Albany Herald

China's economy plunged before major Covid policy shift. A rebound may be months away

The end of pandemic restrictions in China will eventually usher in a strong economic rebound as the country learns to live with the Covid virus, according to economists, even as a slew of data showed business activity plummeting in November. Retail sales declined 5.9% last month from a year ago,...
Albany Herald

5 things to know for December 15: Storms, Congress, Covid tests, US border, World Cup

If you've yet to begin your holiday shopping, don't worry, you're not alone. There's still time to avoid the last-minute mad dash, but a lot of mail congestion is expected in the coming weeks -- and inclement weather can throw a wrench in the works, forcing delivery delays or cancellations. So, plan to get packages in the mail by these shipping deadlines, and it's more likely your loved ones will receive their gifts on time.
Albany Herald

British nurses launch historic strike, as pay and staffing crises threaten the NHS

Nurses across much of the UK launched a historic strike on Thursday, as they prepare to walk out of hospitals and onto picket lines after several years of falling pay and declining standards left the country's nationalized health care system in a state of crisis. As many as 100,000 members...
Albany Herald

Stocks Edge Higher, Fed Dot Plots, Oil, Tesla And Binance - Five Things To Know

Stock futures bump higher ahead of Fed rate decision; Fed 'dot plots' in focus as markets lock bets on 50 basis point hike; IEA report sees firming oil demand in 2023 as China reopens; Tesla shares extend biggest drawdown on record and Binance says deposits returning but Bankman-Fried arrest rattles markets.

