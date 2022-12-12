Read full article on original website
pistolsfiringblog.com
Washington State Transfer Wide Receiver De’Zhaun Stribling Commits to Oklahoma State
After the portal opened last Monday, players were on mass exodus from programs around the country, but Monday is shaping up to be a big day on the opposite end of the spectrum for Oklahoma State. About 30 minutes after running back transfer Sean Tyler announced his commitment to the...
herosports.com
New Tulsa Coach Kevin Wilson Glad To Do Double Duty
This is the time of year when some coaches are doing double duty, sort of a good problem because they have a new job, while things are going well at their old one as well. That is the situation with new Tulsa coach Kevin Wilson, who will be doing double duty for what he hopes will be the next several weeks.
pokesreport.com
Gundy Says Good-Bye to Friend Mike Leach/The Pirate Won his Last Game
STILLWATER – It is so symbolic and sentimental that long-time college football head coach Mike Leach won his final game. Leach stood on the visitor’s sidelines and collected his first Egg Bowl trophy with a 24-22 win over Ole Miss in that Thanksgiving Day rivalry game. It turns out the to be the last game that Mike Leach, “the Pirate” and one of the true innovators of college football coached in. Leach did not invest the no-huddle airraid spread offense. Hal Mumme gets credit for that, but Leach, who coached alongside Mumme took that offense to Power Five football and made it popular. He streamlined the spread and also trained a number of coaches that have spread themselves and passed the offense on making it one of the most popular in football. The spread even ran up the football X-and-O food chain to become popular in the NFL.
The Greatest Rodeo Show On Earth Is From Oklahoma
If you've ever been to a rodeo, odds are you remember a little bit of action mixed with a little bit of showmanship. Most rodeos will hire a comedian clown to come out and offer comic relief to help the lull between moments of intensity. Sometimes it's a show, others it'll be just banter... but sometimes the rodeo features an entertainment act that is larger than life.
KFOR
Tracking a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms Tonight into Tuesday Morning!
A strong storm system and Pacific Front moves across Oklahoma late tonight and Tuesday with a line of strong to severe storms possible first developing in western OK this evening and then reaching OKC very early Tuesday AM. It’s a Slight to Marginal Risk for severe storms with hail and wind the main threats. Watching!
Funeral home uses water to cremate bodies in first-of-its-kind service in Oklahoma history
Aquamation is a water-based alternative to flame cremation that uses 95% water and 5% Alkali to transform human remains into a liquid form.
Western Heights reaches settlement with embattled former superintendent
An embattled Oklahoma public school district says it is working to move forward following a series of issues that caused it to be placed on probation.
City of OKC: Gun Show advertisement signs popping up all over are illegal
You may have seen bright yellow signs advertising an OKC Gun Show event happening this weekend at the State Fairgrounds, but the City says while the event brings in a lot of money, those signs are illegal.
Oklahoma brewery wins big in 2022 beer awards
A micro-brewery in Oklahoma City recently won several awards at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival.
OK mom loses $100s just minutes after Casey’s purchase; business claims fault lies elsewhere
An Oklahoma mom said within eight minutes of making a small purchase Sunday afternoon inside a Casey's Convenience Store and Gas Station, the EBT funding she had left in her account was withdrawn in New York.
KFOR
The silver lining from the severe weather yesterday is in the rainfall totals!
The silver lining from yesterday’s severe weather is in the rainfall totals! Many areas picking up significant moisture! Officially OKC got another 0.62 inches of rain and we will take it! We are slowly putting a dent in the drought. Some areas to the south and east 1 to 2 inches! Still need much more in the west and northwest and panhandle!
Edmond: Jackknifed semi-truck causes heavy traffic
Oklahomans can expect to experience traffic delays on I-35 and Danforth as emergency crews continue to remove a semi-truck that is in the median and into a cable barrier.
Mountain lion spotted wandering around Osage County
Game wardens confirm a mountain lion has been spotted from Blackburn to the prison and even towards Skiatook Lake.
Oklahoma City man undergoes alleged unemployment fraud as OESC continues to battle the activity
More than two years after the start of the pandemic, Oklahomans are still falling victim to unemployment fraud.
Report Details Findings On Yukon Plane Crash
According to preliminary flight data, the plane that crashed at the Clarence E. Page-Cimarron Municipal Airport on Dec. 6 in Yukon had landed there earlier that day. The report said the plane had landed at the airport at around 7:15 p.m., and began takeoff nearly two hours later. The report...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City police tactical units spotted outside home
An Oklahoma City neighborhood is back to calm after police shut down the area while trying to serve what they called a “high-risk” warrant Thursday morning.Sky 5 captured the moments around 6 a.m. when Oklahoma City police and tactical units surrounded a home near Northwest 39th and Independence. Police blocked several streets, including the road in front of the road and the ramp from Interstate 44 to Hefner Parkway. Sky 5 video showed officers with their guns drawn across the street and police using a drone to look inside the home.Authorities said they issued a high-risk warrant and made an arrest in connection with a drive-by shooting at an OnCue in October.Police said the case is still under investigation.
YAHOO!
Next scheduled Oklahoma execution won't happen this week because of Biden administration
Oklahoma will not carry out an execution scheduled for Thursday morning because convicted murderer John Fitzgerald Hanson remains in a federal prison in Louisiana. "His transfer to state authorities for state execution is not in the public interest," a regional director for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor in an Oct. 17 letter.
Oklahoma City police mourning sudden passing of detective
An Oklahoma police force is mourning the loss of one of their own.
guthrienewspage.com
OKC woman charged in wrong-way traffic death; DUI alleged in the case
An Oklahoma City woman is out on bond after being charged with first-degree manslaughter following a vehicle crash that killed one person this past August. The August 13 crash took place on State Highway 33 just east of Country Road 76. As a result, 73-year-old Sharon Maloy, of Oklahoma City, died at the scene. Related article: Crash on SH-33 claims a life; another seriously injured.
‘Mission impossible’: NW Expressway pedestrian bridge completion date pushed back; businesses concerned about foot traffic
The pedestrian bridge over Northwest Expressway has been under construction since 2021 and in that time, businesses along the construction zone say it may be driving away their customers, literally and figuratively.
