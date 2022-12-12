Read full article on original website
Oregon men's basketball faces UC Riverside with limited roster
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: The Ducks defeated UC Riverside Wednesday night, 71-65. ---- With the limited number of players they have, Oregon men's basketball is back at Matthew Knight Arena to take on UC Riverside Wednesday. If there is any team this season that has been bit the worst...
Oregon men survive tough battle against UC Riverside
EUGENE, Ore. — Not many showed up to Wednesday night’s game between Oregon and UC Riverside. The Ducks came in looking to break .500 at a 5-5 record, still with four players out due to injury and not set to return before Christmas. But Oregon only beat the...
Oregon women set to play four games in seven days
EUGENE, Ore. — Starting Thursday, the Oregon women’s basketball team will play four games over seven days, including two in the San Diego Invitational next week. The Ducks are fresh off a comeback win over Oregon State and have already faced some of the toughest talent in the country.
Richardson's leadership shining through for Ducks
EUGENE, Ore. — Despite the story around the Oregon men's basketball program continuing to be the injuries this year, the Ducks have managed to keep their heads afloat thanks to some of the leadership on the team. Head coach Dana Altman has been preaching to the team about not...
Oregon State football arrives for Las Vegas Bowl
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — What a welcome for the Oregon State football team Monday as the Beavers arrived in Sin City. OSU is taking on Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday at 11:35 a.m. The Beavers made the 90-minute flight from the Eugene airport to Las Vegas,...
Marines on cross country walk reach Corvallis
“We call it the noble cause, of getting out there and raising awareness; bringing back our service men that gave their ultimate sacrifice.”. That's the mission for a group called "Team Long Road." They're a group of veterans who have been walking across the country along Highway 20 since June.
Woodburn mayor speaks on Oregon death row commutations 14 years after deadly bank bombing
WOODBURN, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is commuting the sentences of all of the state's 17 inmates awaiting execution, including the two men responsible for a deadly bombing at a Woodburn bank 14 years ago. Those death sentences will be changed to life in prison without the possibility...
Holiday lights on display at Benton County Courthouse
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Our station is always keeping an eye out for the holiday lights in our community. Here is a stunning display on the Benton County Courthouse in Corvallis. Staff put up about 1,500 lights, and even more on the 25-foot Christmas tree in front of the courthouse.
OSU study finds electricity customers pay more depending on how and when energy is used
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University, along with Stanford University, conducted a study analyzing energy usage patterns and the financial impacts they have on electricity customers. In the study, OSU found that when you use energy is just as important in how you use it when it comes to...
Newport man arrested and charged with reckless burning after park gazebo catches fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — At 5:21 p.m. on Monday, December 12, the Newport Police Department was dispatched to the Don Davis Memorial Park on the report of someone setting the gazebo on fire. Newberg Police and Newport Fire responded and found a fire inside the enclosed gazebo. Officials say the flames were about eight feet high. Newport Fire was able to put out the fire quickly. Newport Police began interviewing witnesses.
How law enforcement is responding to wrong way drivers
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — There have been six reported incidents of wrong-way driving on Randy Papé Beltline in the past 12 months, almost all of which were going westbound in the eastbound lanes. On Saturday a driver going the wrong way on the Beltline collided head-on with another...
Deliberations on Eugene's proposed natural gas ban for new homes continues
EUGENE, Ore. — Monday evening, hundreds gathered online and in person at the Eugene City Council meeting to discuss the proposed banning of fossil fuels in new low-rise residential buildings. This follows a public hearing on the same subject back in late November. The discussion around the ban has...
EPD to start DUII saturation patrols December 15, continuing through the new year
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has been once again been awarded the DUII High Visibility Enforcement Overtime grant, enabling the department to staff DUII patrols more so than usual. More police presence will ensure enough officers to be present on the roads, enabling them to identify, stop and process impaired drivers.
Albany Police looking for a pickup truck seen in the area of deadly hit-and-run Saturday
ALBANY, Ore. — The Albany Police Department is looking for information about a dark-colored vehicle, believed to be a single-cab pickup truck, possibly a Nissan. The vehicle is wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that took place early Saturday morning, December 10. Officials say 30-year-old Alexandria Lee Mulrooney...
Deputies: Driver charged with assault after hitting child with car at Christmas parade
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — An Oakridge man is charged with assault after the Lane County Sheriff’s Office says he hit a nine-year-old girl with his vehicle during a Christmas parade. According to LCSO, it happened Saturday, December 10, near the intersection of S. Diamond St. and W. 1st St....
