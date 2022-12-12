ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

UK economy grew in October but respite set to be brief

By Holly Williams
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uGbNf_0jfOlbbR00

The UK’s economy rebounded in October after a contraction in September when output was impacted by the extra bank holiday for the Queen’s funeral, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) grew by a bigger-than-expected 0.5% between September and October in a bounce back from a 0.6% contraction the previous month.

The rebound marked the biggest expansion since November 2021 and was more than the 0.4% rise expected by most economists.

It comes after September was affected by the lower number of working days due to the additional bank holiday for the Queen’s state funeral.

But experts said the bigger picture is still one of a shrinking economy amid the cost-of-living crisis, with the UK set to suffer a prolonged recession.

The ONS said this is reflected in the less volatile data over the three months to October, which saw the economy drop by 0.3% compared with the previous three months.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “While today’s figures show some growth, I want to be honest that there is a tough road ahead.

“Like the rest of Europe , we are not immune from the aftershocks of Covid-19, Putin’s war and high global gas prices.”

The Bank of England is still battling to rein in sky-high inflation that is weighing on growth and is set to hike interest rates again on Thursday despite the worsening economic outlook.

Economists are pencilling in a rise from 3% to 3.5% – which would be the highest level for 14 years.

Suren Thiru, economics director at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), said October’s rebound was a “false dawn for the economy”.

He said: “The positive start to the fourth quarter may not prevent recession with the growing squeeze on incomes likely to drive falls in gross domestic product (GDP) in November and December, despite a possible boost to consumer activity from the World Cup.

“A half-point interest rate rise on Thursday is expected. However, tightening monetary policy too aggressively could risk worsening the financial outlook for firms and households, and extend the looming downturn.”

The ONS data showed the services sector – the biggest sector of the economy – expanded by 0.6% in October after a 0.8% drop in September, boosted by a recovery in car sales as well as the health sector due to a ramp up in Covid-19 tests and vaccinations.

The manufacturing sector rose by 0.7% and construction industry saw 0.8% expansion – the fourth monthly increase in a row.

We continue to expect a peak-to-trough fall in the quarterly measure of GDP of about 2%, and doubt that the economy will grow again until early 2024, resulting in a deeper and longer recession than we envisage for all other G7 economies

Samuel Tombs, Pantheon Macroeconomics

Darren Morgan, ONS director of economic statistics, said: “The economy bounced back in October, recovering from the impact of the additional bank holiday for the state funeral.

“In particular, car sales rebounded after a very poor September, while the health sector also saw a strong month, with GP appointments, A&E attendance and the Covid-19 autumn booster campaign all driving up the sector.

Construction continued its strong trend over the last year and stands at its highest level on record, with new housebuilding driving growth this month.

“However, over the last three months as a whole the economy shrank, with falls seen across services and manufacturing.”

Samuel Tombs, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting the UK to have officially entered a recession – as defined by two quarters in a row of falling output – by the end of the year.

GDP already shrank in the third quarter of 2022.

He said: “We think that GDP will fall by about 0.3% month-to-month in both November and December, leaving it down 0.2% on a quarter-on-quarter basis.”

He added: “The Government looks set to pull back energy price support substantially next year, while higher interest rates will squeeze disposable incomes and spur households and businesses to pay off debt.

“As a result, we continue to expect a peak-to-trough fall in the quarterly measure of GDP of about 2%, and doubt that the economy will grow again until early 2024, resulting in a deeper and longer recession than we envisage for all other G7 economies.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bank of England raises interest rates to 3.5% despite inflation easing

Interest rates have risen again to their highest level for 14 years as the Bank of England tries to tame inflation — putting more pressure on households and businesses already hit by the cost of living crisis.Governor Andrew Bailey announced that officials had agreed to a rate of 3.5 per cent, the highest since 2008.Six members of the Bank’s nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) backed the 0.5 per cent rise, which marked a slight slowdown from last month's 33-year record rise of 0.75 per cent.The Bank’s decision to raise rates for the ninth time in a row reflects the...
The Independent

Public expects food shortages and a general strike in 2023 – poll

Six in 10 people believe that the UK is likely to suffer food shortages in 2023, a poll has found.Expectations of food shortages have shot up over the past year, according to a poll by Ipsos, with 60% saying shortages were likely next year.When Ipsos asked the same question at the end of 2021, only 48% said they thought shortages were likely.The figure reflects widespread pessimism in the poll of people’s predictions for 2023, carried out between December 9 and 12.Some 46% said they thought average house prices would fall in their area, compared with only 20% a year earlier,...
The Independent

