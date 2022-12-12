Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Ukraine Pushes West for More Weapons as NATO Struggles to Refill Supplies
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said forces needed "more modern weapons" for what he says as a "decisive" period in the war against Russia.
Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis
Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
Russia’s Spacecraft Springs a Massive Leak on the ISS
Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: A Russian spacecraft is endangering lives aboard the International Space Station.In yet another black eye to Moscow’s space program, the Soyuz-22 capsule that’s attached to the ISS sprung a massive coolant leak shortly before a spacewalk by Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin was set to commence. The uncontrolled leak lasted more than three hours before it eventually stopped after running out of fluid.A NASA spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Thursday that they were “expecting more updates later this morning” and provided no further comment. The ground team at the...
Mark Hamill talks fundraising for Ukraine, love of politics
“These are the drones you're looking for," reads an appeal for donations to a Ukraine fundraising effort next to a picture of none other than legendary “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill. Since Hamill was tapped as an ambassador for United24's “Army of Drones” campaign earlier this fall, a...
Tennis-Ukraine's Svitolina rallies for forgotten compatriots
NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine's former world number three Elina Svitolina said she fears people are forgetting about her compatriots, almost 10 months into Russia's ongoing invasion that has reduced cities to rubble.
Ukraine: Russian strikes thwarted, wreckage hits buildings
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities said they thwarted a Russian attack on Kyiv and the surrounding region Wednesday as their air defense system destroyed 13 explosive-laden drones, although wreckage damaged five buildings, without causing casualties. The attempted strikes underlined how vulnerable Ukraine's capital remains to the regular Russian...
USS Fallujah: Navy to name future assault ship after iconic Iraq War battles
The U.S. Navy is naming a future America-class amphibious assault ship after the two Battles of Fallujah, which took place in the Iraq War during the spring and winter of 2004.
Mother of Idaho murder victim says she learned of 'critical' clue in unsolved slayings the same time as everyone else
The mother of one of four Idaho college students killed last month said Tuesday that authorities didn’t notify her before they asked the public for information about a white sedan, a car police have described as a potentially critical clue. In an interview with NBC’s "TODAY" show, Kristi Goncalves,...
Jesuits admit artist excommunicated before new abuse claims
ROME (AP) — The head of Pope Francis’ Jesuit religious order admitted Wednesday that a famous Jesuit priest had been convicted of one of the most serious crimes in the Catholic Church some two years before the Vatican decided to shelve another case against him for allegedly abusing other adult women under his spiritual care.
