Boxing Scene
Arum: You'd Have To Favor Prograis, But I Think Teofimo Could Beat Him
Bob Arum has decades-worth of experience watching fights, and at the age of 91, the Hall of Fame promoter and Top Rank boss knows when a gem is pristine or imperfect. Teofimo Lopez Jr. sneaked away with a split decision victory against Sandor Martin on Dec. 10 in a competitive fight in which the former unified 135-pound champion got dropped once officially and arguably a second time as well.
Boxing Scene
Tim Tszyu Plans To Have HOF Father Kostya at His Side For Charlo Fight
Junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu is planning to have his Hall of Fame father, Kostya Tszyu, at his side next month in Las Vegas. The younger Tszyu will challenge WBC, IBF, WBO, WBA world champion Jermell Charlo on January 28th at the Mandalay Bay. His famous father became the undisputed...
Boxing Scene
Keyshawn Davis: Guy Like Me, With Only 7 Fights, They Shouldn’t Be Scared To Fight Me, Right?
NEW YORK – Keyshawn Davis’s handlers understand that the ease with which he beat Juan Carlos Burgos on Saturday night both helped and hurt the elite lightweight prospect’s cause. The 23-year-old Davis, who won an Olympic silver medal in 2021, impressed an expansive viewing audience on ESPN....
Boxing Scene
Martin-Rivera Gives The Best of Risk and Reward
Frank Martin (16-0, 12 KO) is on the road to title contention. Michel Rivera (24-0, 14 KO) is too. They won’t be fighting for a title on Saturday night (Showtime, 10 PM EST). Not a full title, a regular title, an interim title…none of the above. No, the...
Boxing Scene
Jamaine Ortiz: “I Think If There's Anybody Who's Gonna Beat Shakur, It's Gonna Be Me"
By and large, Jamaine Ortiz marched into his showdown against Vasiliy Lomachenko as nothing more than cannon fodder. Though the 26-year-old successfully ushered Jamel Herring into retirement one fight prior, he was given essentially no shot at upsetting the Ukrainian star. Still, despite his long list of naysayers, Ortiz battled...
Boxing Scene
Team Benavidez: Everything Plant Asked For, We Kept Giving; Just Hope He Shows Up And Fights David
David Benavidez couldn’t wait to announce that a deal was reached for a long-awaited grudge match with Caleb Plant. Members of his team—and perhaps Benavidez himself—remain skeptical of the fight moving forward, to the point of not saying “no” to any stipulation brought to their attention by the other side.
Boxing Scene
Erik Bazinyan vs. Alantez Fox, Yves Ulysse vs. Javier Molina on February 2
Erik Bazinyan and Yves Ulysse Jr. will kick off Eye of the Tiger's 2023 calendar when they share the spotlight at the event presented on Thursday, February 2 at the Casino de Montral, alongside Raphael Courchesne, Christopher Guerrero, Alexandre Gaumont and Avery Martin-Duval. 2023 looks very promising for EOTTM; 6...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Adrien Broner, Ivan Redkach - Face To Face at Kickoff Presser
This past Saturday, BLK Prime announced that former 4-division world champion Adrien Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) will be returning to the ring to face Ivan Redkach (23-6-1, 18 KOs) in a welterweight matchup. (photos by Tom Hogan) The scheduled 10-round bout, promoted by Christy Martin Promotions, is slated for February....
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Refutes That He's Lacking Confidence: “I Know I Got It, Are You Dumb?”
Teofimo Lopez has never appeared unnerved inside the squared circle. However, following a shaky performance this past weekend against Sandor Martin, Lopez (18-1, 13 KOs) began questioning his own abilities in the ring. “Do I still have it?” Asked Lopez to his handlers after eking out a close split decision...
Boxing Scene
Okolie-Light Purse Bid Delayed As WBO Grants One-Week Extension
A seven-day extension was granted for Lawrence Okolie and David Light to reach terms for their ordered WBO cruiserweight title fight. The ruling came on the eve of a scheduled purse bid hearing to have determined promotional rights for the contest, and despite a stern objection from Eddie Hearn, Okolie’s estranged promoter and head of Matchroom Sport. Ultimately, the sanctioning body sided with its cruiserweight champion and mandatory challenger in granting the order.
