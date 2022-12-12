Effective: 2022-12-15 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Northern Litchfield WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 10 inches across the northern Taconics, western Massachusetts and northwest Connecticut with locally higher totals exceeding one foot at the highest elevations of the Berkshires. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches expected across southern Vermont with localized totals of up to 24 inches possible within the highest elevations of the southern Green Mountains. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...The Litchfield Hills of northwest Connecticut, western Massachusetts, southern Vermont and the northern Taconics of eastern New York. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions are expected to impact the morning and evening commute on Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall amounts will vary by elevation. Best chance for greater than a foot will be at locations above 2000 feet in elevation. Snowfall rates may reach one inch per hour at times, especially early Friday morning and again on Friday late afternoon and evening.

LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT ・ 2 HOURS AGO