Vegas drivers and owner of care repair shop react to rainfall in the valley

It was a wet Sunday in Las Vegas with rain hitting various parts of the valley, leaving roads slick. RTC reported more than 20 crashes since the rain started in the morning.

When the clouds begin to form and the rain begins to pour, Anthony Robinson says he is scared to drive on our roads.

“I know a lot of people are not adequately driving in the rain, that can be a major problem and a lot of accidents are caused,” Robinson said.

When Robinson found out that since the rain began there had been about 20 crashes throughout the valley he says he was not surprised. One of those crashes took place going eastbound on the 215 where a 14-car pile-up happened. Nevada State Police say multiple people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“A lot of people speed through the rain, which they don’t know that really you are supposed to go five less in the rain or at least five to ten less in the rain,” Robinson said.

Victor Botnari, the owner of Universal Motorcars, an auto repair shop in the valley, says if drivers actually drove at that speed we would be in way better shape.

“Every time after it rains, the crashes nearly double, we get calls the next day or the second day,” Botnari said.

He says before driving in rain, check your tires to make sure your tread is good. This is the rubber that makes contact with the ground and prevents you from slipping in wet conditions. If your tread is worn out Botnari says it could be very dangerous. You can buy a tire gauge to measure your tread.

Botnari recommends checking your tires, the thread, and the condition every time you do an oil change. Another critical thing is windshield wipers. Botnari says to imagine a windshield covered in rain and nothing to wipe it off, it’s a disaster waiting to happen.

Something Anthony is trying to avoid when he gets behind the wheel.

“It is very concerning, a lot of people are not paying attention to the road and off the road, so you just try to be cautious and mindful of things like that,” said Robinson.