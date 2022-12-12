Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s a winter wonderland, but just in the western half of Nebraska. Several feet of snow were dumped in the western part of the state, thanks to a blizzard that began Monday night. Channel 8’s Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins said the storm is expected...
News Channel Nebraska
Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska
AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
KETV.com
Nebraska football announces reduction for season tickets to celebrate Memorial Stadium's anniversary
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska football will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium throughout 2023, including a one-year reduction in season ticket prices. Season tickets for 2023 will cost $320 for seven home games — a $100 reduction, according to athletic director Trev Alberts. During an appearance...
Nebraska Announces Football Season Ticket Special for 2023
Nebraska football fans will get the chance at cheaper season tickets in 2023. As part of 100th anniversary celebrations for Memorial Stadium, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced Tuesday a one-year reduction in season ticket prices. Those prices will drop to $320 for the seven home games. That is a 24 percent cost savings from the 2022 price of $420 for the same number of home games.
Changes Coming to East Stadium
When Nebraska football has its home opener next fall, a portion of the stadium will look a bit different. Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced Tuesday on Sports Nightly that the original east balcony will transform into a new club level. The new seating will mirror the club level in West Stadium.
knopnews2.com
Western Nebraska Blizzard | View photos and videos
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A major winter storm is impacting western Nebraska. Several inches of snow have fallen in the Panhandle and will continue through the overnight and morning hours. Check out the viewer submitted photos and videos in the album below.
Nebraska offensive lineman Kevin Williams enters transfer portal
Nebraska offensive lineman Kevin Williams Jr., has entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, per a source. Williams, an Omaha North grad who transferred to Nebraska last January from Northern Colorado, played one season with the Huskers, appearing in four games before having his year ended by a foot injury against Oklahoma.
kmaland.com
Nebraska snags commitment from IMG Academy CB Safeeullah
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football landed another commitment on Monday from IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah. Safeeullah announced his commitment on social media Monday. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect received an offer from Nebraska last week. Safeeullah also received Power Five offers from Boston College, Kentucky and Ole Miss.
KETV.com
Light snow expected to fall in Omaha area on Wednesday night into Thursday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — Light snow is expected to hit the Omaha area on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Less than 1 inch of snow is projected, which along with 30-40 mph wind gusts, could impact the morning commute. Flurries could start to move in by Wednesday evening. Then, bursts...
KETV.com
Blizzard warning for western Nebraska through Wednesday night, light snow possible for Omaha area Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Western Nebraska will feel the effects of a blizzard through Wednesday night. Some parts of the panhandle could see 1-2 feet of snow along with 40-50 mph wind gusts. Authorities announced Tuesday morning that Interstate 80 is closed for westbound traffic from North Platte to the...
KETV.com
Morning snow leads to accidents in Omaha metro's morning commute
OMAHA, Neb. — Accident reports continued to pile-up Thursday morning as snow created slick conditions across the Omaha metro. By 7 a.m., Sarpy County reported nine crashes linked to the weather. Omaha Police were responding to crashes throughout the city as well. One crash reportedly involving three vehicles was...
WOWT
Pedestrian hit, killed by car at 168th and Gold
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Oregon man is dead after being hit by a car at 168th and Gold Tuesday night. Officers found 41-year-old Michael Thomas, of Tillamook, Oregon, lying in the southbound lanes of 168th Street. They say he was struck by a 2021 Honda Ridgeline driven by 50-year-old Christopher Washburn of Omaha.
iheart.com
Oregon man hit, killed by pickup truck in west Omaha
(Omaha, NE) -- An Oregon man is killed after being hit by a pickup truck in west Omaha. Omaha Police say at 8:45 Tuesday night, officers were called to a personal injury crash near 168th and Gold, just north of Center, involving a pedestrian. Police say the investigation revealed that a pedestrian, 41 year old Michael Thomas of Tillamook, Oregon, was laying down on 168th and was hit by a southbound Honda Ridgeline. OPD says Thomas was taken to Bergan Mercy with life-saving measures in progress. Thomas was declared deceased shortly after arrival.
klkntv.com
Nebraska football picks up three commitments
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Matt Rhule and the rest of the coaching staff’s recruiting is starting to pay off. Nebraska earned several commitments Monday, including one from a junior college edge rusher out of California. Kai Wallin, who played for American River Community College in Sacramento, California, announced...
WOWT
Diving platform removal among Omaha park changes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At a time of year when the ice skating rink at Omaha’s Hitchcock Park might be the center of attention, the city has turned its attention to the pool and the legendary diving board. Its all part of the proposed use of $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that Omaha has earmarked for parks and public property.
The Best Nebraska Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
Welcome to Flavortown.
KETV.com
'Large shoes to fill': New, former board members react to Dr. Logan leaving OPS
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Schools SuperintendentDr. Cheryl Logan announced Tuesday she is resigning from the district. "I would love to thank Dr. Logan for her service to the school board, and the new superintendent has very large shoes to fill," said Brianna Full, the only new member who will be sworn into the OPS board in January.
norfolkneradio.com
Malcolm edges Gretna, Norfolk for Class A One-Act title
Malcolm edged out both Gretna and Norfolk to take the Class A state one-act title on the final day of completion held at the Johnny Carson Theater in Norfolk on Friday. The Clipper's performance of “Jumanji, The Musical” also lead to Tyler Thieman winning the most outstanding male performer award. Malcolm also walked away with the best technical crew award.
KETV.com
Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan announces resignation
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan announced Tuesday that she will be resigning from the district. "With deep gratitude for the time we’ve spent together, I notified our Board of Education that this will be my final school year with our school district," Logan said in a letter to the school community. "... I am forever grateful for and honored by the friendships and partnerships we’ve built together."
Kearney Hub
Approaching winter storm expected to hammer Nebraska with snow, rain
A winter storm moving across the country could bring heavy snow to some parts of western and northern Nebraska and some significant rain to the Lincoln area. More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that begins Monday night and continues through Thursday, while another dozen or so counties in central Nebraska are in either a winter storm warning or a winter storm watch.
