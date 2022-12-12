ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Skanner News

Oregon Loses 2nd Elections Director in as Many Years

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is losing its second elections director in as many years with the current one announcing her resignation, saying the job is extremely challenging and citing uncertain funding. Elections Director Deborah Scroggin told Secretary of State Shemia Fagan in her resignation letter Friday that “we...
OREGON STATE
The Skanner News

Attorney General Rosenblum Announces $10.7 Billion National Opioid-related Settlements with CVS and Walgreens

SALEM, OREGON— Attorney General Rosenblum today, along with many of her AG colleagues across the country, announced a national agreement with CVS and Walgreens for the pharmacies’ conduct in fueling the opioid epidemic. Walgreens operates the second largest pharmacy store chain in the United States, behind CVS. Under the agreements, CVS will pay $5 billion and Walgreens will pay $5.7 billion, totaling $10.7 billion. A certain number of states will need to sign onto the agreements for the full amount to be distributed.
OREGON STATE
The Skanner News

Awash in Illegal Marijuana, Oregon Looks at Toughening Laws

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In 2014, Oregon voters approved a ballot measure legalizing recreational marijuana after being told it would eliminate problems caused by “uncontrolled manufacture” of the drug. Illegal production of marijuana has instead exploded. Oregon lawmakers, who have heard complaints from police, legal growers and...
OREGON STATE
The Skanner News

Larsen Introduces Bill to Boost Federal Response to Flu

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Friday, Rep. Rick Larsen (WA-02) introduced the Protecting America from Seasonal and Pandemic Influenza Act (“The Influenza Act”) to bolster the federal response to seasonal and pandemic influenza as seasonal flu rates continue to rise in the Pacific Northwest and across the country. CDC estimates there have been at least 8.7 million illnesses, 78,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths from flu this season.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Skanner News

US Judge Gives Initial Victory to Oregon’s Tough New Gun Law

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge in Portland delivered an initial victory Tuesday to proponents of a sweeping gun-control measure approved by Oregon voters, allowing a ban on the sale and transfer of new high-capacity magazines to take effect this week while giving law enforcement more time to set up a system for permits that will now be required to buy or transfer a gun.
OREGON STATE
The Skanner News

Democratic Sen. Warnock Wins Georgia Runoff Against Walker

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s current term and capping an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.
GEORGIA STATE
The Skanner News

Tough Oregon Gun Law Faces Legal Challenge, Could Be Delayed

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Midterm voters in Oregon narrowly passed one of the toughest gun control laws in the nation, buoying the hopes of gun control supporters, but the new permit-to-purchase mandate and ban on high-capacity magazines now faces a lawsuit that could put it on ice just days before it’s set to take effect.
OREGON STATE
The Skanner News

Volunteers of America Oregon Receives Agility Grant From the National Council on Problem Gambling

This fall the National Council on Problem Gambling awarded Volunteers of America Oregon a $40,000 Agility Grant to support the development of a Peer Driven Problem Gambling Prevention Campaign targeting high school and college-age student athletes. This project will focus on preventing and raising awareness about problem gambling amongst student athletes in high school and college. The experts at VOA Oregon will use interviews and focus groups with student athletes to learn about their exposure to gambling, attitudes, gambling behavior, and what types of gambling and gambling messaging they are seeing in their community.
OREGON STATE
The Skanner News

New State Voter Fraud Units Find Few Cases from Midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) — State-level law enforcement units created after the 2020 presidential election to investigate voter fraud are looking into scattered complaints more than two weeks after the midterms but have provided no indication of systemic problems. That’s just what election experts had expected and led critics to suggest...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Skanner News

Georgia High Court Reinstates Ban on Abortions After 6 Weeks

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Supreme Court Wednesday reinstated the state’s ban on abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy. In a one-page order, the high court put a lower court ruling overturning the ban on hold while it considers an appeal. Abortion providers who had resumed performing the procedure past six weeks after the lower court ruling will again have to stop.
GEORGIA STATE
The Skanner News

The KKK in Oregon: Same Wine, Different Bottle

The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

Oregon Faces Snow-Plow Driver Shortage Heading Into Winter

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A shortage of snow plow drivers has made clearing the roads in Oregon a challenge, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The agency has almost 40 vacancies for seasonal and permanent positions on its road maintenance team in the eastern part of the state, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

‘I Unreservedly Apologize’

Editor’s Note: The Oregonian commissioned a study of its history of racism, and published the report on Oct. 24, 2022. The Skanner is pleased to republish the apology written by the editor, Therese Bottomly. We hope other institutions will follow this example of looking inward, acknowledging any racism they find, and inviting the community to engage in helping them create new pathways of racial Justice.
OREGON STATE
The Skanner News

The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: "Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now" and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.

