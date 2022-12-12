ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX Carolina

Clemson and South Carolina Football react to passing of Mike Leach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson and South Carolina Football reacted to the passing of Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach on Tuesday afternoon. Officials confirmed that Leach passed away at 61 after falling ill on Sunday at his home in Starkville, Mississippi. He was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson but later passed away.
CLEMSON, SC
spartanburg.com

Upstate Warrior Solution to Open New Location at the Center for Philanthropy in Spartanburg

The Spartanburg County Foundation announces Upstate Warrior Solution (UWS) as the first Partner in Residence in the Robert Hett Chapman III Center for Philanthropy. “We are excited to welcome this mission-aligned partner to the Center for Philanthropy to work with the Foundation to improve the lives of Spartanburg County Residents,” said Mary L. Thomas, Chief Operating Officer of the Spartanburg County Foundation and Executive Director of the Center for Philanthropy, located on the Foundation’s Kennedy Street Campus in downtown Spartanburg.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Tanglewood Middle School receives big donation to recognize students

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tanglewood Middle School received a big donation in an effort to recognize its students. Greenville barbeque chef Dave Jones and his son, Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones, donated $10,000 to the school as part of the DJ Jones Peace Award. “We thank God that...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville to host 'ultimate event' for LEGO lovers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the “ultimate event” for LEGO lovers of all ages. Greenville will host its first ever LEGO fan convention. Professional LEGO Artists will be coming in from around the United States to display their LEGO creations and to meet with fans at the Greenville Brick Convention on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 in 2023.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Senior Living Investigation

Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. The Ferris Wheel ride in downtown Spartanburg has been discontinued. Ride operators say that the Ferris Wheel did not meet standards expected for the community.
SPARTANBURG, SC
kiss951.com

Dine With Fish at this South Carolina Aquarium Restaurant

Do you enjoy looking at beautiful sea creatures? Then you probably have a great time at the aquarium and love to walk around to see what animals you’ll get to check out. The different colored fish throughout the waters can make things so interesting and cool. From beach animals to your favorite pet fish, and everything in between. Imagine enjoying a great meal while having fish floating around you and having a great view. South Carolina offers a great aquarium restaurant to offer you the chance to eat well and have a unique view at the same time.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

What comes next for Spartanburg’s Morgan Square?

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg is looking ahead to what’s next for Morgan Square. The park area downtown has been closed off to traffic for two years. City leaders are trying to figure out what the next steps will be. Tuesday night they held a community meeting to...
SPARTANBURG, SC

