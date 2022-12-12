Read full article on original website
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
UPDATE 1-EU countries have another go at Russia sanctions amid Polish, Baltic concerns
BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - European Union countries will make another push to agree on a ninth package of sanctions against Moscow on Thursday after Poland and Lithuania blocked a deal over concerns it might benefit Russian oligarchs in the fertilizer business. The two countries rejected the package saying it...
Ukrainian grain traders ask government to ensure power supply to silos
KYIV, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian grain traders union UGA asked the government on Tuesday to ensure priority supplies of electricity to grain silos to reduce potential damage to the harvest. Russia has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure with missile and drone strikes since October. The UGA said this...
UPDATE 2-UN hopeful for Russian fertiliser exports breakthrough
GENEVA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A senior U.N. official on Thursday voiced optimism that there would be a breakthrough in negotiations to ease exports of Russian fertilisers to avoid food shortages next year. Russia has complained its concerns about fertiliser exports had not been addressed when a deal for extending...
Grain ships leave Odesa ports after pause following Russian attacks
KYIV, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Eight ships loaded with grain left ports in Ukraine's Odesa region on Tuesday after a pause caused by power cuts following Russian missile strikes, the Ukrainian infrastructure ministry said. The Black Sea port of Odesa did not operate on Sunday and the ports of Chornomorsk...
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
ASIA RICE-Vietnam rates advance on healthy demand, low supplies
Japan ordered about 20,000 tonnes of rice this week -Thai trader. Demand healthy while supplies run low in Vietnam -trader. Aggressive government buying supports Indian market -exporter. By Swati Verma. Dec 15 (Reuters) - Vietnam rice export prices climbed to their highest since July last year as traders eyed new...
UPDATE 1-Argentine grains exchange cuts wheat production forecast to 11.5 mln tonnes
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Argentina's Rosario Grains Exchange on Wednesday cut down its wheat production forecast for the 2022/23 season to around 11.5 million tonnes, as the crops suffered from drought and late-season frosts at the start of the southern hemisphere spring. It had previously estimated wheat production...
REFILE-China launches suit at WTO against U.S. chip export curbs - Global Times
(Fixes spelling in the lede) Dec 13 (Reuters) - China on Monday launched a suit at the World Trade Organization against the United States over its chip export control measures, the state-backed Global Times said in a tweet on Tuesday, citing China's commerce ministry. The move is a way of...
Russia may increase grain export quota - Interfax cites agriculture minister
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Wednesday that Moscow could increase its grain export quota for the current 2022/23 season from its current level of 25.5 million tonnes, the Interfax news agency reported. (Reporting by Reuters) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -...
Indonesia appeals WTO ruling in nickel dispute against EU
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia on Monday filed an expected appeal against a World Trade Organization (WTO) panel ruling that was in favour of the European Union (EU) in a dispute over Jakarta's ban on nickel ore exports, the WTO said. The WTO panel ruled in favour of the EU...
U.S. wheat surges after Russian attack shuts Ukraine port
CHICAGO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Monday, with the trade focused on a Russian strike that temporarily shut down a key Ukraine export port and raised concerns about disruptions to the critical Black Sea shipping channel. * Wheat futures were still ripe for bargain buying and short covering after the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract hit its lowest since October 2021, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract settled up 20-1/2 cents at $7.54-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures were up 28-1/2 cents at $8.61-1/2 a bushel and MGEX spring wheat for March delivery gained 14-1/4 cents to $9.15-3/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday that weekly export inspections of wheat totaled 218,460 tonnes, near the low end of trade forecasts for 200,000 to 475,000 tonnes. A week ago, wheat export inspections were 341,674 tonnes. * Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa resumed operations that had been suspended after a Russian attack on the region's energy system. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Alexander Smith)
UAE to host next WTO ministerial meeting - sources
GENEVA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host the next major meeting of the World Trade Organization set to take place by March 2024, according to three trade sources familiar with the matter, citing a preliminary agreement. The UAE and Cameroon were both vying to host...
GRAINS-U.S. wheat, corn rise on Black Sea export concerns, soy falls
CHICAGO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures rallied on Monday after a weekend attack that temporarily shut down key port for Ukrainian exports raised concerns about disruptions to grain shipments, traders said. Soybean futures dropped following rains in Argentina that alleviated concerns about crop shortfalls from that...
TABLE-French farm ministry estimates for 2022 and 2023 crops
PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following are estimates from France's agriculture ministry for 2022 and 2023 harvests. Estimates are as of Dec. 1. For the 2023 crops they are so far limited to the area sown. Area is in thousands of hectares, yield in tonnes per hectare and production in thousands of tonnes. The table from the previous month, including estimates for the 2021 harvest, is accessible here. 2022 2023 2023/2022 Area Yield Production Area Yield Production Area GRAINS 8,960 67.3 60,335 Soft wheat 4,686 71.9 33,672 winter 4,665 71.9 33,540 4,746 +1.7% spring 21 62.7 132 0 Durum 252 53.2 1,339 winter 244 53.2 1,299 233 -4.4% spring 8 52.0 40 0 Barley 1,855 61.3 11,361 winter 1,286 65.5 8,422 1,300 +1.0% spring 568 51.7 2,939 0 Oats 96 39.5 381 winter 54 40.5 219 53 -1.5% spring 42 38.2 162 0 Rye 41 38.8 158 39 -3.6% Triticale 339 48.2 1,637 340 +0.3% Other cereals 181 37.2 674 0 Rice 12 52.3 60 0 Maize 1,447 74.8 10,825 0 Grain 1,359 77.8 10,575 0 Seed 88 28.5 250 0 Sorghum 52 44.1 228 0 OILSEEDS 2,307 29.4 6,790 Rapeseed 1,227 36.8 4,515 winter 1,225 36.8 4,509 1,285 +4.9% spring 2 33.5 5 0 Sunseed 859 21.2 1,824 0 Soybean 182 20.9 380 0 Other oilseeds 40 18.0 71 0 PROTEINS 257 28.4 732 Beans 68 23.4 160 Peas 184 30.5 562 SUGAR BEET 402 784.6 31,554 0 FODDER MAIZE 1,275 104.9 13,384 0 Set aside 475 0 0 (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide)
Indonesia to set Dec 16-31 palm oil reference price at $871.99/T -official
JAKARTA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to set the crude palm oil reference price for Dec. 16-31 at $871.99 per tonne, deputy coordinating minister of economic affairs Musdhalifah Machmud said on Tuesday, up from $824.32 per tonnes for Dec. 1-15. The reference price would put the export tax for the period at $52 per tonne and the export levy at $90 per tonne. The trade ministry has not yet issued the official document stating the reference price. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)
UPDATE 6-U.S. consults with Japan, Netherlands on chip restrictions as China pushes back
(Adds China's WTO suit, plan to support its industry) Dec 13 (Reuters) - The U.S.-China row over technology has ratcheted up this week, with Washington confirming talks with Japan and the Netherlands about tightening exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, and Beijing hitting back. China on Monday launched a...
