Effective: 2022-12-15 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM EST this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, yards are flooded on Saint George Island, and water will begin covering the road leading to the island, especially if there is wave action. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Point Lookout is at 6:24 PM and 7:09 AM. The next high tide at Coltons Point is at 7:45 PM and 8:19 AM. The next high tide at Piney Point is at 7:09 PM and 7:43 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/06 PM 3.2 1.6 2.1 2.0 Minor 16/06 AM 2.9 1.3 1.8 2.0 None 16/07 PM 2.4 0.8 1.3 1.0 None 17/07 AM 2.1 0.5 1.0 1.0 None 17/08 PM 1.9 0.3 0.8 1.0 None

SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD ・ 2 HOURS AGO