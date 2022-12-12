ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
herosports.com

New Tulsa Coach Kevin Wilson Glad To Do Double Duty

This is the time of year when some coaches are doing double duty, sort of a good problem because they have a new job, while things are going well at their old one as well. That is the situation with new Tulsa coach Kevin Wilson, who will be doing double duty for what he hopes will be the next several weeks.
TULSA, OK
pokesreport.com

Gundy Says Good-Bye to Friend Mike Leach/The Pirate Won his Last Game

STILLWATER – It is so symbolic and sentimental that long-time college football head coach Mike Leach won his final game. Leach stood on the visitor’s sidelines and collected his first Egg Bowl trophy with a 24-22 win over Ole Miss in that Thanksgiving Day rivalry game. It turns out the to be the last game that Mike Leach, “the Pirate” and one of the true innovators of college football coached in. Leach did not invest the no-huddle airraid spread offense. Hal Mumme gets credit for that, but Leach, who coached alongside Mumme took that offense to Power Five football and made it popular. He streamlined the spread and also trained a number of coaches that have spread themselves and passed the offense on making it one of the most popular in football. The spread even ran up the football X-and-O food chain to become popular in the NFL.
STILLWATER, OK
Z94

The Greatest Rodeo Show On Earth Is From Oklahoma

If you've ever been to a rodeo, odds are you remember a little bit of action mixed with a little bit of showmanship. Most rodeos will hire a comedian clown to come out and offer comic relief to help the lull between moments of intensity. Sometimes it's a show, others it'll be just banter... but sometimes the rodeo features an entertainment act that is larger than life.
SHIDLER, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma City police tactical units spotted outside home

An Oklahoma City neighborhood is back to calm after police shut down the area while trying to serve what they called a “high-risk” warrant Thursday morning.Sky 5 captured the moments around 6 a.m. when Oklahoma City police and tactical units surrounded a home near Northwest 39th and Independence. Police blocked several streets, including the road in front of the road and the ramp from Interstate 44 to Hefner Parkway. Sky 5 video showed officers with their guns drawn across the street and police using a drone to look inside the home.Authorities said they issued a high-risk warrant and made an arrest in connection with a drive-by shooting at an OnCue in October.Police said the case is still under investigation.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YAHOO!

Next scheduled Oklahoma execution won't happen this week because of Biden administration

Oklahoma will not carry out an execution scheduled for Thursday morning because convicted murderer John Fitzgerald Hanson remains in a federal prison in Louisiana. "His transfer to state authorities for state execution is not in the public interest," a regional director for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor in an Oct. 17 letter.
OKLAHOMA STATE
guthrienewspage.com

OKC woman charged in wrong-way traffic death; DUI alleged in the case

An Oklahoma City woman is out on bond after being charged with first-degree manslaughter following a vehicle crash that killed one person this past August. The August 13 crash took place on State Highway 33 just east of Country Road 76. As a result, 73-year-old Sharon Maloy, of Oklahoma City, died at the scene. Related article: Crash on SH-33 claims a life; another seriously injured.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy