ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tufts Daily

Bomb threat came from email citing ‘anti white racism,’ investigation underway

University police are investigating a bomb threat that prompted an hour-long evacuation of three major campus buildings on Wednesday afternoon, including a first-year residence hall and the main administrative building. The evacuation order was lifted at 4:59 p.m., and the buildings were deemed safe for reentry. Students, faculty and staff...
MEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy