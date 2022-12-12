Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KVAL
Oregon men's basketball faces UC Riverside with limited roster
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: The Ducks defeated UC Riverside Wednesday night, 71-65. ---- With the limited number of players they have, Oregon men's basketball is back at Matthew Knight Arena to take on UC Riverside Wednesday. If there is any team this season that has been bit the worst...
KVAL
Oregon men survive tough battle against UC Riverside
EUGENE, Ore. — Not many showed up to Wednesday night’s game between Oregon and UC Riverside. The Ducks came in looking to break .500 at a 5-5 record, still with four players out due to injury and not set to return before Christmas. But Oregon only beat the...
KVAL
Oregon women set to play four games in seven days
EUGENE, Ore. — Starting Thursday, the Oregon women’s basketball team will play four games over seven days, including two in the San Diego Invitational next week. The Ducks are fresh off a comeback win over Oregon State and have already faced some of the toughest talent in the country.
KVAL
MUST-SEE: North Eugene basketball player drills long buzzer-beater
EUGENE, Ore. — North Eugene boys basketball picked up their first home win of the season Tuesday with a 58-50 victory over Willamette. The play of the game came early on, however, with junior guard Joey Banry wowing the crowd with a three-quarter-court buzzer beater at the end of the first quarter:
KVAL
Oregon goalkeeper Leah Freeman transfers to Duke
EUGENE, Ore. — The women's college soccer season wrapped up last week. The Oregon Ducks failed to reach the NCAA tournament and are now dealing with a massive departure. Oregon's superstar goalkeeper Leah Freeman surprised everyone Tuesday announcing that she has transferred to Duke University. The loss can't be...
KVAL
Oregon State football arrives for Las Vegas Bowl
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — What a welcome for the Oregon State football team Monday as the Beavers arrived in Sin City. OSU is taking on Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday at 11:35 a.m. The Beavers made the 90-minute flight from the Eugene airport to Las Vegas,...
KVAL
4J students release hundreds of salmon fry
EUGENE, Ore. — Hundreds of Eugene 4J students released salmon fry into the water near Alton Baker Park Wednesday morning, after raising them from eggs in their classroom tanks, and learning about their life cycle. Tana Shepard a teacher with the Eugene 4J school district, “They have the salmon...
KVAL
Woodburn mayor speaks on Oregon death row commutations 14 years after deadly bank bombing
WOODBURN, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is commuting the sentences of all of the state's 17 inmates awaiting execution, including the two men responsible for a deadly bombing at a Woodburn bank 14 years ago. Those death sentences will be changed to life in prison without the possibility...
KVAL
Holiday lights on display at Benton County Courthouse
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Our station is always keeping an eye out for the holiday lights in our community. Here is a stunning display on the Benton County Courthouse in Corvallis. Staff put up about 1,500 lights, and even more on the 25-foot Christmas tree in front of the courthouse.
KVAL
OSU study finds electricity customers pay more depending on how and when energy is used
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University, along with Stanford University, conducted a study analyzing energy usage patterns and the financial impacts they have on electricity customers. In the study, OSU found that when you use energy is just as important in how you use it when it comes to...
KVAL
Eugene city facilities available as warming centers
EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene is offering several of its facilities as warming centers as cold weather is forecast for the area throughout the week, the city announced in a press release. Libraries and community centers are open regular hours for families and individuals looking for a...
KVAL
Interim councilor selected for Ward 7 in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Manager's Office announced, in a press release, that the city council has appointed Lyndsie Leech to fill the Ward 7 Interim City Councilor position. The manager's office says Leech will serve until a successor is elected in May of 2023; the elected party...
KVAL
ACE Day: Beacons shine during Academic Creativity and Excellence event
EUGENE, Ore. — Bushnell University celebrated the end of the semester with Academic Creativity and Excellence Day, better known around campus as ACE Day. "ACE Day is a time where students get to present topics from research they have done throughout the school year and include topics they are passionate about sharing with peers and the broader community," the college explained.
KVAL
Lane County Sheriff's Office joins other agencies with DUII saturation patrols
EUGENE, Ore. — Impaired driving crashes remain a leading cause of death nationwide, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, approximately 32 people in the United States die each day due to an impaired driver. Every one of these deaths are preventable.
KVAL
Wrong-way Beltline driver charged with DUII and assault
EUGENE, Ore. — The man responsible for a serious wrong-way crash on Beltline Saturday night has been arrested for DUII and assault, the Eugene Police Department announced in a press release. According to Eugene Police, 48-year-old Justin Jon Mundell of Eugene was driving his Mercedes G4 SUV westbound in...
KVAL
How law enforcement is responding to wrong way drivers
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — There have been six reported incidents of wrong-way driving on Randy Papé Beltline in the past 12 months, almost all of which were going westbound in the eastbound lanes. On Saturday a driver going the wrong way on the Beltline collided head-on with another...
KVAL
Deliberations on Eugene's proposed natural gas ban for new homes continues
EUGENE, Ore. — Monday evening, hundreds gathered online and in person at the Eugene City Council meeting to discuss the proposed banning of fossil fuels in new low-rise residential buildings. This follows a public hearing on the same subject back in late November. The discussion around the ban has...
KVAL
EPD to start DUII saturation patrols December 15, continuing through the new year
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has been once again been awarded the DUII High Visibility Enforcement Overtime grant, enabling the department to staff DUII patrols more so than usual. More police presence will ensure enough officers to be present on the roads, enabling them to identify, stop and process impaired drivers.
KVAL
Albany Police looking for a pickup truck seen in the area of deadly hit-and-run Saturday
ALBANY, Ore. — The Albany Police Department is looking for information about a dark-colored vehicle, believed to be a single-cab pickup truck, possibly a Nissan. The vehicle is wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that took place early Saturday morning, December 10. Officials say 30-year-old Alexandria Lee Mulrooney...
KVAL
Eugene Police 'Holiday Dinner' returns to the Lindholm Center
Bringing some of that holiday cheer. The Eugene Police Department had their "Holiday Dinner" at the Lindholm Center in Eugene earlier today. The first one happened in 2015, but it had to take a few years off because of COVID. Local businesses and groups donated the food, and EPD staff...
Comments / 0