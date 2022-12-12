Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
SoleFly x Air Jordan 13 Release Date Revealed
The SoleFly x Air Jordan 13 collaboration is almost here. Jumpman fans have been patiently waiting for the SoleFly x Air Jordan 13 collaboration ever since it was revealed. Of course, SoleFly and Jordan Brand have worked together a ton in the past. Additionally, these collaborations have always had some unique storytelling.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 4 “Messy Room” Gets A Release Date
This Air Jordan 4 is for kids. One of Tinker Hatfield’s best creations is the Air Jordan 4. This just so happens to be the second sneaker that he produced for Michael Jordan. It came out back in 1989, and subsequently, it was given a whole plethora of colorways that remain iconic to this day.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Revealed: Photos
The Air Jordan 7 continues to shine with some new offerings. This has proven to be a huge year for the Air Jordan 7 seeing as though it turned 30 years old in 2022. Whenever a shoe turns 30, Jordan Brand celebrates by bringing out a ton of retros and new colorways. For instance, the Air Jordan 8 will be heavily celebrated next year.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 “Black Taxi” Release Date Confirmed
A new Air Jordan 12 drops this weekend. There are some massively underrated Jumpman silhouettes out there, including the Air Jordan 12. If you are a big fan of this shoe, then you have been eating well as of late. Numerous colorways have been revealed over these past few years, and that isn’t going to stop anytime soon.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey To Drop In “Arctic Orange” Colorway
The Jordan Two Trey has been having a solid run lately. Over the years, Jumpman has delivered some amazing hybrid sneakers, including the Jordan Two Trey. This is a sneaker that carries aesthetics from a multitude of different models. For instance, we have bits of the Air Jordan 11, Air Jordan 12, Jordan 8, and a few others. Overall, it makes for a very unique look.
hypebeast.com
Early Look at the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 in White
With four collaborations alongside Jordan Brand now under its belt, A Ma Maniére is in preparation to extend its partnership with the sportswear brand in 2023 by bringing a pair of Air Jordan 12 makeups to fruition. James Whitner and his crew are slated to drop “Black” and “White” colorways, the latter of which has now surfaced via early imagery.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 4 “Photon Dust” Unveiled
The Air Jordan 4 “Photon Dust” will drop next year. Tinker Hatfield made quite the impression with the Air Jordan 3, and his follow-up, the Air Jordan 4, was just as good. This is a shoe that has a legendary place in the Jordan Brand library. Every single year, it gets new colorways and fans are always eager to grab them.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Officially Revealed
The Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” is set to drop next month. One of the best Jumpman shoes of the 1990s was the Air Jordan 5. This is the shoe that ended up kicking off the decade, and there is no doubt that it had a very unique look to it. From the shark teeth on the midsole to the 3M tongue, there is a lot to love about this shoe.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 2 “Black Cement” Coming In 2023: First Look
The “Black Cement” Air Jordan 2 is destined to be a hit. If you are one of the people who felt like the Air Jordan 2 was an overlooked silhouette, then the last couple of years have been vindicating. Recently, Jumpman has been coming through with a plethora of Jordan 2 offerings. Consequently, many are starting to realize just how great this shoe is.
hypebeast.com
Nike Adds Luxe Suede Overlays To the Dunk High "Faded Spruce"
Has officially unveiled the upcoming Dunk High “Faded Spruce.”. The high-cut silhouette is crafted with a stark black leather base that’s complemented by rich suede overlays in a deep green hue. Panel swooshes sport the same luxe hue of green, while other branding hits can be found on the tongue tag, insoles and outsoles. The iteration rests on a cream midsole and green outsole, while green laces tie the shoe together for a clean finish.
hypebeast.com
Nike’s Athlete Partnerships Are Making a Change for the Better
Through its extensive athlete partnerships, Nike continues to champion global sports stars who are making a positive impact in their communities. From Marcus Rashford’s partnership with Football Beyond Borders, Ramla Ali’s Sisters Club, and the Bebe Vio academy, the brand aims to bring the athletes’ vision of an inclusive future to life. Hypebeast caught up with some of the stars that are making a change for the better to discuss their journeys and inspiring initiatives.
