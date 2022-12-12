Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Which are Las Vegas Best All You Can Buffets?Nick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Will Barry Odom's hire lead the program to the next level?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
Celebrating Christmas Time In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Getting A Good Education In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Related
Burger Brasserie to Be Replaced by Guy Fieri Project
Burger Brasserie has closed and a new Guy Fieri project appears to be on the way
Las Vegas bar gaining popularity for its over-the-top Christmas decorations
"People come in with gifts and offer if we want to add them to our decorations. We always say yes,” said Lorenzo Valoy, an employee at the bar.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas 10-year-old granted wish far beyond expectations
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 10-year-old, diagnosed with several rare disorders, received a five-day Las Vegas staycation for her and her family through Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada and Resorts World Las Vegas. Harli was diagnosed at age four with several rare respiratory and rheumatology disorders, affecting her breathing, mobility, and organ...
nevadabusiness.com
Prime Rib Is Back for Christmas Day at Jacksons!
For one day only, and for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, prime rib is back at Jackson’s Bar & Grill! Come and join us on Christmas Day for an amazing meal with no stress… we cook and clean so you can enjoy!. “We’re pleased to offer...
Celebrating Christmas Time In Las Vegas
Celebrate Christmas in the middle of the desert!Photo byPixabay - Pexels. Christmas time in Las Vegas is a unique and exciting experience. The city, known for its vibrant nightlife and endless entertainment options, transforms into a winter wonderland with festive decorations and special events.
963kklz.com
Mike and Carla’s World-Famous Jingle Bell Rock Has Been Found!
Mike and Carla’s World-Famous “Jingle Bell Rock” has been found!. Well, Mike & Carla’s World Famous “Jingle Bell Rock” has been found and returned home to 96.3 KKLZ! After listening each weekday to KKLZ for the past couple of weeks and following the clues, Marissa Baker found the “Jingle Bell Rock” just off Blue Diamond Rd. and Arroyo in plain site near the tiny town of Blue Diamond.
foodgressing.com
Boulder City, Laughlin and Mesquite Holiday Events 2022
It’s the most wonderful time of the year as Boulder City, Laughlin and Mesquite celebrate the season with festive parades, spectacular holiday lights and family fun with Santa Claus. Boulder City. Boulder City Santa Express (16 – 17, 20 – 21) Take a ride through a winter...
vegas24seven.com
ART CLASSES FOR KIDS ANNOUNCES TWO FULL- DAY WINTER BREAK ART CAMP IN LAS VEGAS, DEC. 27, 28
Kids painting winter landscapes with acrylic on canvas. (Photo Courtesy of Art Classes for Kids) ART CLASSES FOR KIDS ANNOUNCES TWO FULL-DAY WINTER BREAK ART. ART CLASSES FOR KIDS loves the holidays! They are happy to announce their two full-day WINTER BREAK ART CAMP on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Located in Las Vegas artist and teacher Kim Bavington’s mid-mod magical Downtown home studio, WINTER BREAK ART CAMP will take place at 1509 S. 6th Street, Las Vegas, NV, 89104.
Eater
Two More Restaurants Enter the $1 Billion UnCommons Project
More restaurants are entering the UnCommons outdoor shopping and dining mall in southwest Las Vegas. Its newest entrant is SunLife Organics. The Malibu-based eatery brings with it organic bowls, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and more. The small juice bar faces out towards the courtyard where customers can sit and benches and picnic tables. Inside, the shop is decorated with crystals and geodes. Menu items include the wolverine smoothie with bananas, almond butter, dates, bee pollen, cacao nibs, coconut butter, royal jelly, and almond milk. The Brazilian bowl features blended acai with bananas, strawberries, blueberries, apple juice, and almond milk with toppings of granola, bananas, strawberries, and coconut shreds. SunLife Organics will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
jammin1057.com
Vegas Steals Other Cities’ Residents: Top 5 Places People Move From
People are leaving their home state and moving to Las Vegas, according to a recent study about 2022 moving trends. As home, condo, townhome, etc. prices decreases and buyers pull back, we may see another “great Las Vegas” migration once home prices are low enough. Moving to Vegas...
nonprofitnews.vegas
Las Vegas Rescue Mission to Distribute Thousands of Gifts During Holiday Toy Giveaway
Las Vegas Rescue Mission will host its 13th annual Holiday Toy Giveaway event for children in need from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, December 17 at Cashman Field, 850 Las Vegas Blvd N. The Mission is expected to hand out more than 4,000 free toys for children and teens of all ages during this year’s event.
