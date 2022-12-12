Read full article on original website
‘Unspeakable Conditions’: Tazewell Co. nurse charged with murder of dependent step-father
A Cedar Bluff, Virginia woman is facing a felony murder charge after her step-father died due to wounds allegedly suffered in her care, county officials say.
WVNT-TV
Virginia woman indicted for murder and elder abuse
CEDAR BLUFF, VA (WVNS) — According to information from Tazewell County Commonwealth Attorney, J. Christopher Plaster, a Cedar Bluff woman was indicted for one count of felony murder and one count of abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult that resulted in death. According to the information provided, Christine...
Johnson City Press
Tazewell County, Virginia crash leaves one dead
Virginia State Police says one person has died following a crash in Tazewell County Monday morning. According to a report, the incident happened on Gratton Road near Burton Hollow Road at around 7 AM. A Jeep was reportedly traveling Westbound when it ran off the right side of the road,...
993thex.com
Johnson City: Man charged after breaking into jewelry cases at Walmart
A man was taken into custody in Johnson City on Monday for reportedly breaking into jewelry cases at two separate Walmart locations in Johnson City. A report says Michael Needham, 26, is charged with burglary and vandalism after he was identified through video surveillance. Needham and another man allegedly entered...
Without a Trace: The Murder of Janina Jefferson
WISE COUNTY, Va. — It has been six years since Janina Jefferson was murdered in Wise County, Virginia. Her ex-husband Eric Jones is the prime suspect, and is charged with her murder, but he has never been found. News 5's Andrew McClung spoke with Jefferson's family members and investigators, about the investigation and the hunt for Jones.
Criminal justice expert says deputies justified in Edwards home search
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A criminal justice expert said Tuesday that Washington County, Virginia deputies were justified in the emergency search of the home of Austin Lee Edwards, a a deputy accused of a triple homicide in California. Edwards is accused of catfishing a teenage girl in Riverside, California before traveling there and killing […]
993thex.com
Go Blue Ridge
