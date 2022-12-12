Microsoft Buys Near 4% Stake in London Stock Exchange Group as Part of 10-Year Cloud Deal

Read full article on original website
The FTX Disaster Has Set Back Crypto by ‘Years' — Here Are 3 Ways It Could Reshape the Industry
The collapse of FTX, once a $32 billion crypto exchange, has shattered investor confidence in cryptocurrencies. Louise Abbott, a partner at law firm Keystone Law, told CNBC the exchange's demise is "devastating for investors." The disaster has set back adoption of crypto assets by "one or two years," according to...
Space Company Maxar Agrees to Go Private in $6.4 Billion Deal
Space infrastructure and imagery company Maxar agreed to go private through an acquisition led by Advent International. The all-cash deal gives Maxar an enterprise value of about $6.4 billion. "We took a very hard and thoughtful look at all of the factors," Maxar CEO Dan Jablonsky told CNBC. "This turned...
Neobanks Battle to Lure UK Savers With Juicy Yields as Interest Rates Rocket to a 14-Year High
Chase U.K. said it would increase the variable AER, or annual equivalent rate, on its saver account to 2.7% from 2.1% effective Jan. 4, 2023. Starling Bank rolled out a fixed-term deposit account offering a guaranteed return of 3.25% after one year on balances of between £2,000 to £1 million.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Ho ho ho? More like, no no no. It's been a terrible week for stocks, and hopes of a Santa Claus rally are fading. U.S. equities are on the verge of their second straight losing week. Markets fell steeply Thursday as investors digested Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks and outlook from the day before. Sluggish retail sales heading into the holidays didn't help, either, even though they indicated a slowing economy, which is what the Fed wants as it tries to beat back inflation. Instead, it's shaping up to be an environment where the Fed keeps rates higher for a longer period of time, regardless of what happens in the next few months. Read live markets updates here.
Jim Cramer Says He Likes These 3 Industrial Stocks Heading Into 2023
The best-performing industrial stocks so far this year have been Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and Deere. However, Jim Cramer said Friday he likes Caterpillar, Illinois Tool Works and CSX heading into 2023. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday identified three industrial stocks that he believes are worth owning next year, saying...
Asia-Pacific Markets Fall as Recession Fears Grow, China Vows to Stabilize Economy
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded lower as investors struggled to shake off recession fears. Stocks on Wall Street marked their second consecutive week of losses for the first time since September as concerns grew over the U.S. Federal Reserve continuing to hike rates. In...
First Quantum explores all options after Panama operations stopped
MEXICO CITY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Canada-based miner First Quantum Minerals is doing everything possible to support its operations in Panama, "including through all available legal means," it said on Friday, expressing disappointment at "unnecessary actions" by the government.
Worker Productivity Is Falling at the Fastest Rate in Four Decades
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff recently complained in a Slack message that new employees at the tech giant are not as productive as he expects, and he can't figure out why. The problem is not isolated to Benioff's company.: 2022 is the first year since 1983 when there's been three straight quarters of year-over-year drops in average productivity per worker.
Amazon Signs Deal to Bring Fantasy Game Warhammer to Screens
Amazon will produce film and television series based on franchises from Games Workshop, the company behind the popular Warhammer tabletop game. Games Workshop said in a statement Friday that it has reached an "agreement in principle" with Amazon regarding film and TV adaptations of its intellectual property. The rights will...
EU Threatens Elon Musk With Sanctions After Twitter's Suspension of Journalists
Vera Jourova, the European Commission's vice president for values and transparency, said news of the "arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying." Twitter abruptly suspended several high-profile journalists who cover him, including CNN correspondent Donie O'Sullivan and The New York Times reporter Ryan Mac. Jourova said EU law "requires...
