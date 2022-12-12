CHICAGO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Monday, with the trade focused on a Russian strike that temporarily shut down a key Ukraine export port and raised concerns about disruptions to the critical Black Sea shipping channel. * Wheat futures were still ripe for bargain buying and short covering after the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract hit its lowest since October 2021, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract settled up 20-1/2 cents at $7.54-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures were up 28-1/2 cents at $8.61-1/2 a bushel and MGEX spring wheat for March delivery gained 14-1/4 cents to $9.15-3/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday that weekly export inspections of wheat totaled 218,460 tonnes, near the low end of trade forecasts for 200,000 to 475,000 tonnes. A week ago, wheat export inspections were 341,674 tonnes. * Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa resumed operations that had been suspended after a Russian attack on the region's energy system. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Alexander Smith)

