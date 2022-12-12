Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Californian
UC-AFT issue cease and desist letter, allege unlawful direct dealing from UCOP
University Council-American Federation of Teachers, or UC-AFT, has filed a cease and desist letter against the University of California Office of the President, or UCOP, regarding the university’s offer to compensate Unit 18 members who volunteer for “extra grading work at the end of the semester.”. According to...
Daily Californian
UC Regents meeting halted by protests, UCLA approved to join Big 10
The December UC Board of Regents Health Services Committee meeting was disrupted within five minutes by UAW 2865 and SRU protesters. The committee meeting was originally slated to hold 30 minutes of public comment, then discuss UC Davis Health’s strategy, the University of California Health’s ongoing research into long COVID-19 and UC Health’s affiliation with organizations that have policy-based restrictions on care.
Daily Californian
ASUC CCO’s resignation sparks concerns of anti-transfer sentiment on campus
ASUC Chief Communications Officer, or CCO, and transfer student Ryan Barba resigned from his position in the communications office along with the rest of his team at an ASUC Senate meeting Nov. 30, citing a lack of sense of belonging within the organization and feelings of alleged anti-transfer sentiment from senators.
Daily Californian
The Bigger Picture project: Berkeley study researches impacts of arts-based health education program
A recent study from the UC Berkeley School of Public Health showed an arts-based youth program was effective in promoting health education and student engagement. The study focused on the impacts of The Bigger Picture, or TBP, project, a health program for youth using spoken word poetry in an online format, according to assistant research professor at the School of Public Health Hannah Thompson.
Comments / 0