Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wglc.net
Spring Valley woman named next IVCC president
OGLESBY – Dr. Tracy Morris of Spring Valley is expected to be named Illinois Valley Community College’s 11th president by the board of trustees next week. A special meeting will be held to announce details of the appointment, said board chair Everett Solon. She’ll assume presidential duties following the June 30th retirement of IVCC’s 10th President, Dr. Jerry Corcoran. Morris is the first IVCC graduate to be named IVCC President. Morris is currently Compliance Officer at Joliet Junior College. Morris was a teacher at Mendota High School from 1994-1999 and worked 13 years at IVCC as Associate Vice President for Student Services.
Mendota Reporter
Eight Mendota High School seniors recognized as Illinois State Scholars
MENDOTA – Mendota High School Principal, Denise Aughenbaugh, is pleased to announce that eight students from the MHS graduating class of 2023 have been recognized as Illinois State Scholars. The eight Illinois State Scholars from MHS are: William Bentley, son of Ben and Sharlene Bentley of Mendota; Melaina Bierwirth,...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Rochelle, IL
Rochelle is a small city in Illinois' Ogle County, a few miles West of Chicago. Surrounded by farmlands, Rochelle is known for its rich granaries and as “Hub City” because it’s strategically situated along several main thoroughfares. It’s between the Burlington Northern Santa Fe and the Union...
wglc.net
Christmas dinner meal distribution Friday in Mendota
MENDOTA – The First Presbyterian Church Micro Pantry in Mendota will be holding their annual Christmas Dinner meal distribution this Friday from 5 PM until 7 PM or supplies are gone. The kits will include all the makings for a Christmas dinner, assembled by volunteers and sponsored by community members and businesses. The meal boxes will include a variety of items that those who pick them up can cook, bake or prepare for Christmas. Those in need should line up down the alley from 4th Street Friday.
wglc.net
LaSalle-Peru Township High School Students of the month for December
The LaSalle-Peru Township High School Renaissance Students of the Month were recognized during a breakfast ceremony on Wednesday, December 14. Students recognized this month were Deisy Padilla, Eleanor Radtke, Trystan Bergeron, Haileigh Steinhauer, Christine Ricci, Nora Maier, Sydney Ganskop, Kaylee Abens, Robert Downey, Jonathan Kellett, Cameron Rankin, Nick Olivero, and Calvin Kudela.
macaronikid.com
2022 Bloomington - Normal, IL Holiday and Christmas Light Displays
Every year my family likes to get in our pajamas, grab a thermos of hot cocoa and hop in the car. Our destination? Some of Bloomington - Normal, IL's very best holiday light displays. From Uptown Normal's festively lit-up trees and storefronts to twinkling local home displays (with a few set to music!) ... there's plenty to see!
One Of America’s Most Christmas-Obsessed Towns Is In Illinois
Christmas is a time of joy and cheer in America, but one town in Illinois truly embraces the holiday season. Where is it located?. According to a recent study, the most Christmas-obsessed cities in America are Crocker, Missouri, Santa Claus, Indiana, and Jackson, New Hampshire. Every state was judged based...
25newsnow.com
Proposed Pekin sports complex could become new Rivermen home
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Ice could soon stick around in Pekin all year long. A proposed new sports complex would offer an indoor ice rink and multi-purpose space to attract more people to the Marigold City. With the initial steps already completed, it’s also coming with a potentially bigger purpose in mind.
wglt.org
State Farm ends retiree charitable matching gifts
In a surprising move that has implications for not-for-profit organizations in central Illinois, State Farm is cutting back on its charitable giving in at least one area. The company website notes retirees will no longer be eligible for the company's charitable matching gift program, effective with the new year. The...
25newsnow.com
Surprise evictions leaving East Bluff residents in the cold
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some residents in Peoria’s East Bluff are racing against the clock. It’s not for holiday shopping needs, either, but something much more critical. In July, several renters were made aware that their landlord sold their homes to a company called Darwin Properties, based out of Texas. At first, everything continued as normal. Payments weren’t raised, issues were dealt with, and life continued on as normal. That was until a few weeks ago.
Mobile food pantry on 12/13
You have probably maxed out all of your credit cards already buying gifts for people that really do not like you that much. However, you forgot to buy food for Christmas. There are too many Ebenezer Scrooges out here to be depending upon the generosity of strangers.
‘Working class is getting the short end of the stick’: Local railroad workers to rally Tuesday in Galesburg
Railroad workers across the country, including Galesburg, plan to rally Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 13) to bring awareness to workers rights. Rail Labor Workers Rally 2022 is based in Washington DC, but Galesburg will host one of 10 regional rallies across the country. The Galesburg rally will be from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park on the Public Square.
Central Illinois Proud
Pets for Seniors animal shelter receives hundreds of donations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pets for Seniors (PFS) animal shelter in Peoria carried less than five bags of cat food for the shelter just last week. The non-profit in Peoria is now completely stocked up thanks to those in the community who decided to donate. Through their help, the shelter is now able to feed the cats until January.
25newsnow.com
Pekin sells land for dollars an acre as business development incentive
PEKIN (25 News Now) - The City of Pekin is willing to sell some it’s property at about $3 an acre - with the expectation a developer will build a sports complex. Monday night, Pekin City Council agreed to sell up to 70 acres of un-developed land the city owns. Nearly half the property, 33 acres is being sold for $100.
wglc.net
Poco a Poco Music Fest sets dates for 2023 series
STREATOR – Poco a Poco, the annual student-based music festival in Streator will be back for its 7th year this summer. Students and community members can officially set the date for June 10th through the 17th for a week of music enrichment led by Streator native and professional opera singer Kate Tombaugh. Poco a Poco enrolls incoming high school freshmen through newly-graduated seniors who want to excel in music and have a passion for the arts. A series of showcasing and musical events will take place that week of June. Students will have the opportunity to apply early next year.
wglc.net
Stolen vehicle recovered in LaSalle County after pursuit
STREATOR – A vehicle reported stolen out of Iowa City, Iowa on Monday was recovered in rural LaSalle County after a pursuit Tuesday morning. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office say they, along with the Ottawa, Grand Ridge, and Streator Police Departments, assisted in the pursuit and the investigation into a single vehicle crash around 10:30 AM on Illinois Route 18 near East 12th Road. The driver, 29-year-old Dwayne Corley of Chicago, was transported from the scene to a Peoria hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
1470 WMBD
Kasper: Mask wearing is making a comeback
PEORIA, Ill. – For many of your friends and neighbors, there may one thing about the COVID-19 pandemic that will continue to be done: the wearing of masks. Usage of them is going up again, as cases of both COVID and the flu are increasing, while RSV may be levelling off.
1470 WMBD
A little present at the pump
PEORIA, Ill. — According to AAA-Illinois, Monday’s state average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.45. Nationally, the price was $3.26. In the Peoria-Pekin metro area, it’s a little higher at $3.53, but just pennies higher than a year ago when a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.48.
25newsnow.com
14-year-old boy charged as adult for theft of 25 guns from Bloomington business
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A 14-year-old boy from the St. Louis area is charged as an adult in McLean County for his role in a burglary in which 25 guns were stolen from a Bloomington business last December, including one weapon reportedly used last year to shoot a 13-year-old boy in Peoria.
$450K Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in Oswego
OSWEGO, Ill. — One lucky Illinois Lottery player is nearly a half-million dollars richer, before taxes, after winning a state lottery jackpot. The recent jackpot-winning ticket was sold on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Meijer Express Gas Station at 2720 Rt. 34 in Oswego with the winning numbers: 9 – 11 – 26 – 39 […]
Comments / 0