Spartanburg, SC

WYFF4.com

Texas de Brazil announces plans to open in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new restaurant is set to move into Haywood Mall in Greenville, South Carolina, next year. Texas de Brazil Churrascaria is touted as the world's largest family-owned and operated Brazilian steakhouse brand. Texas de Brazil says it is famous for its time-honored tradition of churrasco cooking...
GREENVILLE, SC
avlwatchdog.org

Wanda Greene, Back Home in Buncombe, Talks About Her Prison Odyssey

Back home in Buncombe County after spending 27 months in either federal or county lockups, former County Manager Wanda Greene says the experience was life-changing, and she was also deeply touched by the kindness of her fellow inmates. In a 90-minute exclusive interview with Asheville Watchdog, Greene spoke extensively about...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

Dine With Fish at this South Carolina Aquarium Restaurant

Do you enjoy looking at beautiful sea creatures? Then you probably have a great time at the aquarium and love to walk around to see what animals you’ll get to check out. The different colored fish throughout the waters can make things so interesting and cool. From beach animals to your favorite pet fish, and everything in between. Imagine enjoying a great meal while having fish floating around you and having a great view. South Carolina offers a great aquarium restaurant to offer you the chance to eat well and have a unique view at the same time.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
spartanburg.com

Upstate Warrior Solution to Open New Location at the Center for Philanthropy in Spartanburg

The Spartanburg County Foundation announces Upstate Warrior Solution (UWS) as the first Partner in Residence in the Robert Hett Chapman III Center for Philanthropy. “We are excited to welcome this mission-aligned partner to the Center for Philanthropy to work with the Foundation to improve the lives of Spartanburg County Residents,” said Mary L. Thomas, Chief Operating Officer of the Spartanburg County Foundation and Executive Director of the Center for Philanthropy, located on the Foundation’s Kennedy Street Campus in downtown Spartanburg.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Community split over proposed development in West Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — At a Greenville City Council meeting on Monday night, there were voices speaking in favor of and against a proposed development project. "My community simply feels like we deserve to have a voice and something that will impact our lives 24 hours a day, seven days a week," said one resident.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Senior Living Investigation

Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. The Ferris Wheel ride in downtown Spartanburg has been discontinued. Ride operators say that the Ferris Wheel did not meet standards expected for the community.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

FOX Carolina

Greenville to host 'ultimate event' for LEGO lovers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the “ultimate event” for LEGO lovers of all ages. Greenville will host its first ever LEGO fan convention. Professional LEGO Artists will be coming in from around the United States to display their LEGO creations and to meet with fans at the Greenville Brick Convention on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 in 2023.
GREENVILLE, SC