High street shopper numbers plunge amid rail strikes and cold weather

High streets across the UK saw shopper numbers slump sharply early this week due to rail strikes and cold winter weather.Meanwhile, offices also saw a drop in occupancy as fewer workers were able to get into workplaces in UK cities.New figures from Springboard show UK retail destinations saw footfall decline by 8.6% from Monday to Wednesday compared to the same days last week.The decline was particularly noticeable in high streets, where footfall dropped 15.1%.The evidence is clear that UK retail destinations have been hugely impacted by the rail strikes this week in terms of footfall, which inevitably will have meant...
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Slip as Fed Signals It Will Remain Aggressive

"Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Thursday following the latest signal from the Federal Reserve that interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation.The S&P 500 fell 2.1% as of 10:13 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 686 points, or 2%, to 33,282 and the Nasdaq fell 2.4%. The slide erased all the weekly gains for the major indexes.Investors have been hoping that a slow but steady easing of inflation would prompt the Fed to take a less aggressive stance on interest rate hikes. The central bank has been raising rates in an...
The Independent

Zimbabwe’s domestic trade in elephant products is falling sharply

By Farayi Machamire for Zim Morning PostZimbabwe’s wildlife authorities have kept the window open for domestic trade in elephant products, but a deep dive look into revenues earned in the last 10 years show an urgent need for other innovative funding strategies to bridge the widening funding gap.The southern African nation locally sells elephant hides, feet and other products – drawn from elephant natural mortalities – to registered traders such as leather companies and taxidermists.Proceeds are directed to conservation efforts, officials say. However, in the last decade, save for 2020, the sector, which has been under fire from conservationists, has...
The Independent

UK’s international aid ‘brought crashing down by crass vandalism’

The UK’s international aid programme has been “brought crashing down by an act of simple, crass vandalism”, according to the former chairman of the international development committee.Lord Bruce of Bennachie described how the UK’s “world-beating aid and development programme” has been curtailed by cuts to the aid budget and the merger of the Department for International Development and the Foreign Office.He said the use of the foreign aid budget for “uncontrolled spending” on refugee resettlement schemes has further diverted funds away from life-saving and life-changing programmes abroad which not only help the beneficiaries but contribute to the UK’s soft power.The...
The Independent

Covid: Number of people hospitalised with virus soars as nurse strikes continue

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in England has increased 22 per cent in a week, new figures show. There were 6,720 people in hospital with the virus on 14 December, up from 5,501 on 7 December, according to data released by NHS England.The number of mechanical ventilation beds occupied by confirmed Covid patients rose from 129 to 150 over the same period.The scale of the increase varies by region. The number of beds occupied by Covid patients in the south-west rose from 466 to 726, a 56 per cent increase.NHS Covid doctor Dr Daniel Goyal said...
The Independent

Ryanair tells pilots ‘don’t wait for late passengers’ as strike delays loom

Ryanair has instructed pilots not to wait for passengers delayed by upcoming border force and baggage strikes at UK airports.The pilot told the Mirror that in the past, the budget airline’s pilots have routinely decided to wait a few minutes for passengers caught up in airports during other strikes.However, they say the airline has re-issued strict instructions to pilots that they should “never” ask to delay a departure from the gate for this reason.“It’s potentially a lot of people (who will be affected),” the unnamed pilot told the Mirror. “It will be the stragglers, the families with pushchairs and the...
The Independent

‘It’s coming for everyone, like coronavirus’: The town sinking into poverty – and the people fighting back

On a cold, wintry day in Oldham, anguish and hardship seem to be behind every door that Stephen Flowers and his team knock at. There is the man who has spent three months sleeping on his floor because he cannot afford to replace his broken bed. There is the mother already fretting over how she will feed – never mind buy presents for – her children during the Christmas holidays. And there are the two pensioners who answer their door in hats and scarves. Are they getting ready to go out? No, love, they’re just terrified of putting the heating...
The Independent

Tory support collapses in seaside towns as Sunak warned of Labour ‘red wave’

Strong support for the Conservatives in seaside towns has collapsed, new research has found, as Rishi Sunak was warned of a “red wave” on the coast.A new study by YouGov and the Fabian Society revealed a major slump in Tory support since 51 per cent of voters in “sea wall” seats backed Boris Johnson’s party in 2019.Support for Rishi Sunak’s party is now on just 32 per cent – a 19-point fall – with Labour now ahead in seaside seats on 38 per cent.“The tide has turned in the Tory-dominated sea wall,” said The Fabian Society’s Ben Cooper – who...
The Independent

The Independent

978K+
Followers
314K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy