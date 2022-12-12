Read full article on original website
Related
financemagnates.com
SpreadEx Announces TradingView Integration
Spreadex, the contracts for difference (CFDs) and spread betting retail brokerage, has become the latest trading company to enter into a partnership with the social network and charting platform, TradingView. Spreadex Unveils TradingView Solution. On Thursday, the brokerage disclosed to Finance Magnates that it has implemented the popular trading solution,...
U.S. Stocks Slip as Fed Signals It Will Remain Aggressive
"Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Thursday following the latest signal from the Federal Reserve that interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation.The S&P 500 fell 2.1% as of 10:13 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 686 points, or 2%, to 33,282 and the Nasdaq fell 2.4%. The slide erased all the weekly gains for the major indexes.Investors have been hoping that a slow but steady easing of inflation would prompt the Fed to take a less aggressive stance on interest rate hikes. The central bank has been raising rates in an...
financemagnates.com
What to Expect from US Inflation From Now On
It is expected that inflation will continue to play a central role among the most prominent themes in the global stock markets of the United States in 2023, as it did in 2022. After reaching record levels, the rapid increase in inflation has had a large influence on all economic actors, resulting in a significant reduction in buying power. As a direct consequence of this, national central banks, most notably in the United States, have started to quicken the pace of their monetary tightening cycles.
financemagnates.com
Saxo's 30 Years, Nanny Finance, and Fatherly Advice: Charlie White-Thomson
Whilst FMLS was celebrating its 10th anniversary year, Saxo Bank was marking its 30th year in operation. A regular at FMLS, Charles White-Thomson 'Charlie', the CEO of Saxo Markets UK, is a man that oozes old-school English charm. In fact, if the Broccoli family were looking to cast the next James Bond from someone in the retail FX arena, then they should look no further than Charlie, who like Bond, is a former officer in the British Army.
financemagnates.com
Dollar slides as inflation cools, Fed decision next
Softer US inflation print sinks dollar, propels stock markets higher. Fed decision today - focus on rate projections and Powell’s tone. Decline in yields breathes new life into the yen and gold prices. Inflation relief. A downside surprise in US CPI yesterday fueled bets that the Federal Reserve won’t...
financemagnates.com
Aris Christoforou Leaves Spotware as Head of Marketing
Aris Christoforou, who joined the Cyprus office of Spotware Systems last February as the Head of Marketing, has stepped down from the post and separated from the company. His resignation came less than 11 months after joining the company. “Last Friday, the chapter of my career at Spotware Systems has...
financemagnates.com
US Inflation Drops Ahead of the Fed Rate Decision
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics has confirmed that inflation has declined to 7.1% which is the lowest in 2022. This feeds into the bias that the Federal Reserve will take a less restrictive stance during tonight’s rate decision and forward guidance. Currently, experts have advised that the Federal Reserve will hike a further 50 basis points during tonight’s meeting and then possibly take a wait-and-see stance. This is especially likely if December’s inflation rate is also similar.
financemagnates.com
FCA Seeks 'New Regime' in Providing Retail Investor Information
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA ) has published a discussion paper regarding financial information provided for retail investors. The British regulatory body wants to make them more helpful and transparent to better fight potential investment risks. Currently, the standards for the information are included in rules known as the Packaged...
financemagnates.com
Euroclear Acquires Goji to Expand Private Markets Offering
Euroclear, a major Belgium-based financial services company, has acquired Goji, a provider of digital access to private markets. The acquisition , which is subject to regulatory approval, will allow Euroclear to expand its presence in the private funds' industry. According to Wednesday's press release, Goji provides the technology and solutions...
financemagnates.com
“We Don’t Like the Medicine, but We Need to Have It”: Lex Sokolin, ConsenSys
Lex Sokolin, the Head Economist at ConsenSys, took time out from his first "packed, extremely lively FMLS," to sit down with me and chat all things Consensys, Web3, crypto, blockchain, FTX and more. Describing himself as "self-radicalized", Lex explained his journey from a corporate banking background into the blockchain world,...
