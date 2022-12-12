ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

denver7.com

US: Russia's 'fully serviceable' artillery rocket ammunition to last until early 2023

A senior U.S. military official said the U.S. believes Russia's stocks of new or "fully serviceable" artillery rocket ammunition will last until "early 2023." The official, who spoke to Pentagon reporters on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing operations in Ukraine, said Russia was turning to the use of degraded ammunition, which is more unpredictable and risky. The official said Russia will likely struggle to replenish its stocks by increasing domestic production, buying more from foreign suppliers and refurbishing older ammunition.
torquenews.com

Tesla Needs Its Model 2 as India's $10,000 EV Sells Like Crazy

Tesla needs its Model 2 vehicles in order to tap into the large market in India. There is a $10,000 affordable EV gaining traction in India and it might gain traction outside of India. India EV Market. A week ago, BYD began selling the Atto 3 in India. They are...
defensenews.com

Slovakia readies transfer of upgraded MiG-29 warplanes to Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland — In a potentially major reinforcement of Ukraine’s air combat capability, Slovakia’s Foreign and European Affairs Minister Ratislav Káčer has announced his country is preparing to transfer Soviet-made Mikoyan MiG-29 fighter jets to the Ukrainian Air Force in coordination with the United States.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Viktor Belenko: The Soviet Pilot Whose Defection Gave the West Access to the MiG-25

Viktor Belenko was a Soviet pilot who defected to the United States during the height of the Cold War. A number of things make his escape notable. The first was his belief that the extravagance of North American life was a ruse concocted by the CIA to trick foreigners. The second, and most important, was that he’d defected while flying an MiG-25, allowing the West access to the feared Soviet aircraft for the first time ever.
traveltomorrow.com

Can Travel & Tourism industry contribute to reversing biodiversity extinction?

Two years ago, the UN’s Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) published Global Biodiversity Outlook 5, which reported that natural habitats have continued to disappear, vast numbers of species remain threatened by extinction from human activities, and $500bn of environmentally damaging government subsidies were destroying biodiversity. The natural world is deteriorating, undermining efforts to address climate change and the SDGs. There are examples of successful efforts to reduce or reverse biodiversity loss.
The Hill

Putin’s leaning tower of Jenga

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation” in Ukraine is looking more like a losing effort from the 1980s British board game Jenga. Remove one wrong piece and the tower collapses, or subsequently place it in the wrong place atop the tower and it’s “game over.” The wooden blocks serve as a metaphor to options…
AFP

Beijing 'shocked' by attack on Afghan hotel hosting Chinese visitors

Beijing said Tuesday it was "shocked" by a deadly attack on a Kabul hotel popular with Chinese business visitors, adding that five of its nationals were wounded. Chinese business visitors have flocked to the country since the Taliban's return in pursuit of high-risk but potentially lucrative business deals.
traveltomorrow.com

Why Azerbaijan is called the ‘Land of Fire’

A natural treasure lies beneath Azerbaijan – gas. In some places, especially in the Absheron Peninsula, the gas finds a way to escape from the underground pockets by itself. Once it reaches the surface, it sometimes catches fire, turning into undying flames, which has given the country the reputation of the Land of Fire.
Reuters

U.S., UK export controls hit China's access to Arm's chip designs -FT

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd cannot buy some of the most advanced chip designs after the SoftBank-owned (9984.T) British chip tech firm Arm Ltd determined that U.S. and Britain would not approve licences to export technology to China, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
TheConversationAU

For the first time ever, we have a complete skull description of a true fossil giant wombat

The place we call Australia today was in many ways vastly different 80,000 years ago. Perhaps nowhere is this more evident than in the animals that would have roamed the plains and inhabited the forests of the continent. Huge marsupials ruled the land, including giant kangaroos, giant koalas and giant wombats. In a study published today in Papers in Palaeontology, we describe the most complete skull of one of these giant wombats, a hitherto poorly known species called Ramsayia magna. This marsupial bore more than a passing resemblance to a giant beaver crossed with a modern hairy-nosed wombat. A wombat impostor and a...
traveltomorrow.com

Large fish-shaped rock emerges from desert in Saudi Arabia

Saudi photographer Khaled Al Enazi has spotted a giant rock in the desert of Saudi Arabia. While recording the archaeological treasures of Al-Ula, he came across a structure shaped like a huge fish. “While I was documenting the area in search of archaeological records, the sight of a mountain surprised me, with its shape suggesting a fish in the heart of the desert,” Al Enazi told CNN International.
traveltomorrow.com

KLM’s CEO believes passengers ought to choose the train whenever possible

The CEO of KLM, Marjan Rintel, is encouraging people to travel by train rather than by plane for short distances, and believes the airline sector should stop viewing rail as a competitor. Rintel is following the same rationale as that of the French government, which has banned short air links (less than 2.5 hours) in France if there is an alternative by train. The decree has been validated by the EU.

