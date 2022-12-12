Artur Beterbiev apparently is open to the idea of rekindling his rivalry with Oleksandr Usyk. Beterbiev, the IBF, WBO, and WBC 175-pound champion from Russia, fought Ukraine’s Usyk a few times in the amateur ranks. According to Boxrec, Beterbiev won once, in 2007, and lost the other two times, in 2011 and 2012, the last being the men’s heavyweight quarter finals of the 2012 London Olympics. Usyk, the current WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight champion and former undisputed cruiserweight champion, would go on to win gold.

2 DAYS AGO