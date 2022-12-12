Trump news – live: Trump fails in key Mar-a-Lago lawsuit as Schiff confirms evidence of Jan 6 criminality

Donald Trump has failed in his latest effort to thwart the Department of Justice investigation into his retention of government documents at Mar-a-Lago , with a judge he himself appointed dismissing a lawsuit brought by his team.

The news is the latest blow to the former president’s multi-pronged but largely unsuccessful effort to slow down or end the probe, which he claims is a political witchhunt.

Meanwhile, as the January 6 select committee prepares to release its final report next week, Congressman Adam Schiff , a panel member, yesterday confirmed that he and his colleagues on the panel are in agreement that they have “evidence of criminality” – but that while they have agreed on nexst steps, he is not in position to confirm them.

The committee, he says, is mindful that that by only referring certain people, they could create the perception that others are below the threshold of culpability for the violent attack on the US Capitol.

Extremist Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene told a meeting of the New York Young Republicans Club this weekend that “If Steve Bannon and I organized that, we would have won. Not to mention, it would’ve been armed.”