content...
Recession Fears Could Trigger a ‘Lipstick' Effect on Deal Activity Next Year
For the first time in over three years, there were no mega deals valued over $10 billion during the third quarter, according to Willis Towers Watson. Despite global recession fears, geopolitical tensions and expectations for inflation and interest rates to keep rising in 2023, WTW predicts dealmaking activity will continue.
Binance CEO Zhao Brushes Off $2.1 Billion FTX Clawback Concerns
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao dismissed concerns over whether Binance could handle a potential $2.1 billion clawback of proceeds from an FTX divestment on an appearance with CNBC's Squawk Box. Zhao was an early investor in FTX and in disgraced founder Sam Bankman-Fried, but their relationship had chilled as FTX gained...
London Suffers IPO ‘Drought' as Fund Raising Plunges by 90% This Year
LONDON — Funds raised by companies listing in London plunged by more than 90% this year, according to new research. Analysts said the market had cooled due to weak economic growth forecasts, rising interest rates and wariness around the performance of British firms. Year-to-date, 40 firms have floated on...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: SoFi Technologies, Charter Communications, Delta and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. SoFi Technologies — The fintech stock jumped 6.09% after a filing showed CEO Anthony Noto bought $5 million in common stock. The purchase was done through multiple trades from Friday to Tuesday, the filing said. Charter Communications — Charter Communications...
Decade Ahead Will Be Great for Investing But We'll Need to Wait 12 Months First, CIO Says
The next decade will be good for investors, according to Bill Smead, chief investment officer at Smead Capital Management, but they must first sit through the "tide going against us" for the next year. Smead also said capital and labor-intensive businesses were good buys for the year ahead. Investors will...
Elon Musk Sells Another Huge Chunk of Tesla Shares
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold about 22 million more shares in his electric vehicle business, which were worth around $3.6 billion, according to a financial filing out Wednesday night. The transactions took place between Monday and Wednesday this week according to the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Tesla...
Asia-Pacific Markets Rise on Cooler Inflation Print, Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded mostly higher on Wednesday, after stocks on Wall Street saw a second day of gains on an inflation print that came in cooler than expected. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong rose 0.69%. In mainland China, the Shenzhen...
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Lower After Fed's Rate Hike, Signals More Ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded lower after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to the highest level in 15 years. The Hang Seng index fell 1.14%. In mainland China, the Shenzhen Component fell marginally and the Shanghai...
Delta Expects 2023 Earnings to Nearly Double Thanks to ‘Robust' Travel Demand
Delta forecast a revenue jump of up to 20% in 2023. The airline expects 2023 adjusted EPS of up to $6. The carrier is holding an investor presentation Wednesday. Delta Air Lines says the travel boom isn't over. The airline expects its adjusted earnings to nearly double to as much...
Binance CEO Says Deposits Are ‘Coming Back In' But Sees ‘Bumpy' Road Ahead for the Crypto Firm
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao on Wednesday said that the situation has "stabilized" at his cryptocurrency exchange, in a bid to assuage investors' fears. His comments come after Binance temporarily halted withdrawals of the USDC stablecoin on Tuesday while it carried out a "token swap." Zhao reportedly said in an internal...
Oracle Beats on Top and Bottom Lines
Oracle reported better-than-expected results in the fiscal second quarter, as cloud infrastructure revenue jumped. The shares, which have performed better this year than the broader indexes, rose in extended trading. Oracle shares rose as much as 4% in extended trading on Monday after the software company reported results for the...