Boxing Scene
Leo Santa Cruz Vacates WBA 'Super' Featherweight Title; Leigh Wood Now Full Titleholder
Leigh Wood is free to pursue any fight he wants as a recognized full titlist. The year-long ordeal in waiting out the status of an ordered WBA featherweight title consolidation bout ended with Leo Santa Cruz relinquishing his ‘Super’ title. The decision was revealed Monday during the WBA Centennial Convention in Orlando, Florida, coming hours before a now-canceled purse bid that was scheduled to have determined promotional rights for the overdue fight.
Boxing Scene
Oleksandr Usyk's Trainer: We Are Very Confident of Beating Tyson Fury
Sergey Lapin, who is part of Oleksandr Usyk's training team, is convinced the smaller man has more than enough to defeat the much larger Tyson Fury. The handlers for both world champions are in talks for a high-profile undisputed fight in the first half of 2023. Usyk, who holds the...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: I'm The Most Hated Fighter, My Boxing Abilities Are Overlooked
Gervonta Davis is often compared to a mini Mike Tyson. Ever since turning pro in 2013, “Tank” has displayed brute power and turned in a series of highlight-reel knockouts. Of his 27 fights, 25 have ended in KO – a 92.5% knockout ratio. Davis has 114 rounds under his belt, an average of just over four rounds a bout.
Boxing Scene
Cecilia Braekhus: I Just Wanted To Get Back in The Ring!
On Saturday night at the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California, one of the greats of women’s boxing, former undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus, will return to the ring for the first time since March of 2021 to face Marisa Joana Portillo. It’s an eight-round undercard fight, far from the...
Boxing Scene
Beterbiev on Usyk: ‘Very Happy If This Fight Happens In the Professionals’
Artur Beterbiev apparently is open to the idea of rekindling his rivalry with Oleksandr Usyk. Beterbiev, the IBF, WBO, and WBC 175-pound champion from Russia, fought Ukraine’s Usyk a few times in the amateur ranks. According to Boxrec, Beterbiev won once, in 2007, and lost the other two times, in 2011 and 2012, the last being the men’s heavyweight quarter finals of the 2012 London Olympics. Usyk, the current WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight champion and former undisputed cruiserweight champion, would go on to win gold.
Boxing Scene
Michel Rivera on Gervonta: “Once I Take Care of Frank Martin, Everything Will Fall into Place”
On December 17th, Michel Rivera (24-0) will have the biggest fight of his young career when he faces fellow unbeaten lightweight Frank Martin (16-0) in a Showtime main event. The bout will headline a Premier Boxing Champions’ card at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The showdown will be the...
Boxing Scene
Naoya Inoue vs. Paul Butler - CompuBox Punch Stats
Naoya Inoue raises his record in widely recognized world title fights to 19-0 (17 KO) and becomes the first fighter from the Pacific Rim to become an undisputed champion in the four-belt era by scoring a 10-count KO in round 11 over Paul Butler thanks to a powerful combination along the ropes.
Boxing Scene
Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde - Undercard Information
As BoxingScene.com previously reported, the WBA flyweight championship clash between the champion Artem Dalakian from Ukraine and Costa Rican challenger David Jiminez will take place in support of the forthcoming Artur Beterbiev-Anthony Yarde showdown at the OVO Arena, Wembley on January 28, live on BT Sport. Ilford man Yarde challenges...
Boxing Scene
Haney, Concerned With Ramadan, At Odds With Top Rank Over Lomachenko Fight Date
Devin Haney would ideally want to fight the toughest opponent of his career before the start of the Ramadan holiday. The undisputed lightweight champion and practicing Muslim is headed toward a showdown with former lightweight kingpin and three-division titlist Vasiliy Lomachenko next spring, but there is apparently some friction between Haney and the promoter of their event, Top Rank.
Boxing Scene
Kim Clavel Vows To Topple Nery, Become Unified Champion in Laval
As BoxingScene.com previously reported, the world light flyweight unification between WBC champion Kim Clavel (16-0, 3 KOs) and WBA champion Jessica Nery Plata (28-2, 3 KOs), is confirmed and will take place on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Place Bell in Laval. Clavel, fighting out of Montreal, is fully recovered...
