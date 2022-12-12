Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Town Residents Spoke Out and a Decision Was Announced on the Dedham Christmas TreeThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsFoxborough, MA
Boston Red Sox DFA Top ProspectOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Chelsea, MA extends guaranteed income program, gives 650 families $400 a month for 3 additional monthsBeth TorresChelsea, MA
Related
whdh.com
Newton girl surprised with trip to Hawaii after completing brain cancer treatment
NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 10 year old from Newton was surprised with a trip to Hawaii after completing treatment for a brain tumor. On Monday, the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Subaru of Wakefield surprised Anatole Pham Nguyen with the dream trip and a Hawaiian-themed send-off party to celebrate. Anatole thought...
New store gives job opportunities to people with disabilities while honoring memory of Milford boy
MILFORD, Mass — Something sweet is happening in Milford. A new candy story called “Sweet Inspirations” just opened for business. This venture has a unique mission. It honors the legacy of Aaron Zenus. Before he died at the age of 12 from the flu, he spent much...
Boston Globe
Here’s where readers say you should be thrifting in Greater Boston
"I feel like I am supporting a good cause while also saving money." The secondhand retail market is booming and Boston.com readers are among the millions of Americans who love browsing through their local thrift stores for vintage and unique finds. Readers love these local small businesses. We want to...
westfordcat.org
Former Day School teacher passes away
WESTFORD — A longtime Westford Public Schools teacher has passed away. Dr. Carol Shestok, who taught kindergarten through fifth grade at Day Elementary School passed away peacefully on Dec. 8. Shestok, whose legacy includes The Living Lab, a program where Day School fourth grade students were granted adoption of...
Eater
A Hyde Park Bakery Supplied Coffee Cake to the Royals During Their Boston Visit
During a radio appearance on GBH this week, Mayor Michelle Wu disclosed that the city snagged coffee cake from Hyde Park bakery My Grandma’s of New England to serve to the royals while they were in town earlier this month. The Boston Globe reports that the bakery donated three cakes for Wu to have on hand while welcoming Prince William and Kate: granny smith apple, a “Red, White, and Blue Patriot” cake with cranberries and blueberries, and the bakery’s most popular flavor, cinnamon walnut. Owner Bob Katz tells the Globe that he sent over two more cakes, chocolate and pineapple coconut, for the royals to bring home to the kids.
Tufts Daily
Bomb threat came from email citing ‘anti white racism,’ investigation underway
University police are investigating a bomb threat that prompted an hour-long evacuation of three major campus buildings on Wednesday afternoon, including a first-year residence hall and the main administrative building. The evacuation order was lifted at 4:59 p.m., and the buildings were deemed safe for reentry. Students, faculty and staff...
hopkintonindependent.com
Dynasty coming to an end with restaurant closing Jan. 21
The restaurant offerings in Hopkinton will be a little less diverse next year. After 30 years of serving local residents Chinese and Japanese food, the Dynasty Chinese Restaurant and Lounge will close on Jan. 21. “We are getting older, our lease is expiring and the pandemic changed a lot of...
Boston Breaks Barriers By Requiring Subtitles At Restaurants, Gyms, Banks
Public televisions are for everyone now that closed captions are required in Boston, according to the mayor's office.Mayor Michelle Wu signed an ordinance on Friday Dec. 9 requiring "places of public accommodations," which includes bars, gyms, restaurants, and banks, to turn closed captioning …
Boston Globe
New life for old plans to revive the long-empty Alexandra Hotel
Plans to convert the long-abandoned hotel on Mass. Ave. into condos just cleared their final city approval. Next up? Financing. Arthur F. “Bud” Larievy III used to walk past the long-dilapidated Alexandra Hotel at the corner of Massachusetts Ave. and Washington Street with a sense of longing, of sadness, of nostalgia.
9/11 Survivor, Boxford Soccer Star Jen Daly Dies At 48 Of Pancreatic Cancer
This holiday season will undoubtedly feel much different than last for the Daly-Somma boys, who will be spending it without their mom, Jennifer.The community, however, is hoping to make it a little brighter.Jennifer Daly, 48, a Boxford, MA native who has been living in Fair Haven, NJ, died at home …
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Massachusetts
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
WCVB
Massachusetts animal shelters to hold fee-waived small animal adoption event
BOSTON — MSPCA-Angell and the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) are holding a fee-waived adoption event for rabbits and guinea pigs after two historically large surrenders. The Home for the Holidays fee-waived adoption event will be held this Saturday and Sunday at MSPCA adoption centers in Boston, Methuen and Cape Cod and at NEAS in Salem, according to a spokesperson.
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Bridgewater Triangle, The Alleged Paranormal Vortex Of Southern Massachusetts
From ghosts to UFO sightings to a Bigfoot-like creature, legends claim that the Bridgewater Triangle has long been home to a variety of unexplained occurrences. You may be familiar with the Bermuda Triangle, the mysterious region where, legend has it, all aircraft and ships disappear. But did you know there’s another triangular region known for supernatural activity in the United States?
Natick Mall Blowing Minds with New Santa Claus Experience
I don't care how creative you think you are, you have never dreamed of creating a visit-with-Santa experience like the one at Natick Mall. I understand that nearly every mall in America convinces Santa to visit with local boys and girls. His ability to seemingly be in more than one place at a time is all part of the magic of Santa, and way beyond what my brain can understand.
As winter storm nears, Boston officials say they are ready for the worst
As much of the state stares down a winter storm later this week, officials in Boston say they are prepared to handle and clear any amount of snow or ice that falls on the city over the next few days. Though it appears Boston will be spared from heavy snowfall,...
Human rights commissioner in MA quits after mocking God, blasting 'trash' Christians amid Christmas tree spat
A member of the Human Rights Commission in Dedham, Massachusetts, resigned after making a vitriolic post on Facebook against God and Christians amid a spat over a Christmas tree.
iheart.com
The Dedham, MA "Grinch" resigns after vile attack on Christians.
On Tuesday's show Jim talks about a victory in the fight against Christmas and is joined by National Correspondent Rory O'Neil to discuss a possible interest rate increase. Jim also talks about the latest Twitter files in this Show Wrap Podcast.
MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
spectrumnews1.com
UMass Chan Medical School, Lahey Hospital to open regional medical campus in Burlington
WORCESTER, Mass. - UMass Chan Medical School is expanding to eastern Massachusetts with a new regional medical campus. UMass Chan Medical School and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center signed a master affiliation agreement to open UMass Chan-Lahey in Burlington. Its first class of 25 students will begin in August 2024. Those students will have a special focus on leadership, health systems science and inter-professional education.
vanyaland.com
RIP: Beloved Boston comedian Brian Higginbottom has died
The Boston comedy scene has lost one of its most consistently bright and shining talents, as local standout Brian Higginbottom has died. No immediate cause was announced following the news this weekend, But word of the local stand-up favorite’s passing spread quickly on social media, prompting a multitude of tributes, reflections and condolences to the Hyde Park native and longtime scene staple.
Comments / 0