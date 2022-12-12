Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Tuscaloosa, Walker by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 15:23:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 17:32:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jefferson; Tuscaloosa; Walker The National Weather Service in Birmingham AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Alabama Locust Fork At Sayre affecting Tuscaloosa, Walker and Jefferson Counties. .Recent heavy rainfall has led to rises on Locust Fork at Sayre, and a Flood Warning is now in effect. Another statement will be issued by late tonight, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Locust Fork At Sayre. * WHEN...From this afternoon to tomorrow afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 21.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 27.3 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet.
Flood Warning issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 19:09:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 15:51:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam affecting Marengo, Greene and Hale Counties. .Heavy rainfall across the basin is expected to produce minor flooding on the Black Warrior River and a flood warning remains in effect at Selden. Another statement will be issued by late tonight, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam. * WHEN...From this evening to Monday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CST Thursday the stage was 84.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 95.5 feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 90.0 feet.
Tornado Warning issued for St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 11:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 12:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: St. Tammany; Tangipahoa; Washington The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana East central Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1245 PM CST. * At 1157 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Robert, or 7 miles northeast of Hammond, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Folsom around 1215 PM CST. Enon around 1235 PM CST. Franklinton around 1245 PM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 10:41:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 07:08:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Madison The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro. * WHEN...From Thursday morning to Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 18.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.9 feet on 01/15/2020. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Friday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and the Hains Point Loop Road, and near the Tidal Basin and Jefferson Memorial. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Washington Channel is at 12:53 PM and 1:03 AM.
Blizzard Warning issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 09:06:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, except 1 to 2 inches along Lake Superior shorelines. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Carlton and South St. Louis County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow is significantly reducing visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for St. Marys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM EST this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, yards are flooded on Saint George Island, and water will begin covering the road leading to the island, especially if there is wave action. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Point Lookout is at 6:24 PM and 7:09 AM. The next high tide at Coltons Point is at 7:45 PM and 8:19 AM. The next high tide at Piney Point is at 7:09 PM and 7:43 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/06 PM 3.2 1.6 2.1 2.0 Minor 16/06 AM 2.9 1.3 1.8 2.0 None 16/07 PM 2.4 0.8 1.3 1.0 None 17/07 AM 2.1 0.5 1.0 1.0 None 17/08 PM 1.9 0.3 0.8 1.0 None
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central St. Louis, North St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 09:06:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Central St. Louis; North St. Louis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, except 3 to 6 inches in the high terrain along the North Shore. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...North St. Louis and Central St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Nett Lake and, Lake Vermilion areas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
High Surf Advisory issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 10:43:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-16 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 12 feet. Localized beach erosion is possible. * WHERE...Beaches along the northern coast of Puerto Rico, Aguada, Rincon, Culebra, and St. Thomas. * WHEN...Through the weekend. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves.
Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 10:43:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-19 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 12 feet. Localized beach erosion is possible. * WHERE...Beaches along the northern coast of Puerto Rico, Aguada, Rincon, Culebra, and St. Thomas. * WHEN...Through the weekend. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves.
