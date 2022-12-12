Below average temps on tap for Tuesday

Tuesday will have plenty of sunshine as we hang around in the low to mid 40s for the day. Wednesday will be a transition day as we begin to see the clouds from our next weather system slide in and keep us on the cooler side yet again. Heading into the overnight hours, we then start to see a wintry mix start to fall and cause us some headaches for the morning commute. As temperatures are expected to be below freezing expect to see slick conditions on the way to work. Currently, the most predominant type of wintry weather we will see is freezing rain. The frozen precipitation will then change over to all rain in the afternoon helping to melt away any of the mess from earlier. Friday will begin to clear out and reach the mid to upper 40s with even a few of us seeing 50 degree day. The weekend will be on the drier side but breezy as temperatures begin to cool back to the 40s.

Stay tuned!

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 26. North wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 43. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Wednesday Night A chance of sleet and freezing rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Rain. High near 43. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night Rain, mainly before 1am. Low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday A chance of rain before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.