963kklz.com
The Most Popular Cheap Beer In Nevada
Let’s face it: When people think of “alcohol,” they think “party.” When people think “party,” they think of Las Vegas. Our city has a reputation of enjoying a few drinks or two. From extravagant bottle services to Fremont Street‘s insane liquor pours, our city embraces mixology to its fullest.
jammin1057.com
Highest Paying Jobs In Las Vegas That Don’t Require College Degrees
Finding jobs in Las Vegas is an interesting process. If you have ever job searched in the valley then you know it’s a peculiar experience. There was a time where going to college meant success. But, things have changed now, and the keys to success are far more convoluted than simply going to school. Almost mirroring the “American dream,” Las Vegas is a city that allows the opportunity for any person to find some sort of success — whether you do it lucratively or not.
Man robs Green Valley Ranch casino cage
Police are looking for a man who got away with an undisclosed amount of cash from the casino cage at the Green Valley Ranch Casino in Henderson on Monday night.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces new temple location site in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple to be built in the Las Vegas valley will be located near North Grand Canyon Drive and Tee Pee Lane, according to a Tuesday news release. The Lone Mountain Nevada Temple will be built on a 19.8-acre site and marks the […]
jammin1057.com
This Nevada State Park Has ‘Best Colorful Background’ In The World
A Nevada State Park was just voted for having one of the best colorful backgrounds in the world. Pantone, a company that specializes in providing color categorization, released its “color of the year,” which is Viva Magenta. Travel Experts at Planet Cruise created a list of must-see destinations based on Pantone‘s color of the year. These places are perfect for your next photo opportunity or travel wish list.
tourcounsel.com
Las Vegas North Premium Outlets | Shopping in Nevada
You can do everything in Las Vegas and shopping is one of the favorite activities of its visitors. It is one of the cities with the most stores and malls in the country, most of them on Las Vegas Boulevard (The Strip) and practically every hotel has its own mall. But if you haven't won in the casino and you don't want to spend in the dozens of luxury stores in the city, there are also some outlets that you can visit. Undoubtedly the best outlet in Las Vegas at North Premium Outlets.
8newsnow.com
Community reacts to Henderson’s purchase of former casino site
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The city of Henderson is acquiring the Fiesta Henderson site and plans to build a new indoor sports facility. Located on East Lake Mead Parkway, it would be easy access for downtown and east-side residents. “This is an exciting time for the city of Henderson,” said...
businesspress.vegas
Lake Las Vegas estate hits market for $2,4M
An estate showcasing one of the only unobstructed views of The Las Vegas Strip in Henderson’s highly sought after and exclusive waterfront Lake Las Vegas community has hit the market for $2,425,000. Ashley Toussaint with The Darin Marques Group at Huntington & Ellis, A Real Estate Agency has been selected to represent the home at 41 Vista Outlook St. in the gated subdivision of The Peaks.
8newsnow.com
New sports facility coming to former Fiesta Henderson site
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Henderson City Council approved the $32 million purchase of the former Fiesta Henderson site. The announcement came Tuesday, Dec.13, that a new multi-use, indoor community sports facility will be developed on the former Station Casinos site. The property, along with Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station,...
VegasPublicity.com
Las Vegas, NV
9
Followers
0
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT
VegasPublicity.com is your source for news about Las Vegas, the most Exciting City on The Planet! Check us daily for news about Hotels, Casinos, Shows, Events, Bars, Dining, Sports, Local & National events and sightings of your favorite celebrities. VegasPublicity.com is published by PR/Marketing veteran Bryan Eggers.https://VegasPublicity.com
Comments / 0