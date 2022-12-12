Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
Ballet dancers perform with adoptable pets to assist animals in finding holiday homesB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
Remaining Calm in an Angry World: How Some CopeBrian LeeSaint Louis, MO
Related
Governor Kate Brown Commutes All 17 of State’s Death Sentences
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that she is commuting the sentences of all of the state’s 17 inmates awaiting execution, saying their death sentences will be changed to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Brown, a Democrat with less than a...
Oregon Loses 2nd Elections Director in as Many Years
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is losing its second elections director in as many years with the current one announcing her resignation, saying the job is extremely challenging and citing uncertain funding. Elections Director Deborah Scroggin told Secretary of State Shemia Fagan in her resignation letter Friday that “we...
Attorney General Rosenblum Announces $10.7 Billion National Opioid-related Settlements with CVS and Walgreens
SALEM, OREGON— Attorney General Rosenblum today, along with many of her AG colleagues across the country, announced a national agreement with CVS and Walgreens for the pharmacies’ conduct in fueling the opioid epidemic. Walgreens operates the second largest pharmacy store chain in the United States, behind CVS. Under the agreements, CVS will pay $5 billion and Walgreens will pay $5.7 billion, totaling $10.7 billion. A certain number of states will need to sign onto the agreements for the full amount to be distributed.
Awash in Illegal Marijuana, Oregon Looks at Toughening Laws
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In 2014, Oregon voters approved a ballot measure legalizing recreational marijuana after being told it would eliminate problems caused by “uncontrolled manufacture” of the drug. Illegal production of marijuana has instead exploded. Oregon lawmakers, who have heard complaints from police, legal growers and...
Larsen Introduces Bill to Boost Federal Response to Flu
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Friday, Rep. Rick Larsen (WA-02) introduced the Protecting America from Seasonal and Pandemic Influenza Act (“The Influenza Act”) to bolster the federal response to seasonal and pandemic influenza as seasonal flu rates continue to rise in the Pacific Northwest and across the country. CDC estimates there have been at least 8.7 million illnesses, 78,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths from flu this season.
US Judge Gives Initial Victory to Oregon’s Tough New Gun Law
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge in Portland delivered an initial victory Tuesday to proponents of a sweeping gun-control measure approved by Oregon voters, allowing a ban on the sale and transfer of new high-capacity magazines to take effect this week while giving law enforcement more time to set up a system for permits that will now be required to buy or transfer a gun.
Democratic Sen. Warnock Wins Georgia Runoff Against Walker
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s current term and capping an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.
GFO African-American Special Interest Group Meeting to Feature Southern Claims Commission
The Dec. 17 meeting of the Genealogical Forum of Oregon will feature Shelley Viola Murphy, PhD. The ZOOM meeting, from noon to 2 p.m., is free and open to the public. Murphy will discuss the importance of Southern Claims Commission records. This talk will provide an overview of the commission...
Supreme Court Weighs ‘Most Important Case’ on Democracy
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is about to confront a new elections case, a Republican-led challenge asking the justices for a novel ruling that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and the presidency. The court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in...
Tough Oregon Gun Law Faces Legal Challenge, Could Be Delayed
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Midterm voters in Oregon narrowly passed one of the toughest gun control laws in the nation, buoying the hopes of gun control supporters, but the new permit-to-purchase mandate and ban on high-capacity magazines now faces a lawsuit that could put it on ice just days before it’s set to take effect.
Volunteers of America Oregon Receives Agility Grant From the National Council on Problem Gambling
This fall the National Council on Problem Gambling awarded Volunteers of America Oregon a $40,000 Agility Grant to support the development of a Peer Driven Problem Gambling Prevention Campaign targeting high school and college-age student athletes. This project will focus on preventing and raising awareness about problem gambling amongst student athletes in high school and college. The experts at VOA Oregon will use interviews and focus groups with student athletes to learn about their exposure to gambling, attitudes, gambling behavior, and what types of gambling and gambling messaging they are seeing in their community.
New State Voter Fraud Units Find Few Cases from Midterms
WASHINGTON (AP) — State-level law enforcement units created after the 2020 presidential election to investigate voter fraud are looking into scattered complaints more than two weeks after the midterms but have provided no indication of systemic problems. That’s just what election experts had expected and led critics to suggest...
Merkley Introduces Bill to Ban Private Equity Firms from Predatory Housing Practices
Sen. Jeff Merkley introduced a ban last week on arguably the largest driver of high rents across the country: Private equity hedge funds in residential real estate. Since the 2008 recession, Wall Street speculators have bought up foreclosed residential properties at unprecedented rates, effectively positioning hedge funds as landlords. But...
Oregon Lawmakers Lift Security Measure Imposed on Senator
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — On Monday an Oregon Senate panel rescinded the protective measure it had imposed on a state senator after he made threatening statements during an acrimonious 2019 legislative session, in a case that centers on free speech. Since July 2019, Sen. Brian Boquist had been required...
Georgia High Court Reinstates Ban on Abortions After 6 Weeks
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Supreme Court Wednesday reinstated the state’s ban on abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy. In a one-page order, the high court put a lower court ruling overturning the ban on hold while it considers an appeal. Abortion providers who had resumed performing the procedure past six weeks after the lower court ruling will again have to stop.
Sheriff, Group Sue to Block Strict Oregon Gun Control Law
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon gun rights group and a county sheriff have filed a federal lawsuit challenging a voter-approved ballot measure that is one of the strictest gun control laws in the nation. The Oregon Firearms Federation and Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed the lawsuit Friday...
The KKK in Oregon: Same Wine, Different Bottle
The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
Oregon Faces Snow-Plow Driver Shortage Heading Into Winter
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A shortage of snow plow drivers has made clearing the roads in Oregon a challenge, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The agency has almost 40 vacancies for seasonal and permanent positions on its road maintenance team in the eastern part of the state, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
‘I Unreservedly Apologize’
Editor’s Note: The Oregonian commissioned a study of its history of racism, and published the report on Oct. 24, 2022. The Skanner is pleased to republish the apology written by the editor, Therese Bottomly. We hope other institutions will follow this example of looking inward, acknowledging any racism they find, and inviting the community to engage in helping them create new pathways of racial Justice.
Air Pollution Monitoring to Increase for Oregon Communities
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two of Oregon’s most economically disadvantaged and racially diverse communities — one in Portland and the other on the south coast — are getting a boost in their fight against air pollution. The air-quality challenges facing “environmental justice communities” are being highlighted...
The Skanner News
Portland, OR
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
637K+
Views
ABOUT
The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.https://theskanner.com
Comments / 0