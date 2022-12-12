STILLWATER – It is so symbolic and sentimental that long-time college football head coach Mike Leach won his final game. Leach stood on the visitor’s sidelines and collected his first Egg Bowl trophy with a 24-22 win over Ole Miss in that Thanksgiving Day rivalry game. It turns out the to be the last game that Mike Leach, “the Pirate” and one of the true innovators of college football coached in. Leach did not invest the no-huddle airraid spread offense. Hal Mumme gets credit for that, but Leach, who coached alongside Mumme took that offense to Power Five football and made it popular. He streamlined the spread and also trained a number of coaches that have spread themselves and passed the offense on making it one of the most popular in football. The spread even ran up the football X-and-O food chain to become popular in the NFL.

