Bristol, VA

WVNT-TV

Virginia woman indicted for murder and elder abuse

CEDAR BLUFF, VA (WVNS) — According to information from Tazewell County Commonwealth Attorney, J. Christopher Plaster, a Cedar Bluff woman was indicted for one count of felony murder and one count of abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult that resulted in death. According to the information provided, Christine...
CEDAR BLUFF, VA
993thex.com

Tazewell County, Virginia crash leaves one dead

Virginia State Police says one person has died following a crash in Tazewell County Monday morning. According to a report, the incident happened on Gratton Road near Burton Hollow Road at around 7 AM. A Jeep was reportedly traveling Westbound when it ran off the right side of the road,...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
993thex.com

12-year-old charged after pointing BB gun at school bus in Kingsport

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says a petition was filed to charge a 12-year-old child with reckless endangerment and 24 counts of aggravated assault after an incident during a school bus route. A report says deputies responded to an area of Beulah Church Road in Kingsport on December 9th to speak with a school bus driver.
KINGSPORT, TN
993thex.com

Johnson City: Man charged after breaking into jewelry cases at Walmart

A man was taken into custody in Johnson City on Monday for reportedly breaking into jewelry cases at two separate Walmart locations in Johnson City. A report says Michael Needham, 26, is charged with burglary and vandalism after he was identified through video surveillance. Needham and another man allegedly entered...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport police investigating hotel robbery

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department (KPD) officers are investigating a robbery at an Americourt Extended Stays hotel on Wednesday. According to KPD public information officer Tom Patton, officers were called to the Americourt location on 1900 American Way around 5:30 Wednesday evening in reference to an alleged robbery. Patton said that details will […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Without a Trace: The Murder of Janina Jefferson

WISE COUNTY, Va. — It has been six years since Janina Jefferson was murdered in Wise County, Virginia. Her ex-husband Eric Jones is the prime suspect, and is charged with her murder, but he has never been found. News 5's Andrew McClung spoke with Jefferson's family members and investigators, about the investigation and the hunt for Jones.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

SCSO: 12-year-old student pointed BB gun at school bus after fight

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A 12-year-old might face 24 counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated reckless endangerment after allegedly pointing a BB gun resembling a shotgun at a bus full of students, Sullivan County authorities say. A release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) states that deputies responded to Beulah […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents

Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents. Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate …. Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents. Carter County Jail certified by state board. Carter County Jail certified by state board. Hotels with Heart campaign collects donations...
BRISTOL, VA
Go Blue Ridge

Boone Man arrested for stabbing a Child

A Boone man was arrested for Allegedly stabbing a child. On Thursday the 8th, the Boone Police Department took Franklin H. Ensminger into custody for assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting serious injury. According to court documents the defendant "unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did assault" a juvenile "with Black Kershaw Pocket Knife - approximately 9 inch blade, a deadly weapon. Very little is known at this time except that the incident occurred in the Big Lots and that Ensminger and the victim did not know each other according to Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau.
BOONE, NC
Johnson City Press

One dead following tractor trailer crash on I-26 in Unicoi County

One man is dead after a tractor trailer overturned on Interstate 26 near Exit 50 in Unicoi County on Tuesday. According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Brandon Marveay Hearns, 40, from Charleston, West Virginia, was killed after the wheels on the 2019 International tractor trailer he was driving ran off the right side of the roadway while in a curve.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WVNS

Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Virginia State Police reported they are investigating a fatal accident that occurred earlier this week. At 7:08 a.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 61 near Gratton Road, just a quarter-mile east of Route 646. A 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA

