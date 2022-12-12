Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
China's economy plunged before major Covid policy shift. A rebound may be months away
The end of pandemic restrictions in China will eventually usher in a strong economic rebound as the country learns to live with the Covid virus, according to economists, even as a slew of data showed business activity plummeting in November. Retail sales declined 5.9% last month from a year ago,...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
5 things to know for December 15: Storms, Congress, Covid tests, US border, World Cup
If you've yet to begin your holiday shopping, don't worry, you're not alone. There's still time to avoid the last-minute mad dash, but a lot of mail congestion is expected in the coming weeks -- and inclement weather can throw a wrench in the works, forcing delivery delays or cancellations. So, plan to get packages in the mail by these shipping deadlines, and it's more likely your loved ones will receive their gifts on time.
Chinese student appears in US court over alleged threats to pro-democracy advocate
A Chinese student appeared in a federal court in the United States on Wednesday, charged with one count of stalking after allegedly threatening and harassing someone who advocated for democracy in China, US authorities said. Xiaolei Wu, 25, a student at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, faces up...
British nurses launch historic strike, as pay and staffing crises threaten the NHS
Nurses across much of the UK launched a historic strike on Thursday, as they prepare to walk out of hospitals and onto picket lines after several years of falling pay and declining standards left the country's nationalized health care system in a state of crisis. As many as 100,000 members...
Host mother of missing US student studying in France suspects he left voluntarily. His parents disagree
The woman who hosted an American college student studying in France before he went missing told CNN she thinks he may have left voluntarily -- a claim echoed by a French prosecutor. But the young man's parents don't believe that's the case and on Wednesday, the student's father said he...
Stocks Edge Higher, Fed Dot Plots, Oil, Tesla And Binance - Five Things To Know
Stock futures bump higher ahead of Fed rate decision; Fed 'dot plots' in focus as markets lock bets on 50 basis point hike; IEA report sees firming oil demand in 2023 as China reopens; Tesla shares extend biggest drawdown on record and Binance says deposits returning but Bankman-Fried arrest rattles markets.
An Ethiopian professor was murdered by a mob. A lawsuit alleges Facebook fueled the violence
The son of an Ethiopian chemistry professor who was killed during unrest in the country last year has filed a lawsuit against Meta, Facebook's parent company, alleging that the social media platform is fueling viral hate and violence, harming people across eastern and southern Africa. Abrham Meareg Amare claims in...
