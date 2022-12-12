Read full article on original website
b93radio.com
Madison Katzenberger of Monroe, WI is Crowned National Hereford Queen
Madison Katzenberger, of Monroe, WI has been selected as the 2023 National Hereford Queen. Madison was crowned as National Hereford Queen on October 23, at the American Royal Livestock Show in Kansas City, MO. As the National Hereford Queen, Madison is a spokeswoman for the Hereford breed, cattle producers, industry...
WBAY Green Bay
Eagles’ nests need eagle-eyed volunteers
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - 1000 Islands Environmental Center is seeking volunteers for its 2023 bald eagle nest watching program. This citizen science program trains you to watch one of over 20 different nests for one hour a week and gather data on what you see, including how many eggs are laid and how many eaglets graduate from the nest. No experience is necessary.
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappeared
Washington Street west of Water Street, Sauk City, WI.Photo byGoogle. A Wisconsin witness at Sauk City reported watching a cigar-shaped object hovering less than 60 feet in the air that flashed a light and disappeared at about 3 p.m. on January 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This Swanky Dubuque Mansion is its Own “Shangri-La”
I ventured down the Zillow path once again. Recently, I took a look at a mansion in Galena, IL on the market for $2 million. But when I saw that a nearly-$1 million home was available on one of Dubuque's most coveted streets, I knew I had to share what was beyond those walls.
UW Madison
Charlie Berens gets interrogated — by his little sister
Sometimes Bridget Berens can’t believe how long ago her brother attended the University of Wisconsin–Madison. “He graduated all the way back in 2009 — seriously, he’s that old,” says Bridget, a junior journalism major at UW–Madison. Bridget’s brother is Charlie Berens, Midwest comedian and...
Badger Herald
City of Madison provides extra resources to homeless population during winter months
Executive Director of Madison Street Medicine and President of the Homeless Services Consortium (HSC) Board Brenda Konkel has spent the last 30 years working in housing and homeless programs. Around 2020, Konkel noticed many more people sleeping outside on East Washington Avenue. “When I say a whole bunch, it was...
State Patrol to monitor Beltline traffic beginning Wednesday
MADISON, Wis. — There will be an extra set of eyes on the Beltline beginning Wednesday. The Wisconsin State Patrol announced that officers would be monitoring the road for traffic violations alongside other law enforcement agencies in Dane County. Officers will patrol between Middleton and I-39/90. Officials said the goal of the extra officers is not to simply stop or...
MyStateline.com
FBI giving $10K for help finding Wisconsin Culver's robber
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Salvation Army of Winnebago County has a week and a half left of their "Red Kettle" Campaign. Their goal is in arms reach as they finish out their biggest fundraiser of the year. "There are people in need and they need help and I...
New Fire Station Coming to Southwestern Wisconsin City
The City of Platteville will be welcoming a brand new fire department. Announced last month, Platteville Fire Department's new building will be a significant development project for the area. A public meeting is also set to be held very soon. That community meeting will be held at 6pm on Tuesday,...
Brief Lockdown at Dubuque High School on Monday
According to the Telegraph Herald, Police said a physical disturbance prompted a brief lockdown at a High School in Dubuque this morning. The TH reports that Dubuque Police Lt. Brendan Welsh confirmed that Hempstead High School in Dubuque was locked down shortly after officers were called to the scene at about 10:20 a.m. this morning for a "physical disturbance."
wisportsheroics.com
A Top Transfer Portal QB Posts Himself In A Wisconsin Badgers Jersey
The Wisconsin Badgers have been busy as the transfer portal is in full blossom. Wisconsin has already flipped a number of commitments to Madison and it appears more could be on the way. Luke Fickell has absolutely hit the ground running so far. Here are a few that have already committed:
Badger Herald
Affordable housing complex not worth risk to natural wetlands
A recent proposal by the City of Madison seeks to construct an affordable housing complex on the North Side of Madison, but there’s a catch — the destruction of natural wetlands. The city determined that the site of the old Oscar Meyer plant would be ideal for a...
This Unbuilt Frank Lloyd Wright Building Could Soon Be Finished—130 Years After He Designed It
When Frank Lloyd Wright passed away in 1959, he didn’t only leave behind one of the greatest architectural legacies of any American designer, but also numerous unfinished projects. In the years after his death, other architects stepped in to oversee the completion of a dozen or so in-progress projects, like the Marin County Civic Center or the Socrates Zaferiou House. A handful of projects have even been constructed completely posthumously, like a mausoleum in Buffalo built in 2004. Now, a boathouse in Wisconsin may soon join the list.
x1071.com
South Wayne Teen Cited for Speeding and THC
A South Wayne teen was cited for a drug charge on Sunday around 9:15 pm after Green County Deputies stopped 18 year old Mackenzie Bechtolt for speeding on County Highway B in Cadiz Township. After further investigation, Green County Deputies also cited Bechtolt for possession of THC. She was released with a future court date.
715newsroom.com
Mild Symptoms? Stay Put
Health care providers in the Madison area are joining together in asking people to stay home if they don’t have serious illnesses. University of Wisconsin Health, SSM Health, UnityPoint Health-Meriter, Access Community Health Centers, and Group Health Cooperative of South-Central Wisconsin released a joint statement today saying they’re seeing longer wait times and need people with moderate and mild sickness to stay home. The hospitals say they want to cut down on wait times and care for people with the worst symptoms.
KCRG.com
Four adults charged following incident at Dubuque High School
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 13th, 2022, police were dispatched to Hempstead High School for a report of a large disturbance. According to a criminal complaint, a 15-year-old was assaulted by another 15-year-old student in a school bathroom. After the assault, the perpetrator went to the school office. The victim in the incident then grabbed a lunch tray and entered the office area, assaulting the perpetrator with it.
wpr.org
What an Amtrak station in Madison would mean for passenger rail in Wisconsin
Amtrak is considering expanding passenger rail in Wisconsin with a new station in Madison. We explore what the project could mean for transportation in the state.
guttenbergpress.com
Bobcat reports becoming more frequent in Clayton County
Bobcat sightings in Clayton County have grown as animals seek new territories in the area’s suitable habitat. There are also active reproducing bobcats in the county, as frequent reports of young have occurred.
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton Family Counseling closing Dec. 15
After more than four decades of helping serve the mental health needs of Stoughton area residents, Stoughton Family Counseling services (SFC) will close its doors on Thursday, Dec. 15. According to a LCSW Dec. 12 news release, the move was prompted by the retirement of owner David Druckenbrod. Associated therapists...
Thursday morning commute could cause as many headaches as last Friday
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Streets Division crews will be out and about Wednesday night to keep roads clear. A storm system is expected to change from rain to snow overnight, impacting the Thursday morning commute. Streets Division officials said 36 trucks will be deployed at midnight to keep roads passable. That includes salting and plowing main roads across Madison, including...