Jordan Brand to Celebrate ‘Year of the Rabbit’ With New Air Jordan 23 Colorway
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. With 2023 looming, Jordan Brand is expected to celebrate “Year of the Rabbit” in the coming weeks with a new Air Jordan release. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz on Instagram shared product images of the Air Jordan 23 Retro “Year of the Rabbit,” a new iteration of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s 23rd signature basketball shoe that’s slated to hit retail in January. According to the account, the latest Air Jordan 23 “Year of the Rabbit” style will wear a “Light...
hypebeast.com
New Balance Numeric Recruits Decorated Skater Andrew Reynolds
Illustrious skateboarder and entrepreneur Andrew Reynolds has officially joined the global professional skateboarding team, New Balance Numeric. From Lakeland, Florida, Reynolds first garnered attention in the skating world for his talked-about tricks in amateur skateboarding competitions across the Southern state in the early 1990s. Upon gaining notoriety in the sport, he was personally recruited by Tony Hawk to join his newly-established imprint, Birdhouse Skateboards, and subsequently moved to California to pursue skating full-time.
hypebeast.com
Release Info for the Stüssy x Nike Air Max Penny 2 Collection
Collaborative projects continue to remain a strong point for its business, and in 2022, the brand further built contributed to its legacy alongside Stüssy with multiple projects. After banding together to produce Air Force 1 Mid capsule Air Max 2015 capsules, the two are set to close out 2022 with a.
Hypebae
Here's a Look at a Rare and Unreleased KAWS x Air Jordan 1 Low Sample
English Sole, the online boutique with the world’s largest rare sneaker selection, has unveiled a closer look at a Jordan x KAWS collaboration that sadly never ended up taking place. With only eight pairs in existence, the KAWS x Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker was reportedly sampled in 2016, an entire year before the Air Jordan 4 Retro KAWS officially dropped.
hypebeast.com
Kurono Tokyo Celebrates New Store Opening With the Grand Urushi Aoyama Watch Collection
Kurono Tokyo celebrates the opening of its new Aoyama salon with a limited timepiece collection, entitled Kurono Grand Urushi Aoyama. The collection comprises a trio of limited edition watches outfitted with handmade urushi dials. Indices are omitted from the design, leaving a clean watch face to showcase the timepiece’s beauty in the purest form.
hypebeast.com
Nike Holiday Sales Surge Expected Due to YEEZY Withdrawal
Adding to struggling sales, parting ways with Ye and his YEEZY label back in October is set to deliver the German sportswear brand €500 million EUR ($530 million USD) revenue loss, 10 percent of its total revenue. Aside from halting production on its most successful partnership and scrapping upcoming releases, major retailers like Foot Locker have pulled YEEZY products and canceled future orders.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ebay x Nike SB Dunk Low “Sandy” Release Date Revealed
The Ebay x Nike SB Dunk Low is finally almost here. One of the collaborations that fans have been waiting on this year is the Ebay x Nike SB Dunk Low. This is a shoe that is meant to pay homage to the old collaboration from 2003. Of course, this was an incredibly limited offering at the time, with some astronomical prices attached to it.
hypebeast.com
Level Up Your Listening Session With U-Turn Audio’s Orbit Special Turntable
Whether you’re an active record listener or just a collector for history or style, U-Turn Audio’s Orbit Special Turntable is sure to level up your home. The turntable features an eye-catching minimal, yet elevated design comprised of natural hardwood plinth in flatcut maple, rift walnut or birch plywood with a clear acrylic cover and platter. On the technical side, the piece includes an external playback for speed consistency and motor noise reduction, an OA2 gimbal tonearm, a built-in preamp and the brand’s Ortofon 2M Red cartridge with an elliptical diamond stylus.
hypebeast.com
Gucci and adidas Surprise Drop Technical Après-Ski Boots
Gucci and show no signs of slowing down with their collaborative endeavors, as the House has just unveiled its latest drop titled “Après-Ski” — within which are four pairs of Gucci x adidas lace-up boots fit for the winter season. In continued efforts to subvert the...
Comments / 0