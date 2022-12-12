Read full article on original website
Related
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Russia Must Prepare for War With NATO in 2023, State TV Guest Says
Konstantin Sivkov also claimed that Poland was preparing to invade Kaliningrad in Russia.
Exclusive-U.S. defence companies in talks to sell Vietnam helicopters, drones -sources
HANOI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. defence firms have discussed supplying military gear, including helicopters and drones, to Vietnam in talks with top government officials, two sources with knowledge of the dialogue told Reuters, a new sign the country may reduce its reliance on Russian arms.
‘Like an oilwell in your back yard’: Irish people turn to cutting peat to save on energy bills
Curbs to protect Ireland’s bogs have gone up in smoke amid soaring costs – theft of trees and woodpiles in Germany also rising
Russia working with Venezuela on possible adoption of card payment system -Tass
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Moscow is working with Venezuela on its possible adoption of Russia's Mir card payment system, Tass news agency cited Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Wednesday.
denver7.com
US: Russia's 'fully serviceable' artillery rocket ammunition to last until early 2023
A senior U.S. military official said the U.S. believes Russia's stocks of new or "fully serviceable" artillery rocket ammunition will last until "early 2023." The official, who spoke to Pentagon reporters on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing operations in Ukraine, said Russia was turning to the use of degraded ammunition, which is more unpredictable and risky. The official said Russia will likely struggle to replenish its stocks by increasing domestic production, buying more from foreign suppliers and refurbishing older ammunition.
torquenews.com
Tesla Needs Its Model 2 as India's $10,000 EV Sells Like Crazy
Tesla needs its Model 2 vehicles in order to tap into the large market in India. There is a $10,000 affordable EV gaining traction in India and it might gain traction outside of India. India EV Market. A week ago, BYD began selling the Atto 3 in India. They are...
NATO Membership Gives Turkey the Ultimate Leverage | Opinion
Turkey's ambition for the 21st century is to be a global power at the intersection of Europe and Asia.
defensenews.com
Slovakia readies transfer of upgraded MiG-29 warplanes to Ukraine
WARSAW, Poland — In a potentially major reinforcement of Ukraine’s air combat capability, Slovakia’s Foreign and European Affairs Minister Ratislav Káčer has announced his country is preparing to transfer Soviet-made Mikoyan MiG-29 fighter jets to the Ukrainian Air Force in coordination with the United States.
‘Everyone is so desperate’: backpackers grapple with Australia’s high costs
Travellers in search of a laid-back, barefoot lifestyle are instead facing housing stress and rethought plans
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Viktor Belenko: The Soviet Pilot Whose Defection Gave the West Access to the MiG-25
Viktor Belenko was a Soviet pilot who defected to the United States during the height of the Cold War. A number of things make his escape notable. The first was his belief that the extravagance of North American life was a ruse concocted by the CIA to trick foreigners. The second, and most important, was that he’d defected while flying an MiG-25, allowing the West access to the feared Soviet aircraft for the first time ever.
traveltomorrow.com
Can Travel & Tourism industry contribute to reversing biodiversity extinction?
Two years ago, the UN’s Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) published Global Biodiversity Outlook 5, which reported that natural habitats have continued to disappear, vast numbers of species remain threatened by extinction from human activities, and $500bn of environmentally damaging government subsidies were destroying biodiversity. The natural world is deteriorating, undermining efforts to address climate change and the SDGs. There are examples of successful efforts to reduce or reverse biodiversity loss.
Putin’s leaning tower of Jenga
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation” in Ukraine is looking more like a losing effort from the 1980s British board game Jenga. Remove one wrong piece and the tower collapses, or subsequently place it in the wrong place atop the tower and it’s “game over.” The wooden blocks serve as a metaphor to options…
Beijing 'shocked' by attack on Afghan hotel hosting Chinese visitors
Beijing said Tuesday it was "shocked" by a deadly attack on a Kabul hotel popular with Chinese business visitors, adding that five of its nationals were wounded. Chinese business visitors have flocked to the country since the Taliban's return in pursuit of high-risk but potentially lucrative business deals.
traveltomorrow.com
Why Azerbaijan is called the ‘Land of Fire’
A natural treasure lies beneath Azerbaijan – gas. In some places, especially in the Absheron Peninsula, the gas finds a way to escape from the underground pockets by itself. Once it reaches the surface, it sometimes catches fire, turning into undying flames, which has given the country the reputation of the Land of Fire.
U.S., UK export controls hit China's access to Arm's chip designs -FT
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd cannot buy some of the most advanced chip designs after the SoftBank-owned (9984.T) British chip tech firm Arm Ltd determined that U.S. and Britain would not approve licences to export technology to China, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
For the first time ever, we have a complete skull description of a true fossil giant wombat
The place we call Australia today was in many ways vastly different 80,000 years ago. Perhaps nowhere is this more evident than in the animals that would have roamed the plains and inhabited the forests of the continent. Huge marsupials ruled the land, including giant kangaroos, giant koalas and giant wombats. In a study published today in Papers in Palaeontology, we describe the most complete skull of one of these giant wombats, a hitherto poorly known species called Ramsayia magna. This marsupial bore more than a passing resemblance to a giant beaver crossed with a modern hairy-nosed wombat. A wombat impostor and a...
traveltomorrow.com
Large fish-shaped rock emerges from desert in Saudi Arabia
Saudi photographer Khaled Al Enazi has spotted a giant rock in the desert of Saudi Arabia. While recording the archaeological treasures of Al-Ula, he came across a structure shaped like a huge fish. “While I was documenting the area in search of archaeological records, the sight of a mountain surprised me, with its shape suggesting a fish in the heart of the desert,” Al Enazi told CNN International.
traveltomorrow.com
KLM’s CEO believes passengers ought to choose the train whenever possible
The CEO of KLM, Marjan Rintel, is encouraging people to travel by train rather than by plane for short distances, and believes the airline sector should stop viewing rail as a competitor. Rintel is following the same rationale as that of the French government, which has banned short air links (less than 2.5 hours) in France if there is an alternative by train. The decree has been validated by the EU.
Comments / 1