financemagnates.com
United Fintech Boosts Trading Capabilities with Cobalt Acquisition
United Fintech, a banking technology company, has announced the acquisition of Cobalt, the data and risk services to the digital assets and foreign exchange (FX) markets provider. It is Christian Frahm's firm's fifth acquisition in the last two years. United Fintech Acquires 100% Stake in Cobalt. According to the press...
financemagnates.com
FINRA Slams $165k Fine on Instinet for Data Inaccuracy and Poor Supervision
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has hit institutional agency-model broker, Instinet Incorporated, with a censure and fine of $165,000 for publishing 54 inaccurate monthly reports on its order executions and also for having a poor supervisory system. The details of the sanction are contained in a Letter of Acceptance,...
financemagnates.com
oneZero Onboards Cboe FX and State Street into Its EcoSystem
OneZero, a developer of multi-asset enterprise trading technology, has onboarded the Chicago Board Options Exchange (Cboe) FX and State Street, into its EcoSystem. The oneZero EcoSystem is a vast network comprised of brokers, banks, and liquidity providers who partner for liquidity distribution and to gain access to unique flows, with direct market access to exchanges and clearing providers.
financemagnates.com
SmartTrade Technologies UK Limited Sees Sharp FY22 Profit Decline
It closed the year with a net profit of £206,885. “The decrease in profit is due to customer churn and down-sell,” the company highlighted. SmartTrade Technologies UK Limited, the British arm of the financial industry technology provider , reported an annual turnover of £12.5 million for fiscal 2022, which ended on 31 March. The figure decreased by about 4.5 percent year-over-year.
financemagnates.com
Spectrum Markets Partners with SocGen to Offer New Assets in Spain and Scandinavia
Spectrum Markets, a pan-European derivatives trading venue, announced on Wednesday that Societe Generale (SocGen) became a market maker and liquidity provider for new instruments added to the company's offering. SocGen will issue vanilla warrant products and a series of daily constant leverage instruments, making them available to retail investors in...
financemagnates.com
Clearstream’s Assets under Custody Sees Tiny Growth in November
The assets under custody (AUC) of Clearstream, a post-trade services provider owned by the Deutsche Börse Group, grew 1% month-over-month (MoM) to €16.7 billion in November, which is up from €16.5 billion in October. However, year-over-year (YoY), the AUC dropped -2%, which is down from €16.92 billion posted in the same period in November 2021.
financemagnates.com
Judgment Day for the Fed: Investors Hold Their Breath Ahead of CPI
Judgment day has come for the Federal Reserve! Has their policy been enough to bring inflation considerably down without causing a recession? All eyes today will be on the US inflation figures, this includes both the Consumer Price Index and Core CPI. If the predicted inflation figures are incorrect and miss by more than 0.1%, then high volatility can be expected.
financemagnates.com
ATFX Connect Partners with Lucera
ATFX Connect, the institutional arm of ATFX Group, has seen a sharp increase in client satisfaction following the integration of Lucera’s LumeFX platform. Nowhere is the need for speed more critical than in FX trading. To help our clients obtain better fill rates, ATFX Connect switched to Lucera’s LumeFX technology, and today, our clients can enjoy a much-improved fill rate as latency has been reduced dramatically.
financemagnates.com
ITI Capital Exits Retail Business Amid Revenue Collapse
ITI Capital, an FCA-regulated multi-asset brokerage firm, published its financials for fiscal 2021, ending on 31 December. It reported about £3.32 million in turnover, a year-over-year decline of 43 percent. This figure came only from the company's primary operations and excluded other income, which is an additional £2.1 million compared to the previous year's £503,117.
financemagnates.com
Revolut's Vladimir Krupnov on Security Challenges, Third-Party Risk and FTX
A recent panelist at the FMLS event was Vladimir Krupnov, the Threat Intelligence Lead at the fast-growing challenger bank, Revolut. After explaining his role at Revolut, Vladimir talked of the start-up culture at the London-headquartered company and the challenges the rapid growth, now boasting over 25 million customers worldwide, brings.
Comments / 0