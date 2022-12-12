Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Tuscaloosa, Walker by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 15:23:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 17:32:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jefferson; Tuscaloosa; Walker The National Weather Service in Birmingham AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Alabama Locust Fork At Sayre affecting Tuscaloosa, Walker and Jefferson Counties. .Recent heavy rainfall has led to rises on Locust Fork at Sayre, and a Flood Warning is now in effect. Another statement will be issued by late tonight, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Locust Fork At Sayre. * WHEN...From this afternoon to tomorrow afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 21.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 27.3 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 19:09:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 15:51:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam affecting Marengo, Greene and Hale Counties. .Heavy rainfall across the basin is expected to produce minor flooding on the Black Warrior River and a flood warning remains in effect at Selden. Another statement will be issued by late tonight, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam. * WHEN...From this evening to Monday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CST Thursday the stage was 84.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 95.5 feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 90.0 feet.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Sumter by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-17 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sumter The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Sucarnoochee River At Livingston affecting Sumter County. .Recent heavy rainfall will lead to significant rises on the Sucarnoochee River basin, and a flood warning is now in effect for the Sucarnoochee River. Another statement will be issued by late tonight, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sucarnoochee River At Livingston. * WHEN...From Friday evening to Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Flooding of farm lands around Livingston occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 14.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 18.1 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Choctaw by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 16:30:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 10:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Choctaw A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CST FOR NORTHWESTERN CHOCTAW COUNTY At 259 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles southwest of Kinterbish, or 12 miles south of Cuba, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Choctaw County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
