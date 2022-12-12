Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Woodmont promotes Sutherland to head coach
As first reported by 7NEWS Sports, Woodmont high school announced the hiring of Ty Sutherland to be its next head coach on Wednesday.
FOX Carolina
Clemson and South Carolina Football react to passing of Mike Leach
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson and South Carolina Football reacted to the passing of Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach on Tuesday afternoon. Officials confirmed that Leach passed away at 61 after falling ill on Sunday at his home in Starkville, Mississippi. He was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson but later passed away.
spartanburg.com
Upstate Warrior Solution to Open New Location at the Center for Philanthropy in Spartanburg
The Spartanburg County Foundation announces Upstate Warrior Solution (UWS) as the first Partner in Residence in the Robert Hett Chapman III Center for Philanthropy. “We are excited to welcome this mission-aligned partner to the Center for Philanthropy to work with the Foundation to improve the lives of Spartanburg County Residents,” said Mary L. Thomas, Chief Operating Officer of the Spartanburg County Foundation and Executive Director of the Center for Philanthropy, located on the Foundation’s Kennedy Street Campus in downtown Spartanburg.
FOX Carolina
Tanglewood Middle School receives big donation to recognize students
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tanglewood Middle School received a big donation in an effort to recognize its students. Greenville barbeque chef Dave Jones and his son, Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones, donated $10,000 to the school as part of the DJ Jones Peace Award. “We thank God that...
gsabizwire.com
Dr. Leonard Starks elected to Spartanburg County Foundation Board
The Spartanburg County Foundation is pleased to announce the election of Dr. Leonard "Len" Starks to the Board of Trustees for a term of seven years. Dr. Starks serves as Dean of Students for the Viking Early College in Spartanburg School District Seven. Dr. Starks was the first African-American to...
2023 In-State RB Commits to Clemson
The Tigers added to the 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday as in-state RB Jarvis Green announced a commitment to Clemson.
5 Clemson Storylines as Orange Bowl Prep Begins
From prepping a new QB to attrition and additions to being ready for a motivated opponent, there's a lot for Clemson football to accomplish this month.
Son wins $200,000 while meeting dad at Upstate store
An Upstate son won $200,000 on a lottery ticket after spotting his dad's car at a convenience store and deciding to stop.
WLOS.com
Plans underway to convert historic Rutherford school into affordable housing for educators
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans are underway to turn an old, historic school in Rutherford County into affordable housing for educators, as converging crises have school district leaders getting creative and trying something new. "I've worked in public education for almost 30 years and I would say recruitment...
spartanburg.com
Clemson Media Forensics Hub Receives $3.8 Million Grant to Study and Fight Online Disinformation
The fight against online disinformation is getting a boost thanks to a $3.8 million grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation to support Clemson University’s Media Forensics Hub at the Watt Family Innovation Center. Researchers with the Hub study disinformation and inauthenticity online and create tools...
WYFF4.com
Chance meeting with dad at South Carolina gas station leads to son’s $200,000 lottery win
ANDERSON, S.C. — When an Anderson man spotted his dad’s car at a local convenience store and stopped in to say hi, he didn’t know he was in for a surprise, too. At the MD Food Mart on Concord Road in Anderson, the son bought a lottery ticket and won $200,000.
FOX Carolina
Greenville to host 'ultimate event' for LEGO lovers
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the “ultimate event” for LEGO lovers of all ages. Greenville will host its first ever LEGO fan convention. Professional LEGO Artists will be coming in from around the United States to display their LEGO creations and to meet with fans at the Greenville Brick Convention on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 in 2023.
WATCH: Spartanburg Christmas Parade view from the float
Watch as the 7NEWS float takes part in the Spartanburg Christmas Parade.
Upstate teacher passes away after cancer battle
An Upstate school district is mourning the loss of an elementary school teacher.
tmpresale.com
Departure – Tribute To Journey at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in Spartanburg May 12th, 2023 – presale code
WiseGuys has the most current Departure – Tribute To Journey presale code: During this pre-sale everyone who has the password has a great opportunity to acquire presale tickets before anyone else!. You might never have another chance like this to attend Departure – Tribute To Journey’s show in Spartanburg...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Senior Living Investigation
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. The Ferris Wheel ride in downtown Spartanburg has been discontinued. Ride operators say that the Ferris Wheel did not meet standards expected for the community.
kiss951.com
Dine With Fish at this South Carolina Aquarium Restaurant
Do you enjoy looking at beautiful sea creatures? Then you probably have a great time at the aquarium and love to walk around to see what animals you’ll get to check out. The different colored fish throughout the waters can make things so interesting and cool. From beach animals to your favorite pet fish, and everything in between. Imagine enjoying a great meal while having fish floating around you and having a great view. South Carolina offers a great aquarium restaurant to offer you the chance to eat well and have a unique view at the same time.
Mom, non-mobile daughter complete entire Swamp Rabbit Trail
At the Swamp Rabbit Trail, you will find runners, cyclists and skaters. You can even find Jane Hart and her daughter, Grayson.
FOX Carolina
What comes next for Spartanburg’s Morgan Square?
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg is looking ahead to what’s next for Morgan Square. The park area downtown has been closed off to traffic for two years. City leaders are trying to figure out what the next steps will be. Tuesday night they held a community meeting to...
WYFF4.com
City of Greenville, Duke Energy will pay up to $3,000 to bury your service line
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you live in the city of Greenville, you can get your service lines buried and get up to $3,000 from the city and Duke Energy. It's called the "Power On" program and provides financial assistance to make placing a customer's service line underground affordable. The...
