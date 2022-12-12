ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

WATE

White Pine Police looking for information on early Monday morning shooting

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s Crime Stoppers Spotlight segment, the White Pine Police Department is looking for information and tips on a shooting that happened on Monday, Dec. 12 at about 5:45 a.m. In a Facebook post from the department, it states officers responded to...
WJHL

Kingsport police investigating hotel robbery

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department (KPD) officers are investigating a robbery at an Americourt Extended Stays hotel on Wednesday. According to KPD public information officer Tom Patton, officers were called to the Americourt location on 1900 American Way around 5:30 Wednesday evening in reference to an alleged robbery. Patton said that details will […]
KINGSPORT, TN
993thex.com

12-year-old charged after pointing BB gun at school bus in Kingsport

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says a petition was filed to charge a 12-year-old child with reckless endangerment and 24 counts of aggravated assault after an incident during a school bus route. A report says deputies responded to an area of Beulah Church Road in Kingsport on December 9th to speak with a school bus driver.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

One dead following tractor trailer crash on I-26 in Unicoi County

One man is dead after a tractor trailer overturned on Interstate 26 near Exit 50 in Unicoi County on Tuesday. According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Brandon Marveay Hearns, 40, from Charleston, West Virginia, was killed after the wheels on the 2019 International tractor trailer he was driving ran off the right side of the roadway while in a curve.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

One man injured in Kingsport shooting, investigation ongoing, police say

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Police Department is investigating after one person was taken to a hospital following a shooting on Friday night. Police responded to Stonecrest Apartments at around 11:30 p.m. Friday. The victim's condition is unknown, police said. Authorities said it appears the shooting was "an...
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Police asking for help after home, car found riddled with bullets

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The White Pine Police Department asked for the public’s help to find information on a shooting that occurred in the Guy St. area on Monday, according to officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. White Pine officers responded around 5:45 a.m. to reports...
WHITE PINE, TN
WJHL

Court docs: Both victims of Bristol shooting were shot in head

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The suspect in a Bristol, Virginia shooting Thursday allegedly shot both victims in the head, court documents provided to News Channel 11 reveal. A criminal complaint against Wynston Scott Rhinehart, 25, states that officers were called to the 100 block of Harvey Lane on around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 8 after […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

SCSO: 12-year-old student pointed BB gun at school bus after fight

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A 12-year-old might face 24 counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated reckless endangerment after allegedly pointing a BB gun resembling a shotgun at a bus full of students, Sullivan County authorities say. A release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) states that deputies responded to Beulah […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
q95fm.net

Officials Ask For Public’s Assistance In Search For Wanted Woman

Officials with the Kentucky State Police have recently asked for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted woman. 33-year-old Brittany Napier is currently wanted for assault in Harlan County. She is described as a white female, standing 5’6”, with brown hair, and brown eyes. If you have...
WVNT-TV

Virginia woman indicted for murder and elder abuse

CEDAR BLUFF, VA (WVNS) — According to information from Tazewell County Commonwealth Attorney, J. Christopher Plaster, a Cedar Bluff woman was indicted for one count of felony murder and one count of abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult that resulted in death. According to the information provided, Christine...
CEDAR BLUFF, VA
wcyb.com

Without a Trace: The Murder of Janina Jefferson

WISE COUNTY, Va. — It has been six years since Janina Jefferson was murdered in Wise County, Virginia. Her ex-husband Eric Jones is the prime suspect, and is charged with her murder, but he has never been found. News 5's Andrew McClung spoke with Jefferson's family members and investigators, about the investigation and the hunt for Jones.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Crash closes I-81 N lane in Sullivan County

Update: As of 8:15 p.m., traffic in the area was clear and TDOT removed the crash listing. SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A multivehicle crash in Sullivan County closed a northbound lane of Interstate 81 on Wednesday. According to a listing with the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s SmartWay traffic tracker, a crash reported at 6:42 […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
993thex.com

One Of Two Victims Shot Overnight, Dies From Injuries

According to Bristol Virginia Police, while a possible suspect remains at large, one of two individuals shot Thursday night has died from his injuries. Police arrived at the scene on Harvey Lane after hearing shots fired nearby. Upon arrival police found two men on the ground, both had been shot and were transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center, where one of the victims died Friday morning. Police say they have developed a possible suspect, who may have targeted the two victims. This is a developing story and we’ll keep you update as we gather additional information from authorities.
BRISTOL, VA

