Effective: 2022-12-15 15:23:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 17:32:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jefferson; Tuscaloosa; Walker The National Weather Service in Birmingham AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Alabama Locust Fork At Sayre affecting Tuscaloosa, Walker and Jefferson Counties. .Recent heavy rainfall has led to rises on Locust Fork at Sayre, and a Flood Warning is now in effect. Another statement will be issued by late tonight, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Locust Fork At Sayre. * WHEN...From this afternoon to tomorrow afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 21.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 27.3 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO