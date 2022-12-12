ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
RadarOnline

Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis

Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Russia’s Spacecraft Springs a Massive Leak on the ISS

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: A Russian spacecraft is endangering lives aboard the International Space Station.In yet another black eye to Moscow’s space program, the Soyuz-22 capsule that’s attached to the ISS sprung a massive coolant leak shortly before a spacewalk by Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin was set to commence. The uncontrolled leak lasted more than three hours before it eventually stopped after running out of fluid.A NASA spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Thursday that they were “expecting more updates later this morning” and provided no further comment. The ground team at the...
Idaho State Journal

Mark Hamill talks fundraising for Ukraine, love of politics

“These are the drones you're looking for," reads an appeal for donations to a Ukraine fundraising effort next to a picture of none other than legendary “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill. Since Hamill was tapped as an ambassador for United24's “Army of Drones” campaign earlier this fall, a...
Idaho State Journal

Ukraine: Russian strikes thwarted, wreckage hits buildings

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities said they thwarted a Russian attack on Kyiv and the surrounding region Wednesday as their air defense system destroyed 13 explosive-laden drones, although wreckage damaged five buildings, without causing casualties. The attempted strikes underlined how vulnerable Ukraine's capital remains to the regular Russian...
Idaho State Journal

Jesuits admit artist excommunicated before new abuse claims

ROME (AP) — The head of Pope Francis’ Jesuit religious order admitted Wednesday that a famous Jesuit priest had been convicted of one of the most serious crimes in the Catholic Church some two years before the Vatican decided to shelve another case against him for allegedly abusing other adult women under his spiritual care.

