ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Football rumours: PSG willing to make Marcus Rashford eye-watering offer

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E3tF1_0jfOeMsX00

What the papers say

Paris St Germain are willing to make Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford one of the best-paid players on the planet in a bid to beat Bayern Munich and Real Betis to his signature, according to the Daily Mirror. PSG are understood to be putting together a package that could be worth up to £850,000 a week for the 25-year-old England international, who will be out of contract at United in the summer.

Brazil are reportedly set to launch an audacious bid to entice Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, 51, into becoming their new manager, according to the Mirror via Sport. The paper said the Selecao are searching for a successor to Tite after the 61-year-old stepped down following their shock quarter-final exit at the World Cup.

The same newspaper writes that Portugal international Joao Felix’s agent, who has already held initial talks with Chelsea and Manchester United, hopes to speak to Aston Villa and Newcastle about their level of interest in the Atletico Madrid forward. The 23-year-old is set to leave the club after a fallout with coach Diego Simeone.

The Express and Star reports that Wolves are set to make midfielder Boubacar Traore’s loan from French club Metz permanent. Wolves signed the 21-year-old in the dying hours of the summer transfer window on a season-long loan with a £9.5million option to buy him next summer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Josko Gvardiol: French outlet Foot Mercato reports that Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United have submitted offers for the 20-year-old Croatia international while Bayern Munich are also interested in the RB Leipzig defender.

Goncalo Ramos: Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha reports Benfica president Rui Costa says the club will not allow any of their key players, including the 21-year-old Portugal striker, to leave the club unless their buyout clauses are met. Ramos has been linked with Manchester United.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Mikel Arteta happy to welcome Ben White back to Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has no concerns over Ben White’s mindset as the defender prepares for a return to Premier League action. The 25-year-old defender joined up with the Gunners in Dubai having left England’s World Cup squad following an alleged bust-up with assistant Steve Holland. White did...
newschain

Bill Foley completes Bournemouth takeover

American businessman Bill Foley has completed his takeover of Bournemouth after receiving ratification from the Premier League. Black Knight Football Club, of which Foley is the managing general partner, has purchased a controlling share in the club after previous owner Maxim Demin opted to sell his 100 per cent stake.
newschain

Hugo Lloris backs Harry Kane to recover from World Cup penalty miss

Hugo Lloris is confident Tottenham team-mate Harry Kane will continue to shine for club and country following his costly penalty miss in England’s World Cup quarter-final defeat to France. Goalkeeper Lloris is preparing for a semi-final showdown with Morocco after watching Kane blaze a late spot-kick over his crossbar...
newschain

Phil Bardsley signs for Stockport and donates his wages to charity

Former Premier League defender Phil Bardsley has donated his entire salary to charity after signing for Stockport until the end of the season. The wages of the 37-year-old full-back, who left Burnley in the summer after spells at Manchester United, Sunderland and Stoke, will go to the Sky Bet League Two club’s Community Trust.
newschain

Spanish court acquits football star Neymar in fraud trial

A Spanish court has acquitted football star Neymar and his fellow defendants in a fraud and corruption trial related to the Brazilian’s 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona. The plaintiff, Brazilian company DIS, had accused Neymar, his father, and the former presidents of Santos and Barcelona of having intentionally...
newschain

Former England coach Eddie Jones to lead Barbarians at Twickenham in May

Former England boss Eddie Jones will return to Twickenham in May to coach the Barbarians against a World XV. Jones was last week sacked as England head coach after seven years in charge following a dismal autumn campaign which concluded the nation’s worst year since 2008. The 62-year-old Australian...
newschain

Mark Wood revelling in return to Test cricket with ‘much more mature’ Ben Stokes

Mark Wood praised Ben Stokes’ mature captaincy style on his return to the Test arena after briefly contemplating a switch to white-ball only cricket a few months ago. The fast bowler was England’s highest wicket taker in a dismal Ashes series last winter, but missed the start of the national side’s red-ball revolution under Stokes and Brendon McCullum after having elbow surgery.
newschain

Callum Davidson happy with St Johnstone squad and hoping for quiet January

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is not anticipating a busy January transfer window as he is happy with the make-up of his squad. The Perth club performed major mid-season surgery last winter when they were embroiled in a cinch Premiership relegation battle and then added several new faces in the summer after avoiding the drop.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
171K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy