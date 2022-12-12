Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, December 10, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, December 10, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------ 22-L18856 Civil Standby. Incident Address: 2100 BIRCH AVE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 10:23:06. ------------------------------------------------------------ 22-L18857 Suspicious Person/Circumstance. Incident Address: 1239 WARNER AVE; COMMUNITY PARK. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA.
Idaho Murders: National Media Exploits Moscow Murders
It has been over a month since four University of Idaho students were found murdered in their Moscow home. The case continues to be unsolved, causing the Moscow Police chief to warn that the killer could strike again. The case is being handled through a partnership of local, state, and federal law enforcement officers. Unfortunately, there has been little progress in finding the identity of the killer or killers.
Idaho Murders Updates: Goncalves Family Hires Attorney
One month after four students were murdered, police have yet to name a suspect or motive.
Court TV
Forensic DNA expert discusses Idaho student killings
BOISE, Idaho (KIVI) — There’s no suspect and no murder weapon in the deaths of four University of Idaho students in Moscow and that has some people wondering, “What’s left at the crime scene?”. The answer is likely a lot if police have DNA evidence, which...
TODAY.com
Father of Idaho murder victim reveals new info from coroner
One month after four students were stabbed to death at an off-campus house at the University of Idaho, investigators are still searching for any clues that could lead to an arrest. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.Dec. 13, 2022.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Floor plan shows house where 4 college students were mysteriously killed one month ago
MOSCOW, Idaho - An old floor plan of the Moscow, Idaho, home where four college students were murdered in the early morning hours of Nov. 13 shows the second and third floors of their off-campus home when it was being renovated more than 20 years ago. The college students, including...
q13fox.com
Idaho murder victims' hands bagged at scene to preserve possible evidence: coroner
MOSCOW, Idaho - The hands of four murder victims stabbed in their house off the University of Idaho campus on Nov. 13 may hold evidence that is crucial to the unsolved case. Police are still working to determine who killed the four college students – Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; and Madison Mogen, 21 – while they were sleeping in their off-campus home between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, a Sunday.
koze.com
Local Kids Shop With Local Cops
CLARKSTON, WA – Around 50 kids from the Lewis-Clark Valley area spent the morning at the Clarkston Walmart for the annual Christmas Cops program. Each child had $75 to shop with this year. Photos courtesy of Clarkston Police Officer John Morbeck, coordinator of the long-running event.
KREM
Moscow murders: 'We are keeping that information safe'
MOSCOW, Idaho — After the stabbing attack that claimed the lives of four students off campus at the University of Idaho, Moscow Police Department (MPD) says they are holding the information they have close to the vest so they don't compromise bringing someone to justice. It's been over four...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Knife possibly used in slayings known to dull quickly, likely also caused injury to attacker
MOSCOW, Idaho - Warning: The following contains details that might be considered graphic in nature. The fixed-blade, Ka-Bar-style knife police are reportedly searching for in connection with the violent murders of four University of Idaho students is known to dull quickly and would have likely caused injury to the attacker because of the physical force required, an expert told Fox News Digital.
