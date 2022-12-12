A senior U.S. military official said the U.S. believes Russia's stocks of new or "fully serviceable" artillery rocket ammunition will last until "early 2023." The official, who spoke to Pentagon reporters on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing operations in Ukraine, said Russia was turning to the use of degraded ammunition, which is more unpredictable and risky. The official said Russia will likely struggle to replenish its stocks by increasing domestic production, buying more from foreign suppliers and refurbishing older ammunition.

1 DAY AGO